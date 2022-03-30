The Great American Bistro Opening This Spring

Jae Monique

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z16jg_0euSaIxH00
The Great American BistroThe Great American Bistro

The Great American Bistro in D.C. is a new eatery that is set to open on April 1st of 2022. With promises of a simple, tasty meal, visitors will feel right at home. Guests can enjoy tasty classics like crispy chicken & waffles, wings, and grilled salmon. As a restaurant classified as a can't-miss, foodies are already gearing up for some good old-fashioned comfort food.

The Great American Bistro has a goal to make customers feel right at home and is expected to become a favorite spot for those looking for a great meal without any fuss. From delicious meals to great beverages, customers can experience the simple pleasures of dining in a fantastic establishment led by Chef Derrick and GM Davino.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYG77_0euSaIxH00
Plate of wingsThe Great American Bistro

Chef Derrick is inspired by a range of fine dining to comfort soul food to create his incredible specialty dishes. With over twenty years of culinary experience and private catering with Peace Of Mind Culinary, Derrick has developed a diverse palate that is inspired not just by various cultures, but also from polishing his cuisine by working alongside some of America’s legendary East Coast chefs, from Massachusetts to Florida.

Chef Derrick is noted for his use of Halal meat, farm-fresh foods, and locally grown ingredients. By integrating flavors and different techniques from around the world, Chef Derrick has been able to capture and create a signature style that is often craved and always sought after. He is no stranger in the kitchen and credits his grandfather for nurturing a love of food in him from a tender age. Some of his fondest childhood memories are centered around quality time spent with Grandpa Joe in the kitchen, who could constantly be found cooking dishes inspired from his homeland of Bermuda. Grandpa Joe's young protégé could not deny the heady power that food wielded.

With the right combination of ingredients, technique, and time, he not only created a dish that told a story, or expressed cultural ideas - food was uniquely skilled at bringing people together. In his sought-after role at The Great American Bistro, Chef Derrick crafts exquisite dishes that showcase distinctive flavors and imaginative presentation, ensuring that for many guests, their dining experience is as memorable as any time spent in Grandpa Joe’s kitchen.

Davino, a native of Brooklyn, New York, always knew he wanted to do something extraordinary. Little did he know, having spent almost ten years living in Washington, D.C. - the entirety of which he spent working in the service industry - he would amass a varied skill set that would position him for the opportunity to guide the opening of The Great American Bistro, affectionately known as The GAB.

Davino’s extensive career experience includes being Bar Manager at Busboys and Poets on 14th St. and helping to open The Wydown coffee shop where he served as Barista and Manager. His expertise in creating craft cocktails, coupled with a deep affection for coffee led to opening his own coffee pop-up Duality Espresso & Whiskey Bar. Working for Michelin-starred seafood restaurant The Siren afforded Davino the opportunity to add some fine dining flair to his creativity behind the bar. He has also held managerial roles in staple restaurants in the District including BIN 1301, Big Chief, and 12 Stories.

The opportunity to develop and nurture a close bond with the neighborhood, The GAB serves is an honor that Davino doesn’t take lightly, but his spirit of service is what has helped him turn a childhood dream into a lifelong commitment. Collaborating with a top chef, meticulously compiling menus that consist of choice ingredients, and bringing together a dynamic staff has equipped The GAB with the key elements needed to consistently provide a spectacular dining experience to everyone who crosses its threshold.

# The Great American Bistro# Washington DC# Chef Derrick# Davino

