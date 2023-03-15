New York City, NY

Sapphire 39's Mondays Only Brings Back Talent Including Kid 'N Play

Jahleah

Waiting for the weekend to enjoy yourself? Not anymore! Sapphire 39's signature Mondays Only party lineup is introducing an array of performances starring legendary talent at their Midtown Manhattan location at 20 West 39th Street. Think of all your retro faves and throwback hit makers coming to the city every week to wow crowds with exclusive performances. Sapphire 39, makes it a reality, each Monday with talent like Kid 'N Play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7lF2_0lIUnaZf00
Photo bySapphire 39

The stunning adult entertainment venue throws some of the most uniquely over-the-top fun-filled evenings out in NYC featuring top talent. Their themed Mondays Only parties don’t just include live performances, they also feature some of the hottest DJ lineups and live dance performances.  Mondays Only welcomes legendary acts in an intimate setting, allowing the crowd to enjoy the night without the stuffy setting. It’s not just about musical talent, during football season, Mondays Only hosts Monday Night Football, featuring all their best menu items so people can chow down during the spectacle.

Mondays Only, a shoot-off project from Sapphire's SiNS party takes the action up a level as the evening progresses. Amongst the guest list, party-goers will spot nightlife and hospitality professionals as well as some celeb clientele, all side by side to be entertained. Rub shoulders with A-listers, Celebs, Athletes, DJ's, Musicians, and Rap Stars, all frequently spotted at Sapphire 39. Between its elite service, unmatchable energy, and over 100 professional dancers, the luxurious experience offered is hard to beat. 

Amongst the star-studded parties Sapphire 39 hosts throughout the week, Mondays Only brings the action early and sets your week off on the right foot. The venue is excitedly revamping the recurring event with a rush of legendary talent. The upcoming lineup of acts for March and April, booked by live performance curator and former music-executive Valentina Nicolette, includes big names like Hip Hop and Rap duo Tag Team on March 13th, known for their 1993 single "Whoomp!" The calendar also includes performances from Las Vegas-originated girl group 702 on March 20th, R&B musical trio Next on March 27th, “Thong Song” singer Sisqo on April 3rd, and New York-based hip-hop duo  Kid 'N Play who will perform at Valentina's Pajama Jam birthday bash on April 17th. ​

For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://www.mondaysonlylive.com/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# live music# parties# nightclubs in nyc# nyc bars# 90s party

Comments / 0

Published by

NYC-based editor, writer and researcher.

New York, NY
10 followers

More from Jahleah

New York City, NY

Nebula Hosted Rachel Luna's Permission to Offend Book Launch

New York City welcomed Certified Master Coach, International Speaker, Forbes-rated, "Top 11 Inspiring Female Entrepreneurs to Follow on Instagram" (@GirlConfident), and Chief Confidence Creator Rachel Luna to celebrate her latest published work, Permission to Offend this week. EMRG Media and the Women Insider Network combined forces to deliver a show-stopping and epic book launch party for Luna's accomplishment, at Nebula in Midtown Manhattan. The high-energy festivities, coinciding with all the glory of Women’s History Month, took place on Thursday, March 16th. A full house of professionals and supporters from a multitude of industries arrived to celebrate, uplift and enjoy the milestone achievement. The guest list included supportive super fans, new and long-time podcast listeners, and readers alike.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Where to Score National Espresso Martini Day Specials In New York City

For cocktail and espresso lovers searching for fun deals to enjoy this month, I've got the skinny on specially-priced Espresso Martinis! Get recharged on Wednesday, March 15th, in honor of National Espresso Martini Day, and check out these locations offering can’t-miss promotions on the popular, electrifying cocktail perfect for an after-work pick-me-up or mid-week boost.

Read full story
New York City, NY

12 Places To Host Events in NYC

Even the nightlife in New York City is among the most exciting and entertaining in the entire nation. If you're looking for a venue for a spectacular event, there are a ton of options that will astound your guests with anything from rooftop vistas from the tops of skyscrapers to gorgeous aesthetics and more. These 10 special event venues in New York City are brimming with stunning dance floors, top-notch sound systems, and breathtaking views of the city.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Cannonball Productions' Seltzerland Returns to TX for Multi-Tour Stops in March

Bottoms up! It's time to pour, sip and repeat with all of your favorite hard seltzer brands! This March, New York City-based event planning and production company Cannonball Productions is hosting another round of their wildly popular, nationally touring hard seltzer festival, Seltzerland, and it is heading back to the Lone Star State. During two consecutive weekends, Seltzerland's 2023 multi-city tour will take the party to Texas. The fun will begin on March 4 at Carson Creek Ranch (701 Dalton Ln) in Austin, continue to Houston on March 11 at POST Houston (401 Franklin St.), and finish on March 18 at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas (2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy