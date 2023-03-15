Sapphire 39's Mondays Only Brings Back Talent Including Kid 'N Play

Waiting for the weekend to enjoy yourself? Not anymore! Sapphire 39 's signature Mondays Only party lineup is introducing an array of performances starring legendary talent at their Midtown Manhattan location at 20 West 39th Street. Think of all your retro faves and throwback hit makers coming to the city every week to wow crowds with exclusive performances. Sapphire 39, makes it a reality, each Monday with talent like Kid 'N Play.

Photo by Sapphire 39

The stunning adult entertainment venue throws some of the most uniquely over-the-top fun-filled evenings out in NYC featuring top talent. Their themed Mondays Only parties don’t just include live performances, they also feature some of the hottest DJ lineups and live dance performances. Mondays Only welcomes legendary acts in an intimate setting, allowing the crowd to enjoy the night without the stuffy setting. It’s not just about musical talent, during football season, Mondays Only hosts Monday Night Football, featuring all their best menu items so people can chow down during the spectacle.

Mondays Only, a shoot-off project from Sapphire's SiNS party takes the action up a level as the evening progresses. Amongst the guest list, party-goers will spot nightlife and hospitality professionals as well as some celeb clientele, all side by side to be entertained. Rub shoulders with A-listers, Celebs, Athletes, DJ's, Musicians, and Rap Stars, all frequently spotted at Sapphire 39. Between its elite service, unmatchable energy, and over 100 professional dancers, the luxurious experience offered is hard to beat.

Amongst the star-studded parties Sapphire 39 hosts throughout the week, Mondays Only brings the action early and sets your week off on the right foot. The venue is excitedly revamping the recurring event with a rush of legendary talent. The upcoming lineup of acts for March and April, booked by live performance curator and former music-executive Valentina Nicolette, includes big names like Hip Hop and Rap duo Tag Team on March 13th, known for their 1993 single "Whoomp!" The calendar also includes performances from Las Vegas-originated girl group 702 on March 20th, R&B musical trio Next on March 27th, “Thong Song” singer Sisqo on April 3rd, and New York-based hip-hop duo Kid 'N Play who will perform at Valentina's Pajama Jam birthday bash on April 17th. ​

For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://www.mondaysonlylive.com/