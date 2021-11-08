Different Tests of Thanksgiving Casserole Pie! By Jahid

Hey everybody! After a very busy Thanksgiving weekend last week, I wanted to take the time to share with you all my thoughts on this fantastic holiday pie dish. I have three different recipes below to share with you all in three different flavors. I also have an idea for a fourth holiday to come…

Turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, yummy!

Last year, my mom and I made our Thanksgiving Day turkey casserole pie, but my mom couldn’t eat it because she was having digestive problems at the time. This year we decided to make a vegetarian version with a side of brown rice. Because it was my first time putting together a vegetarian dish, I looked to my favorite blogs for help.A lot of blogs are using cranberry sauce, but I didn’t want to get that gross! Instead of getting the canned kind, I made my own using fresh cranberries in the oven. I used the homemade sauce to add both the sweetness that I wanted and the tartness that cranberries bring to a side dish. If you want to see my blog post on the way I make this cranberry sauce. You can see my cranberry sauce recipe. This year, as I was making the dessert, I was thinking about how I might come up with an original Thanksgiving side dish pie, which led me to this fantastic dessert– Thanksgiving Casserole Pie.

This recipe originally came from this wonderful blog called Pie Perfection. For your Thanksgiving Day dessert, I actually went a little heavier on the pumpkin layer than what I am usually in a vegetarian Thanksgiving dish. That’s okay! I find more flavors in the vegetables to balance out the pumpkin pie and also the richness of the brown rice. Of course– pumpkin pie is always in this house when I am making a Thanksgiving pie, so when I did this recipe, all this talk about pumpkin pie came to mind. I wanted the richness of the brown rice to balance it out so the flavor of the pumpkin pie was still present. I also left the cranberry sauce the same (in fact, I used it to serve all my pie for this meal.). However, for the brown rice layer, I used toasted white or brown basmati rice as a base, while the turkey layer and cranberry sauce layer are mashed potatoes, because I wanted the extra creaminess and texture of mashed potatoes.