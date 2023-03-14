Simms, TX

Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately

Jade Talks Crime

Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?

Known as the womb raider, Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, TexasPhoto byFacebook

For starters, Taylor faked pregnancy for nearly ten months. She killed her friend, 21 year old Reagan Hancock in October 2020, and stole her baby from the womb before fleeing and pretending that the baby was hers. She held a gender reveal party a few months before the murder, purchased fake ultrasound photos and a fake baby belly from FakeABaby.com, and wore the fake baby belly. She searched on google for things such as "where do pregnant women go", and stalked and hung out in the parking lot of OBGYN clinics. While Taylor sat in the parking lot for hours at a time, she searched the license plate numbers of pregnant women online. These searches intensified in the weeks leading up to the murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oA5nQ_0lIIDqnZ00
Left: Reagan Hancock, 21 - victim Right: Taylor Rene Parker, 29Photo byFacebook, Idabel Police Dept.

Taylor's lies and manipulation did not end there. She continued to con and lie after her arrest, in the Bowie County jail. Prosecutors introduced this information during her murder trial, and it helped to secure her a space in death row. Jail staff has said that Taylor has been so disruptive and difficult that the jail has had to change its policies and procedures.

She has fabricated grievances, medical conditions and created issues with other inmates and correctional officers. She filed unfounded complaints against jail staff and threatened lawsuits against them as individuals over alleged mistreatment and discrimination. She also made statements that prosecutors say could be taken as threats of physical harm.

Parker has remained in protective custody at the Bi-State Detention Center since her arrest, until the day of her sentencing, November 9th, 2022, when she was transferred directly to Death Row.

She has made repeated “bogus medical claims” and demands for unnecessary medical care. She insisted on having an oxygen tank in her cell, and then would be observed by the jail staff not using the oxygen. Subsequent medical testing revealed that the defendant was not in need of the assistance of oxygen.

Taylor made repeated sick calls demanding medical attention for injuries and ailments that do not exist and then would use the time she was being transported to the jail medical department to talk with her boyfriends in the jail, or to pass notes to other inmates.

Taylor made a scene when jail staff put an end to her trips to the medical department. Taylor also becomes furious when the typical jail procedures for security are applied to her. She does not want to be handcuffed in the back and becomes furious when she is not handcuffed in the front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLiqI_0lIIDqnZ00
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, crying in the court room before being sentenced to deathPhoto byKTAL

Taylor has also cooked up a scheme to avoid having her inmate account garnished to pay the medical bills she owes the county, by having her mother purchase commissary items in the names of other inmates who would then give the items to her. As of February 2022, Taylor Parker owed over $2,260 to Bowie County for medical expenses.

Taylor planned a massive fraudulent scheme in which she fabricated evidence, tampered with witnesses, and ultimately attempted to frame a mentally fragile inmate for her crime. She asked fellow inmates to hand out letters that she typed up, and changed the hand writing in hopes that it would be successful. Details of the crime that only she knew were detailed in the letters, and she was aware of this.

She attempted to make it appear as though a gang killed Reagan, and that she was caught up in the middle of it due to a pain medication addiction. None of this is true and was just another attempt from Taylor to blame her actions on someone else.

Taylor has also written quite a few jailhouse love letters, and maintained multiple romantic relationships with other inmates, both within the jail and from other facilities. She has also recieved help from family and friends to communicate with potential romantic interests on the outside.

Parker claimed to have a Netflix deal for a documentary and a contract for a biography. However, the jail says that Netflix never contacted them for a request.

Taylor is an avid reader of true crime stories, and murder mysteries. Her mother purchases the books for her. She is obsessed with the books about how to solve murders. She speaks about this frequently with other jail staff, and jailers. She wrote a letter and addressed it to the FBI and offered her assistance in solving murders in exchange for assistance in her case to get off with a life sentence rather than death. The letters were found in her cell during a routine search, as well as a razor and map of the jail. Razors are supposed to be turned back in to jail staff after each use.

Being a prisoner on Death Row in Texas isn't easy. Taylor will now spend 23 out of 24 hours a day inside of a single person 60 square foot cell. She is allowed only 4 visits a year, to be done behind glass, and 4 calls a year, for five minutes each. I wonder how Taylor is holding up in death row?

In the death house, prisoners are given their own cell with a toilet, bed, desk and showerPhoto byMirror UK

What do you think about this? Leave a comment and speak your mind!

credit:

https://www.ktalnews.com/news/crime/taylor-parker-trial/life-or-death-jury-deliberating-in-taylor-parker-sentencing-trial/

https://www.tdcj.texas.gov/death_row/dr_info/parkertaylor.html

https://cw33.com/news/texas/taylor-parker-becomes-seventh-woman-on-death-row-in-texas/#:~:text=NEW%20BOSTON%2C%20Texas%20(KTAL%2F,her%20unborn%20baby%2C%20Braxlynn%20Sage.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Taylor Parker# Reagan Hancock# jade talks crime# Texas death row# fetal abduction

Comments / 120

Published by

Video blogger and independent reporter of crime since 2021. Welcome to the True Crime Corner!

Creighton, PA
3K followers

More from Jade Talks Crime

Jefferson County, TX

A couple in their 20's accused of murdering 16 year old girl while she slept, in twisted love triangle

Two Southeast Texans in their 20's are accused of murdering and concealing the body of the man's 16-year-old girlfriend on March 26. They are said to have been the two corners of a vicious, tri-county love triangle.

