Turkey with Salted Apple Cider By Jahid

If you've never cooked a turkey before or perhaps had a tendency to overcook it, pickling and adding apple cider to the brine will be your new best friend. It's an easy way to effortlessly impart delicate flavors to turkey meat and prepare it for added moisture.

Apple cider produces a crunchy apple sweetness worthy of drool exquisitely mixed there. The nuances of fresh herbs and garlic are woven into each slice.

Herb Apple Sider Brined Turkey will tease your eyes with the juice pouring out of each slice, while your nose catches the cider, herbs, and garlic that flow from each luscious piece of protein. Your mouth feels the texture of an easy to eat turkey that won't absorb the moisture inside. Taste? Subtle natural sweetness, earthy aromatic herbs, hot and spicy garlic, and the familiar flavors of poultry with just a hint of game flavor.

Mmm, roast turkey. He knows he's laughing and has come with family and friends. Then come and see my friend. We go out and laugh, drink wine and eat turkey pickled apple cider.

ADDITIONAL RECOMMENDED

Once you have your bird in the brine, it's time to start preparing the sides. You can go to the 'side dishes' section of the blog for some ideas. My personal favorites are this creamy and rich gratin of rainbow chard and scallions. Or improve your salsa game with homemade cranberry sauce!

This cranberry sauce had the great sailor and orange. It's fast, sour, and sweet all rolled into one. Plus, it contains alcohol, so it's a win. For the most part, Thanksgiving means a lot of family time. While we can all be grateful, sometimes a little liquid libation makes a long day of cooking and conversation a little more enjoyable. I'll be serving this whiskey with a hint of cinnamon and apple on a repeat this Thanksgiving.

Regardless of how you grill the bird, prepare the side dishes or what you serve after, we can always be grateful to have family and/or friends at the table. And they will be grateful to have this pickled turkey with apple cider on the table!

It is the highlight of the table and not always the simplest to cook. Bringing in Thanksgiving turkey is a great way to add flavor and moisture to this typically lean protein. Sweet cider, chunky fresh herbs, and hot garlic dip your turkey in this apple cider pickled turkey. Really tasty, really easy.

Pickled turkey with apple cider

Easy, as long as you are careful when the bag fills with pickled liquid. It's the hardest thing to get. (My kitchen floor looks at me from the side, I can hear it from inside the living room.)

Aside from the projection of inanimate shadows and non-inanimate objects, let's take a look at this topic. Duty? Bringing in your turkey this Thanksgiving is a simple and easy way to make sure your bird is the best.

Ingredients

18 to 20 pounds of fresh or frozen turkey.

½ gallon of fresh apple cider

3 liters of hot water

liters of cold water

¾ cup of kosher salt

½ bunch of fresh rosemary about 10 sprigs

½ bunch of sage leaves about 10 large leaves

5 sprigs of fresh thyme bay leaves

Two teaspoons of black peppercorns

One large onion, coarsely chopped.

Two stalks of celery

½ head of garlic cut at the equator or 10 cloves of garlic, crushed

Instructions

Remove the turkey from the package and remove the giblets and neck from the cavity. See the notes on what to do with organ meat.

Dry the skin and set it aside.

In a large saucepan, add the salt, aromatic herbs, bay leaves, and peppercorns. Toast over medium-high heat for 1 to 2 minutes until fragrant.

Carefully add 3 liters of warm water. Water can smoke and boil when first added to the hot pan.

Stir continuously until the salt dissolves. Immediately remove from heat to cool.

Add:

liters of cold water, apple cider, onion, celery, and garlic. Let it cool for 15 minutes.

Place the bag of brine in a large roasting pan with the top open. Add the turkey breast side down and cover with the cooled brine.

Three Leave to rest for two.

-

8 hours in the brine.

To prepare cooking:

Remove the turkey from the brine. Rinse well and dry completely. For crunchy skin, let it sit overnight in the refrigerator.

Notes:

Neck and offal can be added to the bottom of the pan during the cooking process if desired. I usually discard them, but they can be used to add flavor and richness to the fat in the pan.

Don't worry if your turkey hasn't completely thawed in the cavity, it will continue to thaw in brine. At least one day of thawing before bringing should be enough to remove the inside.

Pour slowly as the brine fills the bag in case the liquid tries to escape. The simplest thing is to have a second pair of hands to hold the bag open. If that's not an option, you can add the brine in batches, repositioning the bag as needed.