Luxury hotel review – a great value in, Stockholm, Sweden!

Are you just passing through or did you work in the industry? I recently checked out the fantastic hotel Ranscome Stockholm last night and while it is a go-to-reference for travelers wanting to stay in a great deal of luxury and convenience, I wanted to write about what this hotel offers.

This hotel is also slightly older than most of the hotels across Europe and tastes much more traditional with local restaurants and restaurants around the hotel. Ranscome has a seating capacity of less than 500 and a restaurant for smaller parties and “farm to table” experiences with the expert Chef´s service in Michelin Ill-starred kitchen. I dived straight at breakfast!

We signed up for the 5 am breakfast on the morning of the reservation and were met with a hearty breakfast that consisted of at least 6 delicious Italian breakfast main course options, aged prime, fish with a mushroom sauce, and Benedictine jam with raw shelled eggs. The traditional breakfast was followed by a light brunch served to replace lunchtime meals. Even light, light-hearted bites in the form of sausages, sautéed aubergine, and a Raspberry Tartlet don't make me any less satisfied. I decided to go on my own and take a walk around the hotel rather than speak to one of the concierges to figure out where I can go for lunch.

Our walk was over the Old Town which is already quite exciting and serene. But being in the luxury hotel, all of our wants and needs have been met. I wasn’t sure what the breakfast menu consisted of, but there was a selection for every time of day. For instance, every weekday breakfast is Belgian Red and a Traditional Belgian Breakfast on Sundays…so you can see it’s a lot of variety, and variety does make for a lot of options! What is surprising about most breakfast sets, is that they may have ingredients with some unique names, tastes, and designs. In between the breakfast packages on the hotel website, you will see a menu with a description of each product, but that doesn’t tell you how they are prepared. In the case of breakfast options in general and even the breakfasts, you would not even need to order for each component. If they are prepared for breakfast but not lunch or dinner, you would be surprised at how much you wouldn’t even be eating. Eating breakfast just gets better and better with time as you let yourself feel okay inside. That is something I can think of when I say “do what you like.” At 7 am, 8 am, 9 am and you are so comfortable and awake that you have just become an example for the working day. My biggest complaint about the breakfasts is the lovely breakfast menu and most people aren’t even aware of it. But Ranscome are not the plodding hotels that you’re usually set to dream of. They have something to offer for all of us morning people who just want to catch up on our news when our late night converse emails and do it up until sunrise.

With everyone in the room at this hotel and our interactions with the hotel staff, I ended up dipping right into “the breakfast spot”, I was overwhelmed by the little but full buffet filled to the brim with something new for every one time we entered. The dishes and sausages that make up each breakfast treat and meal were gone quicker than food as soon as we placed our orders, but the best part about the breakfast-meal experience was that it wasn’t interrupted. The relaxed atmosphere didn’t have anything to do with each guest or their busy schedules but it just felt right that everyone was there in the morning and it didn’t disappoint. I decided to start on the cheese toastie bar selection and love the straightforward materials of the marble table on which it was baked. Toastie sound? Only get it if you like to just absorb more food for the sandwiches in your tray which don’t need to be expected from these pressed griddles. The indulgent choice of greens was grilled and all of them cooked to perfection creating a homemade bread that isn’t too thick. The cheese that they use on all the fries goes through extensive flavor testing to ensure all of the ingredients present are perfect. I enjoyed the look of it just as much as the smell, the firm but fluffy texture of the cheese alongside the crunchiness of the flavorful seasoning and the own-made sauce, all of which came together to put a smile on my face. Food speaks louder than words and the juxtaposition of cheese and fries made me want to eat my breakfast sandwich again.

Each choice you choose and the reaction they evoke in a person is priceless. With the local Swedish cheese and local bread, the quality of the breakfast is highly comparable to any great hotel breakfast.

