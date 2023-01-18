GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversy

Harsh words are being said about a GoFundMe set up to assist the individual who is thought to be responsible for the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire.

Marty Griffin of The Big K Morning Show tweeted a screenshot of the campaign on Tuesday morning asking if the campaign should be allowed. People have commented things such as "hell no" and "this is a damn disgrace."

A post on the website read, “My family will be accepting donations to go towards my brothers funeral anything will help! Thank you,”

As of noon on Wednesday, a little over $720 has been raised with a goal of $3,850.

Swan was wanted for a parole violation involving weapons, and when Chief Justin McIntire confronted him during an hours long chase, Swan ambushed him.

Left: Fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McInitre Right: Aaron Swan Photo by KDKA

Swan fled after shooting McIntire to death, and was eventually sought out in Homewood, when he wrecked a stolen vehicle that he used to flee the scene. He was eventually shot to death in a shoot out with the Homewood Police.

Swan had an extensive criminal past.

He was found guilty in 2014 of firing at a K-9 officer in East Liberty.

He was found guilty of serious bodily injury and armed robbery in 2017.

And in 2019, following his arrest in Mount Oliver, he entered a plea of guilty to drug sales.

During Chief McIntire's funeral last week, Allegheny County Housing Authority Police Chief Mike Vogel told KDKA Radio that laws need to be changed to better safeguard our officers.

“It’s unimaginable that individuals can go to jail for minute crimes on the federal level, however you can shoot at police officers and be out walking the streets two years later,” said Vogel.

Gene Riccardi, Allegheny County Magistrate Judge, shared his opinion with the Big K Morning Show. He stated that "Individuals like Swan shouldn't have ever been released in the first place."

“This criminal was on the streets, should’ve never been on the streets, should’ve been behind bars,” said Riccardi. “When are we going to wake up and realize that some men and women are just bad individuals and should be jailed.”

