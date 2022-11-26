Thanksgiving round-up: Getting creative with leftovers and 8 other post-holiday stories

Photo by (Pro Church Media/Unsplash)

To help celebrate Thanksgiving, NewsBreak editors and I rounded up some of the best Thanksgiving-focused content from the NewsBreak Contributor's network. We've got stories on what to do with those leftovers, some fun history facts about Thanksgiving and the West Coast's forgotten parade, how to think about shopping post-Thanksgiving sales, a video of a very talkative husky dog who wants turkey for Thanksgiving and even a collection of Florida Man Thanksgiving stories for those who enjoy a bit of the weird.

So take a load off, digest a bit and check out the stories below.

Photo by (Nine Strehl/Unsplash)

Why we love this: This story was our winner from a recent contest among NewsBreak contributors. NewsBreak’s Heather Jacquet looked at the impact one Maryland real estate business is having on its community.

Photo by (John Moore/Getty Images)

Why we love this: No matter what you had on your dinner table for Thanksgiving, odds are you are going to have (or be sent home with) plenty of leftovers. Instead of just reheating their Thanksgiving dinner, the Colemans get creative with their leftovers. In the video, Brian shows us how to make turkey sandwiches with dressing “buns,” mashed potato pancakes, cheesy turkey rice casserole and BBQ turkey nachos. Check out these recipes or get creative yourself with some Thanksgiving leftovers!

Photo by (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Why we love this: We all need a little help to keep our heads on straight when Black Friday strikes. Nowadays, it’s not just Black Friday; there’s Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday too, and deals often start before Friday. Amid all the pressure to buy buy buy, it’s easy to accidentally overspend. Before you hit that one-click buy button, keep in mind these shopping tips from NewsBreak’s Rose Bak.

Photo by (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Why we love this: Some people eat turkey on Thanksgiving, some people eat ham and some people even let their dog decide. Mooner the chatty husky weighs in on the turkey-or-ham debate in this video that is guaranteed to brighten up your day.

Photo by (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Why we love this: Everyone knows the Thanksgiving origin story: Pilgrims from the Mayflower and Native Americans gathered together for a feast in 1621 to celebrate the pilgrims’ first harvest. But how much is fact and how much is fiction? Who better to cut through the myth than two British women who moved to Arizona? Join Brit Girls Go Stateside for this video on the history of Thanksgiving.

Bonus: Is Thanksgiving celebrated in Britain? What is a harvest festival?

If you enjoyed that video, you'll also love this video from the same account. Ever wondered about the origins of Thanksgiving? The U.S. tradition of Thanksgiving has roots in Britain’s harvest festivals. The first Thanksgiving can be traced back to pilgrims' previous traditions of days of fasting and days of Thanksgiving. Watch this NewsBreak Original from Brit Girls Go Stateside to learn more about the holiday’s connections to the U.K.

Photo by (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Why we love this: New York City’s Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade is synonymous with Thanksgiving, but there was a brief time when it didn’t have a monopoly on bombastic, over-the-top celebrations. This piece from NewsBreak’s Built in the Bay dives into the West Coast’s answer to the Macy’s parade, the long-forgotten San Francisco Chronicle Thanksgiving Balloon Parade, which was held three times from 1952 to 1954.

Surprisingly, the inaugural parade drew 150,000 people and the second edition drew 200,000. But adverse weather made the third edition much more modest and the parade never returned after 1954.

Photo by (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Why we love this: You may be familiar with the Butterball Turkey Talk Line , where anyone can call or text with “turkey experts” to get advice on how to choose a turkey, thaw a turkey, stuff a turkey and more. But did you know that Oatly launched a hotline this year for plant-based eaters? The goal was to help meat-free and dairy-free eaters get through holiday dinner conversations. While not absolutely necessary, the hotline gave everybody a number to call for advice on the holiday.

Photo by (Lance Asper/Unsplash)

Why we love this: Florida man never stops, not even during Thanksgiving. This collection of three “Florida man Thanksgiving” stories raised our eyebrows and is certain to raise yours too.