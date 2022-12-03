Don't Miss This in NYC: Bronx Children's Museum opens Saturday, Caribbean food you'll want to try in Brooklyn and more

While we all love our hard news here at NewsBreak, the NewsBreak Contributor's network features all kinds of softer news made by locals just like you and me. That's why I wanted to round up some of the best and most interesting stories from the platform to share with you this week.

Check out a few of these homegrown stories below and check back next week for more highlights from NewsBreak's local contributors.

Why I love this: Welcome2TheBronx is one of the best and most consistent contributors on NewsBreak and always delivers the Bronx-based goods. This particular piece is timely too as the permanent home of the Bronx Children's Museum is finally opening on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Why I love this: If you want great local food recommendations, contributor Kels Acosta is your man. In his latest video, he checks out The Soul Spot on Atlantic Ave in Brooklyn. If you're looking for great Caribbean food from a popular local joint, watch to see what Acosta thinks of the restaurant's jerk chicken, fried chicken, sweet plantains and mashed potatoes.

Why I love this: Contributors James and Karla have carved out a pretty great niche: They go to the most interesting, fun and beautiful spaces around NYC with their rescue dog, Hudson, and film all the cool stuff they see and do. I was particularly glad to see this video of the Union Square Holiday Market. I haven't been yet this year, but from the looks of it, it's looking as good and busy as ever!

Why I love this: Raj Guleria mostly covers hard news, you know, crime and accidents etc... But he made room this week for the opening of two new coffee shops on the Upper East Side: There's Tozzo at 1491 Second Ave. between East 77th and 78th streets and Peaky Barista at 1220 Lexington Ave. between East 82nd and 83rd streets.

Guleria reports that Tozzo's coffees are "inspired by the Sicilian way to make specialty drinks" while Peaky Barista offers a more hip, European vibe, with inspiration from "Peaky Blinders," the 1920s-era BBC/Netflix show. (Some employees even wear era-appropriate newsboy caps!)

In case you missed it: Epic Thanksgiving feast served by strangers on NYC subway

Why I love this: You might have caught this news elsewhere but it's too New York to not include here.

NewsBreak's Gillian Sisley covers viral news and this incident on the L train from Nov. 22 was hard to miss: Chef Bea of Bea restaurant in Hell's Kitchen prepared a massive feast to be eaten by all who wanted complete with a long table and tablecloth, multiple soups, stuffing, sliced turkey, mac and cheese, rolls and more.