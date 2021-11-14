What Are Good Trellis Plants for the Garden? By Jahid

When we moved in over the summer, my husband and I discovered that we had a lovely trellis and fence against a large apple tree in the garden. We have since managed to make more of a home of it and it's been a great garden improvement! My question is, what kinds of hardy plants would be great for climbing plants and what would be good for shrubs or border plantings?

Also, what kind of tree would make a good addition to the trellis? We'd like to use another tree to balance out the look of the fence and wall.

Thanks for the help!

Karen

Hi Karen,

Since apple trees are one of my main interests in landscape/garden planning, I am sure I have some good recommendations for you.

Trellises are easy! If you use wire, get the 3-inch diameter kind and use about 25 feet long. This will be enough space for most plants.

I have seen trellises made using metal poles (with hooks on them) for climbing plants and I have also seen woodenly and plastic ones. They are very affordable, but it takes much longer and more patience to train your plants to climb/grow on them. If this is not for you, find something easier.

If you are still willing to use wooden stakes, the options are many. If there is no natural, natural look, you like, there are plants that look good planted near trellises. They can be used alone or near one of the other options above.

The most common one is a Rhododendron in full flower which is very easy to train to grow on. There is also one that does very well near the ground with a trunk that is more like a tree. This is often called a “miniature tree.”

My favorite, however, is the “Famous’ Viburnums. I would suggest these because the color and leaf are beautiful and there are many different types to plant.

Another great option, if you want something a bit softer (but still tough) is the Forsythia.

If you want a strong structure, I will keep with the Rhododendron, as this can become a bit of a bear to care for. The Viburnums is great because I find they are not as aggressive for the garden.