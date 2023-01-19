Summerfield, FL

The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook Feud

Jade Talks Crime

In the Spring of 2011, Seath Jackson was 15 years old. He was living in Summerfield, Florida. On the afternoon of April 19, 2011, Seath's parents realized that he was missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iE8Tt_0kJQB6lO00
15 year old Seath JacksonPhoto byFacebook

The night before, he went to a friends home. But the following afternoon, that friend called Seath's house, looking for him. Seath's friend said that while Seath was at his place, he received a phone call from his ex girlfriend. After Seath recieved the call, he decided to go meet up with his ex girlfriend. This was the last time that his friend saw or heard from him.

Seaths parents then reported him missing and detectives began to look for him. The first place they turned to was Facebook. They learned that in December of 2010, Seath started dating 15 year old Amber Wright, but in late March of 2010, Amber broke it off with Seath. Seath thought that the breakup was sudden and came out of nowhere. He was really distraught, and wasn't handling the breakup very well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpPuN_0kJQB6lO00
Amber Wright on the left, with Michael BargoPhoto byFacebook

Soon, Seath and Wright were feuding on Facebook. They fought and insulted each other for several weeks publicly on the social media platform. Seath also started feuding with 17 year old Kyle Hopper and 18 year old Michael Bargo. Hooper was Amber Wright's brother, and he didn't like the way that Seath talked about his sister on social media. Michael Bargo was Wright's new boyfriend.

Seath thought that Wright dumped him to date Bargo. The Facebook posts seemed to indicate that at some point Seath and Bargo got into a physical altercation at a party. Seath was 15 when he won the fight against 18 year old Bargo. Bargo thought of himself as a pretty tough guy, and felt humiliated that he had lost a fight to a 15 year old.

After the fight, the war on Facebook escalated. Based on the Facebook posts, police thought it was wise to talk to Amber Wright. When they arrived at her home to speak with her, she was with her friend Charlie Ely. Wright and Charlie claimed that they saw Seath the night before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVuIo_0kJQB6lO00
Charlie ElyPhoto byFacebook

The detectives separated them and asked about their encounter with Seath. They each gave two completely different stories. Charlie said that she and Wright were standing with Seath on a street corner near her home. "Suddenly, there was a loud bang, and Seath ran away." she said.

Charlie said that she looked around and saw Bargo with a gun. She said that she thought Seath was shot but wasn't sure. Ambers story was completely different. She said that they bumped into Seath, talked for a few minutes, but that he left, and she thought he went home.

When asked if Bargo was there, and if Seath was shot, she said no. She said that she had no idea what Charlie was talking about. The detectives continued to investigate, but there was no trace of Seath that night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFwZY_0kJQB6lO00
Kyle Hooper (left), Michael Bargo (middle), Amber Wright (right)Photo byFacebook

The next morning, Amber Wright's mother called the police and said that her son and Ambers brother Kyle Hooper had information on Seath's disappearance. The police asked her to bring them to the station. Charlie was also brought in for questioning.

Hooper claimed that two nights earlier they were hanging at Charlies house, and that Seath was there. Then he said that Fargo surprised everyone by shooting Seath three times. Amber and Charlie were then interviewed, and said that Bargo killed Seath and that they are innocent.

After the interview, Amber, Charlie, and Hooper were put in a room together and left alone. They had no idea that they were being recorded. They talked openly about Seath's murder, and it became clear they were lying to the detectives.

They talked about how they planned the murder. It became clear that Bargo wanted to kill Seath. Everyone else agreed to help because they didn't like what Seth had said on Facebook.

The police continued to investigate Seath's disappearence, and were able to retrace his steps. However, Kyle Hooper ended up making a full confession that night. He filled in the rest of what happened that night.

It started with Amber Wright luring Seath to Charlies home, with the promises that they will make up and possibly get back together. Seath had no idea that Hooper and Bargo were there waiting for him with their other friend, Justin Soto.

When Seath walked inside, the three attacked him with blunt wooden objects. Seath tried to run away but Bargo shot him twice in the back with a rifle. Seath tried to run again, so Soto tackled him and held him down while Bargo shot him in the back of the head.

They dragged Seath upstairs and put his body in the bathtub. They tried to put him into a sleeping bag but his body didn't fit. Then they attempted to break his knees. That is when they realized that he was still alive.

Bargo shot him in the head again, as he laid in the bath tub, this time killing him. They then dismembered him and threw his body parts into a bonfire that was already started in the backyard. A few hours later, they put his ashes into paint buckets. Bargo then called his 37 year old friend James Haven over for assistance.

Haven helped dispose of the ashes by throwing them into a water filled quarry. Haven then dropped Bargo off at a friends home in a neighboring town. The police found human bone fragments in Charles' backyard in the fire pit.

Four days after the murder, 18 year old Michael Bargo, 16 year old Kyle Hopper, 20 year old Justin Soto, 15 year old Amber Wright, and 18 year old Charlie Ely were arrested and charged with murder. 37 year old James Haven was arrested and charged as an accessory to murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXAG1_0kJQB6lO00
Top left to right: Michael Bargo, James Haven, Justin Soto Bottom left to right: Amber Wright, Charlie Ely, Kyle HooperPhoto byCadma

In 2012, Wright, Hooper, Ely, and Soto were convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Bargo was said to be the ringleader, and mastermind behind it all and was sentenced to death in 2013. He appealed his sentence and had a retrial, but was once again sentenced to death in 2018.

