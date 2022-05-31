What Experts Predict Will Unfold in the Future of Real Estate

Image by Dimitris Vetsikas/Pixabay

Increasing concerns among Americans regarding the shape of our economy have evoked a nationwide conversation about the forthcoming conditions of the real estate market. These discussions have prompted specialists such as real estate experts to develop projections about the market’s anticipated state.

Daryl Fairweather, Redfin’s chief economist says “we’re seeing early signs that the housing market is starting to cool, at least in pricey coastal metros. Buyers in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, and Seattle who have lost out on several bidding wars may find they’re facing less competition from other buyers than they were a month or two ago.”

Robert Shemin, a world-renowned intellectual and significant figure in the spheres of real estate investment, branding, and negotiation, and an accredited New York Times bestselling author and Wealth expert for CNN and FOX News estimates that a large number of both residential and commercial investors will face financial loss. “This loss is furthered by a disconnect in experience and understanding when concerning a market that is softening or declining”, says Shemin.

Shemin continued on to say that “while some markets anticipate decline, others will remain expensive and in demand. This consistency is often seen in markets where high demands result from the traits of the property’s encompassing area.”

We won’t see a downturn because the housing market saw little increase in inventory for the past ten years. In a few years, Gen Z will be turning 30, and more financially ready to become homeowners than Millenials were at their age,” says Polina Ryshakov, senior director of research and lead economist at Sundae.

This was no accident. The Federal Reserve made it a priority to cool down one of its biggest drivers: the housing market. To do so, over the past few months, the Fed has been raising interest rates on mortgages. As of last week, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sat at 5.27%—its highest level since 2009.

"The red-hot housing market's days are numbered. While I don't anticipate a collapse á la the Great Recession, rising mortgage rates and inventory are sure to cool what has been an unprecedented time for the U.S. housing market," says Ralph McLaughlin, chief economist at Kukun, a real estate data and analytics company.

