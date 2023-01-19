Inmate with sickle cell claims medications aren't being administered in the Allegheny County Jail

Denzelle Kendrick, an inmate at the Allegheny County Jail, has been taken off various medications, according to his family, which treat his sickle cell illness, which he has had since birth.

Cadiadra Kendrick, mother of sick inmate, Denzelle Kendrick Photo by WTAE

It led to a recent medical emergency, according to Kendrick's mother Cadiadra, which forced staff to remove her son from his cell on a gurney: "My son informed me about four months ago that the Allegheny County Jail had stopped delivering him his medication."

According to Ashely Brinkman, the jail's health services administrator, Kendrick's case cannot be addressed publicly, but there is a procedure in place to monitor inmates' medical care, which includes deciding whether an inmate should continue taking a certain prescription. "If that is done, it is based on an assessment to determine what the medical necessity is," she says.

Inmates who feel that the jail staff is not appropriately managing their medical care may also file a grievance, according to administrators.

This is not the first time that the Allegheny County Jail has been criticized about the living conditions and concern for the inmates' health.

People shared their concerns about food, medical care, and the quality of life at the Allegheny County Jail at a jail oversight board meeting in November.

Blythe Toma, deputy warden of administrative operations and employee development, reported to the board that county health department inspectors had visited the facility five times last year.

Jail officials requested an inspection at the end of October after learning of a complaint regarding breakfast trays. The food was in "good" condition, per the food safety assessment report, but there was a "medium" pest risk, according to the inspectors. The walk-in freezer and dry storage space in the kitchen both contained rodent droppings.

Public commentators like Alan Guenther stated the findings were simply the latest in a line of allegations regarding filthy conditions, despite the fact that jail authorities claimed they had undertaken the corrective procedures recommended by the health department.

“The problems have gone on for months, they’ve gone on for years. No restaurant anywhere would ever be allowed to stay open with reports of rodent urine on their food serving trays. How can you permit these conditions to exist month after month after month? Would you allow your own loved ones to eat food prepared in such squalor? Why do you force the people in the jail to be treated in this way?” Guenther enquired.

Allegheny County Jail Photo by WESA

Judge Elliot Howsie and Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam, two members of the oversight board, claimed they each paid a surprise visit to the jail on the same day in September. During her visit, Hallam claimed she observed roaches and a live mouse in the kitchen. Howsie claimed that he did not notice any oddities in the kitchen.

According to a survey done at the jail by the University of Pittsburgh School of Social Work last year, the majority of inmates were "very unsatisfied" with the food and medical care.

What do you think about this? Leave a comment and speak your mind!

credit:

https://www.wesa.fm/courts-justice/2022-11-04/concerns-about-food-medical-care-at-allegheny-county-jail-brought-before-the-oversight-board

https://www.wtae.com/amp/article/allegheny-county-jail-medication-denial-controversy/42560069