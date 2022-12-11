New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Best things to do in December, 5 ways to see Santa, an UWS restaurant you need to visit and more

Jake Cappuccino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQuX4_0jf0xy6900
Photo by(Jon Tyson/Unsplash)

In this week's edition of Don't Miss This, I've rounded up more of the most interesting stories from the NewsBreak Contributor's network to share with you. Read, enjoy and get out there!

Best things to do in NYC in December

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Hannah Lee loves NYC and it shows in her lighthearted, fun and informative videos. In this video, she walks us through the best NYC activities in December, including plenty of seasonal holiday fare, such as well-known favorites like the Winter Village at Bryant Park, the tree at 30 Rock, the Macy's holiday displays, the Saks annual light show — curated this year by Sir Elton John! — and lesser-known events like Tuba Christmas.

What really ties the video together are Lee's personal takes, like how Hudson Yards is usually not great but really lights up for the holiday season.

5 fantastic locations to see Santa in NYC

Why I love this: Seriously, you're never too old to go see Santa. Whether you've got kids in tow to get a picture for grandma or you simply love taking goofy adult photos with Saint Nick, NewsBreak Contributor Raj Guleria has the rundown on five places you can visit Santa in December, including Rockefeller Center, Brookfield Place and Bloomingdale's on 59th Street.

10 restaurants to get pizza in NYC

Why I love this: I don't care what time of year it is; it's never a bad time to grab a slice. NewsBreak Contributor Jameson Steward may not be from NYC, but he did his homework for this round-up of great pizza places. I can personally attest to the awesomeness of the slices at two of these spots, including Joe's Pizza and Bleecker Street Pizza.

What's inside this Manhattan community fridge?

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor The Official Scoop, unsurprisingly, has the official scoop on the contents of this Manhattan community fridge. I liked this for the mysterious aspect — I really did want to know what was in the fridge — but also because it highlights one community-driven effort to fight hunger.

My new favorite place on the Upper West Side

Why I love this: If you've never been to Maison Pickle at Broadway and West 84th Street, you're going to want to go after seeing this video from NewsBreak's Christina Regan. Regan gives you a quick peek at the dressed-up interior and a couple of delicious plates, including some mouthwatering garlic parmesan pull-apart bread and savory fried chicken and toast. To quote Regan, "10/10 would recommend."

Looking to support local this season? Try these popular and iconic New York gifts that ship anywhere

Why I love this: Just because you're shopping online doesn't mean you can't support local! NewsBreak Contributor Bryce Gruber dug up eight NYC-area businesses that sell excellent holiday gifts, including Solera Sleep, The Truffleist and Armitron Watches. Shopping online and supporting local? That's a legit win-win.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York City# Holidays# Christmas# Things to do# NYC

Comments / 12

Published by

This place is for stories, whatever and wherever they may be.

New York State
75 followers

More from Jake Cappuccino

New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Bronx Children's Museum opens Saturday, Caribbean food you'll want to try in Brooklyn and more

While we all love our hard news here at NewsBreak, the NewsBreak Contributor's network features all kinds of softer news made by locals just like you and me. That's why I wanted to round up some of the best and most interesting stories from the platform to share with you this week.

Read full story

Thanksgiving round-up: Getting creative with leftovers and 8 other post-holiday stories

Photo by(Pro Church Media/Unsplash) To help celebrate Thanksgiving, NewsBreak editors and I rounded up some of the best Thanksgiving-focused content from the NewsBreak Contributor's network. We've got stories on what to do with those leftovers, some fun history facts about Thanksgiving and the West Coast's forgotten parade, how to think about shopping post-Thanksgiving sales, a video of a very talkative husky dog who wants turkey for Thanksgiving and even a collection of Florida Man Thanksgiving stories for those who enjoy a bit of the weird.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Dollar General Community Spotlight: Serving Others When it Matters in Houston

Houston Dollar General Store Manager Sally Jimenez poses with District Manager Tyler Knight outside the DG on Aldine Mail Rte. Road.(Jake Cappuccino/NewsBreak) In March, NewsBreak visited a Dollar General store on Aldine Mail Rte. Road in North Houston. While there, we spoke with a few longtime employees, including District Manager Tyler Knight and Store Manager Sally Jimenez who each explained how Dollar General’s latest community partnership with Feeding America is another proof point of the company showing up for employees, customers and communities when it matters most.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Dollar General: Addressing food insecurity, one community at a time

Store Manager Tangie Caldwell, Dare to Care Manager Danielle Densford and District Manager Stefanie Bradburn outside the DG Market store.(Jake Cappuccino/NewsBreak) More than 35 million Americans currently live in food deserts with limited access to healthier and affordable fresh food like fruits and vegetables.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy