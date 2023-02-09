Letecia Stauch sues El Paso County Jail over alleged kosher violations and medical neglect

Letecia Stauch, who is currently detained in the El Paso County Jail on accusations of murdering her stepson Gannon Stauch, has filed a lawsuit against the county for allegedly violating her kosher diet and failing to provide adequate medical care. The case was filed on Thursday, September 22.

Letecia Stauch was accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon StauchPhoto byFOX31 Denver

Numerous accusations are being made against Letecia Stauch in relation to the death of Gannon in January 2020. On January 27, 2020, he was reported missing from the Lorson Ranch area of El Paso County. Prosecutors claim that Stauch killed the child in his bedroom on the same day.

On March 2, 2020, Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Later that month, Gannon's bones were discovered in a suitcase next to a Pace, Florida highway. According to prior court testimony, they were discovered roughly six weeks after Stauch drove there in a Budget rental van.

She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the case.

Gannon StauchPhoto byFacebook

Stauch argues that because she followed a kosher diet and that her medical care was allegedly neglected while she was detained, her rights to exercise her religion were violated. Stauch claims that non-kosher food was still served to her even after she reported it to jail officials.

Photo byNoreen Marcus

Along with the County, Stauch also cited two officers, the jail's food delivery company, and a doctor in the lawsuit.

Stauch appeared in court on September 15 after her attorneys requested a second mental health assessment. Due to a disturbance, the hearing was delayed by an hour, and Stauch's next court appearance was scheduled for October 13.

Both the El Paso County officials, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment. Both claimed that they "do not comment on pending litigation.”

