A Complete Guide to Having a Parakeet as a Pet. By Jahid

The parakeet or parakeet is one of the smallest species of parrots that are usually kept as pets. They are also one of the most popular pet birds in the world, in part because they are quite affordable. These little parrots are extremely the friendly and easy to tame.

Origin and history

The parakeet and other species of parakeets are native to Australia, where they can still be found in large schools in grasslands. However, these game species are slightly smaller than the birds normally found in pet stores, which have now been bred in captivity for decades.

The English naturalist John Gould brought the parakeet to Europe around 180, where it quickly became popular as a pet.

189, Australia banned parakeet exports, creating a lucrative breeding business in Europe. The bird was slow to find its way to America, arriving around 1920, but became very popular in the 1950s.

There are two types of parakeets in the pet trade: the American parakeet or parakeet and the English parakeet. The American variety is the most common in pet stores, while the type often seen at shows and shows is the larger English version. English parakeets look different from American parakeets, but both species are of the same species.

Temperament

Parakeets are tame and docile birds. They are also very easy to tame, especially if they are acquired at a young age. Bird pairs are a good company with each other, but when they live in pairs and entertain each other, they may not bond as well with their owners or imitate the language as fluently. Parakeets are also very playful, active, and calmer than some other species of parrots.

Language and vocalizations

Although sometimes difficult to understand, parakeets can mimic human speech. They are not the easiest birds to teach to speak, but you can probably teach them some simple words. In addition to being able to imitate human speech, parakeets are very adept at imitating other sounds. A squeaky door, a squeaky chair, the sound of a text message coming into a phone - heard quite often, your parakeet will make these noises too.

Colors and markings

The normal wild color of a parakeet is light green with black bars on the wings, back, and head. Typical mature females have a light brown or beige cherry (the fleshy part around the nostrils) and males have a bluish cherry. Young parakeets also have bar markings on their foreheads that recede with age, and their eyes often have dark irises that gradually turn gray with age. Through targeted breeding in the pet trade, a wide variety of colors and patterns are available, including purple, blue, yellow, multi-color, albino, and classic neon green.

Caring for parakeets

Parakeets are active and playful and should have a large cage with space for toys, sleeping, eating, and flying. The minimum dimensions for a cage are 20 inches long, 12 inches deep, and 18 inches high, but bigger is always better. The cage bars should be spaced half an inch or less to prevent escape and prevent your bird from getting stuck. The horizontal bars of the cage are the best way to climb and exercise. Place at least a couple of perches on different levels, with enough room for your parakeet to move comfortably between them. Offering a variety of perch sizes, shapes, and structures will also help keep your budgie's feet in good shape. A nest for sleeping bowls for food and water, various toys, and things to chew on should fit in the cage.

Even if they have a large cage, budgies still need opportunities to play and socialize outside of the cage. Flying is very natural and important for a bird, but you should only allow your parakeet to fly in a very safe area. If you are concerned about being able to control your bird's range of flight, consider trimming the wings a bit to reduce flight ability.

Like most parrots, parakeets are social birds and many owners keep parakeets in pairs for entertainment. Budgies seem happiest when kept in pairs. A single bird can be fine as long as you can spend a lot of time with it daily.