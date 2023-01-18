Pennsylvania man brutally killed his mother and took selfies with her corpse

A Pennsylvania man who killed his mother and took photos with her body was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and his family was outraged by the plea agreement he was given.

David Sumney was convicted of third-degree murder in a plea deal Photo by Allegheny County Police Department

David Sumney, 33, is suspected of torturing and killing his mother Margaret, 67, in the bathroom of her South Lafayette home, in August of 2019.

The villainous son took 277 pictures of his crime, including multiple selfies with blood smeared all over his face and the victim's body.

Sumney was able to negotiate a plea agreement in August of 2022, in which the first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse charges were dropped in exchange for pleading guilty to just one count of third-degree murder.

During a hearing in Allegheny County Court on November 17th, 2022, Sumney delivered an enervating apology for his despicable acts, which caused his mother to sustain fractured ribs, a spinal fracture, contusions all over her body, and facial lacerations.

Margaret Sumney, victim and mother of David Sumney Photo by AMP Obituary

“I cannot believe I would let myself get in such a state where I could do something so bad, so horrible,” he blubbered in court, in front of his family and the judge. “To my family, to my sisters, and my aunts, I know it’s impossible to forgive me. I don’t forgive myself. I just want to let them know I am truly sorry,” Sumney added.

Chris Patterini, the client's defense counsel, asked the judge to sentence his client to seven years in prison, claiming that he had "expressed regret" and that his acts had been motivated by drug and alcohol usage.

Sumney’s half-sister Ellen addressed the killer in court via Zoom, and said, “You broke her back. You paralyzed our mother. And then you just beat her and beat her. The blood was splattered along the walls,” she said. “But I think the sickest part is the pictures. The 277 pictures. You only take pictures if you want to go back and see what you did,” she added.

Margaret and David Sumney . Photo by People

Ellen tried to hold back tears as she continued to address David. “David, she gave you everything she had, and when she didn’t have anything else to give, you killed her. I had no idea you were this kind of monster,” Ellen added. “And I’m still upset you were not prosecuted to the fullest. This was first-degree murder.”

Sumney would have faced life in prison if convicted of the original charges.

Mary Ellen, Margaret's older sister, referred to him as "less than a piece of trash" and expressed her desire for him to get the death penalty; Ann Shade, another sister, pleaded with the judge "to not give him a second chance."

When Sumney was taken into custody, his mother's debit card, three blank checks in her name, a silver bracelet, and a diamond-and-gold necklace were discovered on him.

He stayed at a Philadelphia hotel after the murder and gave the manager a pair of pearls with the words "From a special lady to a special lady."

He apparently searched online after the murder, and used search terms such as "how long does it take until a body starts to decompose" to look up how to dispose of his mother's remains. and "How long do you keep a body before disposing of it?"

Two jail personnel were called by the defense, one of whom described Sumney as a model prisoner who was participating in Bible studies with other inmates. Additionally, a physician contended that Sumney's mother's murder was committed while under the influence of "very high doses" of Adderall.

The judge sentenced Sumney to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years.

Sumney also faces another criminal case in Atlantic City, where his ex-girlfriend said he waterboarded and strangled her in a hotel room in July 2019.

