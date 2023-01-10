MARJA’KIM: Superstar in the Making Garners 150K Views on YouTube for “Party N’Da Hills”

Jae Monique

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8GKu_0k8wBdcq00
"Party N'Da Hills" Single Cover.Photo byMARJA'KIM

In the land of hip-hop and sports, one man is standing out. MARJA’KIM has released his hit single “PARTY N’DA HILLS” to rave reviews from critics and fans alike. The single has been streaming, with the accompanying music video having garnered nearly 150K views on YouTube since its release.

After releasing “PARTY N’DA HILLS”, music lovers can’t stop playing it. The talented artist is backed by the founders of Naughty By Nature, James “Pookie” Gist, Queen Latifah, & Shakim. Senior level music executive James “Pookie” Gist has been in the music industry for over twenty years and has a combined total of 10 million records sold to date.

Naughty by Nature is a hip-hop trio who gained fame with their first hit, “O.P.P.,” which peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group later went on to have multiple hits from their third and fourth albums titled “19 Naughty III” and “Poverty's Paradise.” Spike Lee directed the video for "Hip Hop Hooray," which achieved success from the “19 Naughty III” album.

MARJA’KIM announced that he will be releasing more music soon, including songs produced by GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop icon and Naughty By Nature producer/artist KayGee.

MARJA’KIM is a star on and off the field, as he is a Division 1 athlete at Tennessee State University, where he plays football for the Tigers, coached by Eddie George, former NFL player who was recently nominated as a semi finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame. “MARJA’KIM is dope! He has the skills and personality to keep the crowd (and the locker room hyped)!” - TSU Head Coach Eddie George

"This is just another way to show my fans what I have been working on," says MARJA’KIM. "I'm so excited to finally release this song and share it with everyone."

The accompanying video for his song "PARTY N'DA HILLS" captures his charisma and charm, with a good time vibe and irresistible chorus. MARJA’KIM makes the kind of music ladies love in any generation. He is an artist who has it all; he's able to craft beautiful melodies, write deep lyrics and rap like a pro.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# MARJAKIM# Party N Da Hills# YouTube

Comments / 0

Published by

Covers a range of topics, including entertainment, business, lifestyle, and more.

Melbourne, FL
79 followers

More from Jae Monique

Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno Shares Tips for Saving Money on Groceries

With rising inflation, Americans are having to choose between gas and groceries these days. No one likes to give up on purchasing their favorite foods, but the reality is that many people have to make some sacrifices. Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno knows how to save money on groceries and still deliver delicious, healthy meals for everyone’s family. He’s also a master at cooking delicious meals that don’t break the bank.

Read full story

What Experts Predict Will Unfold in the Future of Real Estate

Increasing concerns among Americans regarding the shape of our economy have evoked a nationwide conversation about the forthcoming conditions of the real estate market. These discussions have prompted specialists such as real estate experts to develop projections about the market’s anticipated state.

Read full story

Songstress Amy Correa Bell Releases New Single and Accompanying Video Titled "Anyways"

Songstress and wife of recording legend Ricky Bell, Amy Correa Bell has released her latest single and accompanying music video, “Anyways." Produced by Beat Ventriloquists and the music video directed by Valentina Vee, Amy follows up her 2019 solo EP, “AMY818." Featuring stylized choreography and cinematic imagery, the viewers are taken through scenes depicting the ups and downs couples often experience.

Read full story

The Great American Bistro Opening This Spring

The Great American BistroThe Great American Bistro. The Great American Bistro in D.C. is a new eatery that is set to open on April 1st of 2022. With promises of a simple, tasty meal, visitors will feel right at home. Guests can enjoy tasty classics like crispy chicken & waffles, wings, and grilled salmon. As a restaurant classified as a can't-miss, foodies are already gearing up for some good old-fashioned comfort food.