What do you think about this? Leave a comment and speak your mind!

source:

https://allthatsinteresting.com/seath-jackson

https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/teenager-seath-jackson-brutally-murdered-by-five-others-near-ocala-6545159

https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/teenager-seath-jackson-brutally-murdered-by-five-others-near-ocala-6545159

https://www.crimebinge.com/episodes/episode-75-the-murder-of-seath-jackson

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# seath jackson# jade talks crime# amber wright# deadly facebook feud# crime stories

Comments / 80

Published by

Video blogger and independent reporter of crime since 2021. Welcome to the True Crime Corner!

Creighton, PA
2K followers

More from Jade Talks Crime

Moscow, ID

Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years ago

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of the University of Idaho killings, called himself a "demon" in a troubling rap song that he allegedly posted online. The artist reflects toward the end of "Rise up instrumental- test," a song posted on SoundCloud 11 years ago under the username "Exarr," "You are not my equal / You are wicked but I'm devil."

Read full story
5 comments
Allegheny County, PA

13 year old boy accused of shooting and killing teen while playing video games

Earlier this week, a 13-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting another youngster while they were both playing video games in a bedroom. In response to a complaint of a teenage male shot inside a residence, officers and paramedics went to the 400 block of Wilson Avenue on Monday, Jan. 16, at roughly 9:19 p.m., according to a news release from the Allegheny County Police Department. According to reports, the victim was declared dead on the spot.

Read full story
1 comments
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County Courts are receiving harsh criticism after shooting suspect removes ankle monitoring bracelet

Allegheny County Courts is receiving a large amount of criticism about the electronic monitoring system in Allegheny County. It follows the jailhouse video call where the Brighton Heights funeral shooting suspect was spotted taking off an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Read full story
10 comments
Moscow, ID

Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during search

According to recently revealed court documents, when investigators investigated the Washington state apartment of a doctoral student accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, they found discolored sheets, hair-looking strands, and one glove but no weapon.

Read full story
24 comments

US charges crypto exchange Bitzlato with laundering $700 million

Authorities claim that Bitzlato, a cryptocurrency exchange, is supporting a "high-tech axis of crypto crime" and have thus seized the company and detained the co-founder. US Attorney Breon Peace said "Institutions that trade in cryptocurrency are not above the law."Photo byYahoo.

Read full story
Allegheny County, PA

Inmate with sickle cell claims medications aren't being administered in the Allegheny County Jail

Denzelle Kendrick, an inmate at the Allegheny County Jail, has been taken off various medications, according to his family, which treat his sickle cell illness, which he has had since birth.

Read full story
12 comments
Brackenridge, PA

GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversy

Harsh words are being said about a GoFundMe set up to assist the individual who is thought to be responsible for the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire.

Read full story
114 comments
Allegheny County, PA

Pennsylvania man brutally killed his mother and took selfies with her corpse

A Pennsylvania man who killed his mother and took photos with her body was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and his family was outraged by the plea agreement he was given. David Sumney was convicted of third-degree murder in a plea dealPhoto byAllegheny County Police DepartmentDavid Sumney, 33, is suspected of torturing and killing his mother Margaret, 67, in the bathroom of her South Lafayette home, in August of 2019.

Read full story
Wetumpka, AL

The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convicted

Two elderly Alabama women have been given suspended jail sentences in early December after feeding stray cats and trapping them so they could be neutered, a common health intervention to reduce the stray population.

Read full story
230 comments
Moscow, ID

Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed before

In a recent two-episode "Dr. Phil" special, a group of experts conjectured that the murderer in Idaho may have left a "calling card" and "very likely" has killed before. "The Idaho Killer" Bryan Kohberger, 28,Photo byMonroe County Correctional Facility.

Read full story
124 comments
Jackson, TN

Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee

A manhunt is underway in Tennessee. Britney Watson, a missing mother of two from Tennessee, and Kevin Watson, her ex husband, and a person of interest in her abduction who may be suicidal, are being sought by investigators.

Read full story
47 comments
Tow, TX

Two teens charged in killings of a father and son

In Texas, two teenagers were arrested and detained in relation to the shooting deaths of a father and son. The Llano County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander after two victims were found dead in Tow, Texas, a small town about an hour and a half northwest of Austin.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen

The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."

Read full story
23 comments
Jefferson County, TX

Woman created a disturbing Tiktok video a month before she was indicted for love triangle murder of a teenager

Two Southeast Texans in their 20's are accused of murdering and concealing the body of the man's 16-year-old girlfriend on March 26. They are said to have been the two corners of a vicious, tri-county love triangle.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 million

A woman allegedly conned her online boyfriend out of more than one million dollars in 16 months so she could gamble more than 300 times at Oklahoma casinos while claiming that she needed the money for medical bills.

Read full story
80 comments
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera stream

An insider told Fox News Digital that Bryan Kohberger's doctoral program at Washington State University keeps access to a "crime lab" database of police bodycam images along with live streams from security cameras on and off campus.

Read full story
Simms, TX

Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row

Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?

Read full story
469 comments

True Crime genre on Tiktok is just as entertaining as the television networks

For what seems like forever, true crime has been a popular genre in books, television, cinema, and podcasts, but TikTok is catching up with some good quality content. You can now get your True Crime fix while you're scrolling TikTok.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf gives felons second chance and grants most pardons in Pennsylvania history

Do you feel that registered felons should be given a second chance for clemency? Governor Tom Wolf issued his final 369 pardons this week because he is adamant that the choices made in the past shouldn't prevent Pennsylvanians from moving forward. His total number of pardons signed now stands at 2,540.

Read full story
317 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy