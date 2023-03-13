New York City, NY

Where to Score National Espresso Martini Day Specials In New York City

For cocktail and espresso lovers searching for fun deals to enjoy this month, I've got the skinny on specially-priced Espresso Martinis! Get recharged on Wednesday, March 15th, in honor of National Espresso Martini Day, and check out these locations offering can’t-miss promotions on the popular, electrifying cocktail perfect for an after-work pick-me-up or mid-week boost.

Hole in the Wall, known for brunch classics like a Chili Scramble and Brekky Roll will celebrate National Espresso Martini Day with a day-long happy hour! Visitors who pop into any of their locations including FiDi (15 Cliff Street), Murray Hill (626 1st Avenue), in Flatiron at Hotel Henri (37 W. 24th Street) and Williamsburg (292 Bedford Avenue) can order specially priced $10 Espresso Martinis!

Daintree, the stunning penthouse cocktail lounge and rooftop destination on the top floor of Hotel Hendricks in Midtown at 25 W 38th Street, will serve up its own heart-pumping cocktails in the sky in honor of the holiday! For one day only, guests can grab their signature Cold Brewtini along with 6 oysters for the special price of $26 (a big discount from its normal price of $44).

Hidden Lane is offering a huge assortment of Espresso Martinis at their picturesque bi-level bar steps from Gramercy Park at 129 E 15th St. The special $17 drink menu will include options like the When in Rome Espresso Martini with Vodka, espresso, Disaranno, and Mr. Black, a Chocolate Espresso Martini with Vodka, espresso, Mr. Black, chocolate liquor, chocolate mole bitters, and cinnamon, and more!

Somewhere Nowhere NYC, the expansive bi-level indoor lounge and open-air rooftop pool venue that sits at the top of the Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel located at 112 W 25th St. will offer guests specially priced Espresso Martinis during Gotham Jazz! Visitors can order $15 Espresso Martinis featuring Grey Goose Vodka while taking in live performances and music.

Isla & Co. at Hotel Hendricks at 25 W. 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan and at 107 N 12th St. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn are serving up Espresso Martinis at half-price for National Espresso Martini Day!  This Australian-style, all-day Brasserie will celebrate with half-priced Espresso Martinis throughout the day, leaving enough time for everyone to get in on the action! 

Lost Spirits, a warm cocktail bar located at 11 W. 17th St, embodies the glamour of the golden era down to their cocktail menu, which is inspired by the slang of the 1920s. In honor of National Espresso Martini Day, visitors will be able to purchase the Espresso Martini cocktail for a Happy hour price of just $12 all day long! Their crowd-pleasing menu, featuring classic craft beers and small plates from locally sourced produce will also be available all day long.

Amali  at 115 E. 60th St. will celebrate the occasion with their Edge of the Night cocktail. Guests looking to experience Amali’s decadent Espresso Martini can find them for a special price of $15 (instead of $21) at the bar. Aptly named The Edge of the Night cocktail, their rendition features a velvety mix of Grey Goose, Lillet, Espresso, Mr. Black, Maple, and Vanilla.

Make sure to visit each website for more information on their full menu items, and hours of operation and to find directions. Stay tuned for more info on food and drink specials and what's new in NYC.