Read full story
Summerfield, FL

The Facebook feud that resulted in the death of a 15 year old teen

In the Spring of 2011, Seath Jackson was 15 years old. He was living in Summerfield, Florida. On the afternoon of April 19, 2011, Seath's parents realized that he was missing.

Read full story
3 comments

Ruthless car thieves are targeting unsuspecting people at funerals and car washes

Police are warning drivers to be on the lookout as ruthless vehicle thieves are targeting victims at unexpected places including funerals and car washes. "Be aware of any suspicious persons lingering by your car," the Nassau County Police Department posted in a warning on Facebook.

Read full story
2 comments
Murray, UT

Woman dies in fire after boyfriend locks her in storage unit

A 27-year-old woman from Utah and her dog were discovered dead in a burned storage container after the woman's boyfriend, who had been released from jail the day before, is said to have locked her inside and left.

Read full story
12 comments
Moscow, ID

Reports claim Idaho Killer - Bryan Kohberger had one of the victim's photos saved on his cell phone

According to a source familiar with the investigation, Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students last November allegedly had images of one of the female victims on his phone.

Read full story
2 comments
New Kensington, PA

Arrest warrant issued for contractor who scammed New Kensington man out of thousands of dollars

A contractor was charged by New Kensington police more than a year after he was alleged to have taken thousands of dollars to rebuild a resident's bathroom but never finished the work. An arrest warrant has been issued for the contractor.

Read full story
7 comments
El Paso County, CO

Letecia Stauch sues El Paso County Jail over alleged kosher violations and medical neglect

Letecia Stauch, who is currently detained in the El Paso County Jail on accusations of murdering her stepson Gannon Stauch, has filed a lawsuit against the county for allegedly violating her kosher diet and failing to provide adequate medical care. The case was filed on Thursday, September 22.

Read full story
41 comments
Lakeland, FL

Backyard Breeder caught stealing pet dogs on surveillance video in Florida

Surveillance footage captured a Florida woman dognapping two dogs in broad daylight. The incident occurred in the front yard of a residence, leading police to discover 20 dogs in her home that she intended to breed.

Read full story
8 comments
Colorado State

Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed law

A representative of a group that supports expectant inmates said legislation allowing them to spend more time with their newborns will shortly be filed in Colorado. The measure will enable a court to postpone sentencing for convicts who are pregnant or recently gave birth, according to Lauren Smith, director of policy and advocacy for Soul to Soul Sisters. For up to a year following the birth of their child, new moms may be released from jail on conditional release.

Read full story
32 comments
New Kensington, PA

New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentence

Mario Gatti, 33, from New Kensington was recently sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting in 2020 of unarmed Michael Coover Jr., 33. Mario Gatti, 33, of New Kensington was brought to the Westmoreland County Courthouse after being extradited from Florida in 2020.Photo byTribLive.

Read full story
3 comments
Moscow, ID

Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years ago

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of the University of Idaho killings, called himself a "demon" in a troubling rap song that he allegedly posted online. The artist reflects toward the end of "Rise up instrumental- test," a song posted on SoundCloud 11 years ago under the username "Exarr," "You are not my equal / You are wicked but I'm devil."

Read full story
6 comments
Allegheny County, PA

13 year old boy accused of shooting and killing teen while playing video games

Earlier this week, a 13-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting another youngster while they were both playing video games in a bedroom. In response to a complaint of a teenage male shot inside a residence, officers and paramedics went to the 400 block of Wilson Avenue on Monday, Jan. 16, at roughly 9:19 p.m., according to a news release from the Allegheny County Police Department. According to reports, the victim was declared dead on the spot.

Read full story
1 comments
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County Courts are receiving harsh criticism after shooting suspect removes ankle monitoring bracelet

Allegheny County Courts is receiving a large amount of criticism about the electronic monitoring system in Allegheny County. It follows the jailhouse video call where the Brighton Heights funeral shooting suspect was spotted taking off an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Read full story
10 comments
Moscow, ID

Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during search

According to recently revealed court documents, when investigators investigated the Washington state apartment of a doctoral student accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, they found discolored sheets, hair-looking strands, and one glove but no weapon.

Read full story
29 comments

US charges crypto exchange Bitzlato with laundering $700 million

Authorities claim that Bitzlato, a cryptocurrency exchange, is supporting a "high-tech axis of crypto crime" and have thus seized the company and detained the co-founder. US Attorney Breon Peace said "Institutions that trade in cryptocurrency are not above the law."Photo byYahoo.

Read full story
Allegheny County, PA

Inmate with sickle cell claims medications aren't being administered in the Allegheny County Jail

Denzelle Kendrick, an inmate at the Allegheny County Jail, has been taken off various medications, according to his family, which treat his sickle cell illness, which he has had since birth.

Read full story
13 comments
Summerfield, FL

The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook Feud

In the Spring of 2011, Seath Jackson was 15 years old. He was living in Summerfield, Florida. On the afternoon of April 19, 2011, Seath's parents realized that he was missing.

Read full story
80 comments
Brackenridge, PA

GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversy

Harsh words are being said about a GoFundMe set up to assist the individual who is thought to be responsible for the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire.

Read full story
152 comments
Allegheny County, PA

Pennsylvania man brutally killed his mother and took selfies with her corpse

A Pennsylvania man who killed his mother and took photos with her body was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and his family was outraged by the plea agreement he was given. David Sumney was convicted of third-degree murder in a plea dealPhoto byAllegheny County Police DepartmentDavid Sumney, 33, is suspected of torturing and killing his mother Margaret, 67, in the bathroom of her South Lafayette home, in August of 2019.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy