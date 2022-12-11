Don't Miss This in NYC: Best things to do in December, 5 ways to see Santa, an UWS restaurant you need to visit and more

Photo by (Jon Tyson/Unsplash)

In this week's edition of Don't Miss This, I've rounded up more of the most interesting stories from the NewsBreak Contributor's network to share with you. Read, enjoy and get out there!

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Hannah Lee loves NYC and it shows in her lighthearted, fun and informative videos. In this video, she walks us through the best NYC activities in December, including plenty of seasonal holiday fare, such as well-known favorites like the Winter Village at Bryant Park, the tree at 30 Rock, the Macy's holiday displays, the Saks annual light show — curated this year by Sir Elton John! — and lesser-known events like Tuba Christmas.

What really ties the video together are Lee's personal takes, like how Hudson Yards is usually not great but really lights up for the holiday season.

Why I love this: Seriously, you're never too old to go see Santa. Whether you've got kids in tow to get a picture for grandma or you simply love taking goofy adult photos with Saint Nick, NewsBreak Contributor Raj Guleria has the rundown on five places you can visit Santa in December, including Rockefeller Center, Brookfield Place and Bloomingdale's on 59th Street.

Why I love this: I don't care what time of year it is; it's never a bad time to grab a slice. NewsBreak Contributor Jameson Steward may not be from NYC, but he did his homework for this round-up of great pizza places. I can personally attest to the awesomeness of the slices at two of these spots, including Joe's Pizza and Bleecker Street Pizza.

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor The Official Scoop, unsurprisingly, has the official scoop on the contents of this Manhattan community fridge. I liked this for the mysterious aspect — I really did want to know what was in the fridge — but also because it highlights one community-driven effort to fight hunger.

Why I love this: If you've never been to Maison Pickle at Broadway and West 84th Street, you're going to want to go after seeing this video from NewsBreak's Christina Regan. Regan gives you a quick peek at the dressed-up interior and a couple of delicious plates, including some mouthwatering garlic parmesan pull-apart bread and savory fried chicken and toast. To quote Regan, "10/10 would recommend."

Why I love this: Just because you're shopping online doesn't mean you can't support local! NewsBreak Contributor Bryce Gruber dug up eight NYC-area businesses that sell excellent holiday gifts, including Solera Sleep, The Truffleist and Armitron Watches. Shopping online and supporting local? That's a legit win-win.