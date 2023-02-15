Arrest warrant issued for contractor who scammed New Kensington man out of thousands of dollars

A contractor was charged by New Kensington police more than a year after he was alleged to have taken thousands of dollars to rebuild a resident's bathroom but never finished the work. An arrest warrant has been issued for the contractor.

According to a criminal complaint, a 73-year-old man told police in September that Earl Travis Farmer, 30, of Tarentum, received 11 payments totaling $4,705 from him in late 2021 for the purpose of remodeling his bathroom.

Earl Farmer is accused of taking thousands of dollars to remodel a resident’s bathroom but never finishing the work. Photo by Facebook

The man provided police pictures of the demolition work Farmer completed in the bathroom before leaving the project, and walking off the job. He also provided documents of a written bid and receipts, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the resident told police that he attempted to settle the dispute by requesting a voluntary mediation hearing through the state Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection, but Farmer refused to take part in the procedure.

Farmer does not appear in the database of authorized contractors maintained by the Attorney General. A search of the Better Business Bureau's database of complaints did not reveal his name.

Photo by Foundation group

According to the complaint, Farmer contacted Connellsville police on October 4 and offered to meet with them there to discuss the matter. Farmer had now moved to the area.

Farmer agreed to contact the officer back with a meeting time and place but never did, according to the police. When officers attempted to reach him again, his phone went to voicemail.

Farmer, who resides in South Connellsville on the 200 block of Mentzer Street, was apprehended on January 28 and charged with felony counts of theft and engaging in deceptive business practices.

After a bail agency posted 10% of the $10,000 bond issued during his arraignment, he was released from the Westmoreland County jail on January 30th.

Following Farmer's absence from a preliminary hearing before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr., a warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday, February 9th.

What do you think about this? Leave a comment, and share the article on social media!

Credit:

https://triblive.com/local/valley-news-dispatch/arrest-warrant-issued-for-contractor-who-skipped-hearing-on-charges-he-ripped-off-new-kensington-man/