Read full story

Kupid aka Q Releases Upbeat New Music Video for “Good Vibes”

Music sensation Kupid aka Q has released a new music video for his song titled “Good Vibes” featuring $kip and TJ Da DeeJay. “Good Vibes” is a track on his highly anticipated sophomore album titled “Thank You.” The 10 track album features Caribbean artists such as Freezy, Army Guy, Ziggy Rankings, Marzville, King Nitti, Adan Octave, Young Godd, and Cubanis. With lyrics that are aimed to uplift people in all aspects of life, it's no wonder this album is gaining popularity. Kupid aka Q expects the album to take Hip-Hop music to the next level with its combined Caribbean vibe.

Read full story

Acclaimed Producer Arthur Sarkissian & Global Ascension Studios Collaborate With 2B Films, Wild Films on Gemini Lounge

Arthur Sarkissian is teaming up with CEO D.A. Chan and President Joshua Macciello to start the up-and-coming new media and entertainment firm, Global Ascension Studios LLC, after successfully releasing over 20 blockbuster films over the past 30 years, including the smash hit Rush Hour franchise. For all media venues, Global Ascension Studios is publishing both live-action and animated releases.

Read full story

Hollywood Digest Names Music Artist Picks of the Year

Artist Picks of the Year by Hollywood DigestHollywood Digest. The first quarter of the New Year is here, which means you can look forward to the sounds of some new music from some of the top artists in the industry. Highlights of the new year include new work from both well-known and up-and-coming artists. ICT & Partners make Hollywood Digest editors pick of top artists of the year, and here is a breakdown of some of the most talented artists who will spice up your playlists.

Read full story

Lamar Odom, 2x NBA Champion, Launches Talent Management Group With Tonita B

Former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom has launched a talent management company for athletes and entertainers. The new venture, named, Savvy Talent Management Group, will be helmed by Odom and his manager, Tonita B. The talent management company will focus on helping young athletes and entertainers navigate their professional careers -- including those who are just beginning their careers as well as those who have already made it big.

Read full story
4 comments

Sean McNamara Directs “The King’s Daughter” Featuring a Star-Studded Lineup

"The King's Daughter" is releasing in theaters January 21, 2022Sean McNamara/Gravitas Ventures. The upcoming film “The King’s Daughter,” directed by Sean McNamara, features Kaya Scodelario and Pierce Brosnan in a romantic fantasy set at Versailles. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21st, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Indie Artists Are Turning to Blockchain Technology to Survive

While the COVID-19 pandemic hit the entertainment industry hard, it hit indie artists even harder, especially when it came to protecting their revenue-dependent consumer fan base.

Read full story

TripShock and Other Travel Companies Give These Tips for Holiday Travels

Travelers are ready to leave their homes and celebrate the festivities with their families and friends for the 2021 holiday season. Travel bookings are increasing and, in fact, they’re at an all-time high due to pent-up frustrations from all of the travel restrictions during the pandemic. TripShock and other travel companies give the following tips for holiday travels.

Read full story

Workplace Bullying: Over 60 Million Working Americans Are Affected by Bullying

Workplace bullying is a persistent problem in the United States. According to the Workplace Bullying Institute, over 60 million working Americans are affected by bullying. Elizabeth Gray, an Amazon bestselling author of “Silent No More” digs her heels into why people are bullied, what victims can do, and how victims can detect if they're being bullied.

Read full story
4 comments

Dr.Nooristani's Simple Solutions for Better Health and Overall pH Balance

Forget making and breaking another New Year’s Resolution to commit to better health and lifestyle. Forget those temporary fad diets that ultimately create more hunger and nutritional imbalance. Making a lifestyle change by first truly understanding the impact of alkalinity, acidity, and pH balance in the body is the first step to making long-lasting tweaks to everyday nutrition that will effectively enable a body in dis-ease to a more healthful state.

Read full story

April Rose Gabrielli’s Soho Records Debut Single “Do You?” Enters Billboard AC Chart At #27

Singer/Songwriter April Rose Gabrielli’s debut single Do You? Released Soho Records & AWAL/Sony makes her Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart Debut at #27, in between Sean Mendes and The Weeknd.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy