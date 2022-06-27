Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno Shares Tips for Saving Money on Groceries

Grocery Store Stocksnap/Pixabay

With rising inflation, Americans are having to choose between gas and groceries these days. No one likes to give up on purchasing their favorite foods, but the reality is that many people have to make some sacrifices. Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno knows how to save money on groceries and still deliver delicious, healthy meals for everyone’s family. He’s also a master at cooking delicious meals that don’t break the bank.

"People think they have to sacrifice flavor when they're trying to save money," Rondeno said. "But there are so many ways to cut corners at the store without sacrificing taste”, he continued.

Rondeno has been using his own tips for years now and he's never noticed a drop in quality or taste when making meals on a budget. Luckily, Chef Ryan shared some tips on how to save money at the grocery store while preparing healthy meals that are still delicious:

Plan Your Meals Ahead of Time

You don't have to be a chef or a foodie to make great food at home. You just need a plan. That's why Chef Rondeno recommends making a weekly menu before heading to the supermarket. This way, you'll know exactly what ingredients you need and how much. It's also helpful to prepare your shopping list based on what's on sale that week.

Shop at Discount Stores Like Aldi and Trader Joe's

Chef Rondeno says that most people don't know about these stores because they aren't advertised on TV like other grocery chains — but they're worth checking out. "There are tons of great products there, he said. "They're really good quality and really cheap." Plus, both stores offer coupons online each week so it's easy to save even more money while shopping there.

Know What You Already Have

Before you head to the grocery store, it’s best to check out what you already have sitting in your pantry. Take inventory of your dry goods and canned goods to see what’s available. You might also be able to cook up a few meals out of those items. Use your pantry staples first, before you go shopping again. If you have pasta or rice left over from last week's meal, don't go out and buy more — use it up.

Buy What's on Sale, Not What's on Display

Chef Ryan recommends looking at the sale items first and then going through the store for other things that may be on sale. Consumers who are shopping for meat or fish should look for the items that are marked down 50 percent or more.

Give Up the Meat

Going without meat a few days out of the week is great for your health. It’s also easy on the wallet. The vegetarian spaghetti squash lasagna is a budget-friendly meal that comes with 7 grams of fiber and 18 grams of protein. If you have tortillas leftover, use them to make Lentil Taquitos with Avocado Crema.

Buy Frozen Instead of Fresh Produce

Buying frozen vegetables is easy on the wallet because they're cheaper than fresh vegetables," Rondeno said. "And if I have extra money in my budget, then I'll buy fresh vegetables."

Try Healthy and Affordable Slow-Cooker Dinners

A slow cooker can easily transform pantry items into delicious dinners. Chef Ryan’s affordable dinner recommendations include such Black Bean Chili, Slow Cooker Stuffed Cabbage Rolls, and Golden Chickpea Soup. “Use budget-friendly dried spices and herbs to add zest to chicken thighs as they simmer in the cooker throughout the day”, Rondeno said.