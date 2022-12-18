Don't Miss This in NYC: Surprise proposal in Manhattan, great mochi and lunch spots, the last pay phones in NYC

Photo by (James Sutton/Unsplash)

In this week's edition of Don't Miss This, I've rounded up more of the most interesting stories from the NewsBreak Contributor's network to share with you. Read, enjoy and get out there!

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributors James and Karla were doing their thing capturing the fun of NYC this week when they stumbled into a bona fide surprise marriage proposal. The man had put his proposal up on a construction sign in front of their hotel and it was legitimately cute as heck. (And if you're wondering, she did say yes.)

Why I love this: I love history, especially relics and artifacts from an older technological era. As you can imagine, I was sad when NYC removed its last public payphone. But NewsBreak Contributor Ossiana Tepfenhart has given me hope this week that remnants of an older New York remain. I'm not much of a library goer — I'm more of a digital library guy — but Ossiana discovered that some New York public libraries still have original payphones.

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Kels Acosta always brings the joy of people and food to life. This week, he went to one of my favorite spots in the city, Jacob's Pickles.

Why I love this: OffMetro.com isn't a typical NewsBreak Contributor but it had the goods this week with its rundown of somewhat fancier lunch spots. If you love steak as much as I do, you'll have been to more than one of these spots too.

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Bryce Gruber always has her finger on the pulse of something good whether it's shopping locally or, this week, where to get great mochi ice cream. After you read her piece on Mochidoki, you're definitely going to want to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Why I love this: The headline says it all here. This video from NewsBreak Contributor As the Globe Turns shows the survival of New York's fittest in its purest form as the rats play tug of war over a piece of food. Who will win? Watch and find out.