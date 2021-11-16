Serves 4 Blueberry Crêpes with Crème Fraîche By Jahid

We’re big on crêpes and crème fraîche around here. There was a whole day dedicated to crème fraîche on one of our first trips to Paris. But our friends have now taken a turn to the vegan side. At first, they were just using almond milk, but now they’re trying rice milk, which we prefer to any other form of milk in our crêpes, though it’s a bit too thin in texture for my liking. Even so, this is one of my top five crêpe recipes, so I share it with you today, along with my basic recipe and a blueberry one.

It’s a savory breakfast crêpe with smoked mozzarella and mushrooms, but with rice milk and a cornstarch thickening. That’s a lovely version, but this blueberry version is quite different and tastes like blueberry pie crème!

I think you can use any fruit you like here, but the fresh blueberries are the best and this version is really tasty made with both regular and non-fat plain yogurt, which makes it gluten-free too, but it’s also nice made with plain Greek yogurt.

Blueberry Crêpe With Crème fraîche – Serves four

Crème fraîche is often the first item we buy from a deli and I always get the blueberry kind, just because it’s light, creamy and delicious. But here they make the yogurt, and it must be non-fat. I just keep forgetting to tell them to make my version dairy-free!

You can make and freeze the crêpe batter in the same pan, which is good because it makes for easy cleanup. You can always defrost and cook the pancakes in a single serving, or keep the batter separate and cook two of them simultaneously in the same pan, too.

This is a basic crêpe recipe that you can tweak and make into many flavors.

I love blueberries and crêpes are the best. They are light and fluffy and have lots of flavor, which is also very good in an omelet. Blueberries have a very tart taste, but the combination with the crème fraîche, maple syrup and cinnamon makes this breakfast special.

Ingredients:

Crêpes

1.5 cups of flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk, + 3 tablespoons water

1 egg

1 tablespoon melted butter

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Crème fraîche

1/2 cup of crème fraîche (Fráech means fresh cream).

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Cinnamon

1 cinnamon stick

1 spoon of sugar (Optional)

Butter (Optional)

1 tablespoon of chopped chives (Optional)

Instructions:

Put your ingredients in the order of: salt, flour, milk, egg, butter, sugar, vanilla into the blender. Put it on high and pour in small portions. Blend with a small pulse until all ingredients are combined, and you have a perfectly fluffy mixture.

Fold the dough in half of a crêpe pan, and you’re ready to enjoy your crêpes. Brush the crêpe with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon. Add 1 tablespoon of crème fraîche per crêpe and fold the ends of the crêpe.

The crêpes will be ready when you have 8 small, little, delicious morsels that will last you throughout the day. Enjoy them on a Sunday morning or for brunch with friends.