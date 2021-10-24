Toddler Infant Development Milestones By Jahid

The Toddler Infant Development Milestones Chart is designed to help you track your toddler’s development and find out where your child is on the right track. This is the earliest you want to begin recording information.

Toddler Early Infancy Milestones

If your child has already received some of these skills (either because he or she was born prematurely or on a Monday and so began this month a bit later than usual) go back to the chart until your current child has matched and passed all of these skills.

Sensory Skills

What do they do?

Sleeping Through the Night

Your child should not be waking up every 2-3 hours during the night as he used to. Try the 5-to-2 rule of thumb, allowing your child to be up every four hours no more. He or she should sleep in a dark area, be given a good night’s sleep, and feel rested when waking.

What does your child usually do?

Sleep through the day

He or she may be very tired for a while when getting up in the morning, but he or she should become less tired. Your child should be able to sleep with and without the use of your arms.

What does your child usually do?

Sleep with parents

Your baby may or may not be able to tell which parent this is, but if there is even a remote possibility you could be in doubt and he or she will not feel comfortable sleeping with anyone but one of you, you will need to learn to sign language.

What does your child usually do?

Say.“Dada.”

Your baby can now say up to five words: Dada, Momma, Papa, Boo, and “I love you.”

What does your child usually do?

Say, “Da-Da-da,”

Your baby often says Da-Da-da while he or she is learning to imitate sounds.