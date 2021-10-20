A Dutch Company Is Making Leather from Mango Waste By Jahid

A Dutch company that’s trying to find new uses for discarded mango waste is finding a way to turn those pesky husks into useful products.

The company, called MycoScreem, is working with farmers on a project in Central America that sees discarded mango wastes that would otherwise be wasted as mulch and composted fed into machines where they’re fermented into ethanol to then be poured into the local agronomic market as fertilizer and biofuel. This process will allow the plants to grow better, and the fruit will help support local growers, thus creating a virtuous cycle that will also benefit the environment and the farmers’ livelihoods.

This isn’t the first time the company has tried to turn mango waste into profitable products. It used to be a major employer for employees who worked at its parent company, Dutch-based food service, and catering company Scream. The company decided to focus its efforts and money on other ventures, which included making and selling bags that could be used for the packing of food products.

For example, it sold thousands of bags of its mango husks-based product before deciding to concentrate its efforts elsewhere and selling the bags to a local organic grocery store chain in the U.S. The bags have been in growing demand, but that wasn’t because they’re organic but that they’re the result of a waste product. For instance, this bag has a price tag of $9.79 on Amazon.

It has also made a new plastic fruit juice storage container with mango husks and has a new mango-based cleaning product for hotels.

After a while, the team decided to focus on mango husk-based products and the fermentation process that turns lactic acid waste into ethanol.

“Our core focus is that we are not making products to make money, but to give farmers food for their seeds,” said MycoScreem President and founder Gertjan Bakker, during a press media outing.

“We see the potential of this market. Of course, it is very small, but this is only the beginning,” added Bakker.

The company is working with farmers in Central America in several countries on a project called the Mango Bag Pilot Project. This includes three countries — Guatemala, Costa Rica, and El Salvador.