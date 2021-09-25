Dr.Nooristani's Simple Solutions for Better Health and Overall pH Balance

Dr. Nooristani Balance7

Forget making and breaking another New Year’s Resolution to commit to better health and lifestyle. Forget those temporary fad diets that ultimately create more hunger and nutritional imbalance. Making a lifestyle change by first truly understanding the impact of alkalinity, acidity, and pH balance in the body is the first step to making long-lasting tweaks to everyday nutrition that will effectively enable a body in dis-ease to a more healthful state.

Take a closer look at these simple solutions to attain better health and overall pH balance by Dr.Nooristani.

List of Top Foods to Avoid that are High in Acidity

Carbonated beverages (i.e., soda, seltzer or spritzers)

High-sodium processed foods (especially Fast Food)

Fresh meats and processed meats (i.e., corned beef and turkey)

Certain starchy foods (i.e., brown rice, oat flakes, or granola)

High protein foods and supplements with animal protein

Canned foods with high salt and added sugars

Consume a More Alkaline Diet

Eat a variety of vegetables and fruits. Buy vegetables and fruits that are fresh, if possible. These vegetables and fruits include:

Fresh vegetables (i.e., tomatoes, cabbage, and carrots)

Leafy greens for salads (i.e., like Romaine lettuce, spinach, and kale)

Fresh fruits (i.e., apples, oranges, bananas, pears, and peaches)

Other alkaline foods with long-lasting effects (i.e., unsweetened fruit juices, raisins, blackcurrants, potatoes, wine, mineral soda water, soy food, legumes, seeds nuts, and tofu)

Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating

Eat less saturated fats: Cut back on fatty meats and high-fat dairy products. Limit food like pizza, burgers, and creamy sauces or gravy.

Don’t Forget…

Cut back on saturated fat and look for products with no trans fats. Choose foods with unsaturated fats like seafood, nuts, seeds, avocados, and oils. Avoid coconut, palm kernel, and palm oils, which are all high in saturated fat.

