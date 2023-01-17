The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convicted

Two elderly Alabama women have been given suspended jail sentences in early December after feeding stray cats and trapping them so they could be neutered, a common health intervention to reduce the stray population.

Beverly Roberts, left, and Mary Alston on December 13, 2022 Photo by Wetumpka Police Department/CBS News

Wetumpka, Alabama residents Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 61, were each given two years of unsupervised parole and a $100 fine on December 13th, 2022. Additionally, the two women received 10-day jail terms with suspended sentences.

Roberts expressed to the Washington Post, “A warning, an arrest, and a conviction – all because maybe we were about to feed stray cats, and because we were solving a feral cat problem that the city couldn’t solve."

After a five and a half hour trial, the women were found guilty of numerous offenses. Authorities charged the couple with feeding stray cats because they were feeding them close to the courthouse, alleging that this caused thousands of dollars' worth of property damage.

On June 25th, the women were detained after a property owned by Wetumpka County was visited by police at the request of the mayor, Jerry Willis. When the officer arrived, Alston was holding a can of Fancy Feast cat food, according to officer Brendan Foster. Alston informed him that she was trapping feral cats, and he responded that she had to stop or he would arrest her for trespassing.

“Y’all have three cop cars because I’m feeding cats?” Alston was heard saying in a video of the encounter. “It’s unbelievable.” A portion of the encounter can be viewed in the video below.

According to Alabama Live, Roberts was the first person taken into custody because she had previously violated a trespassing order by feeding the feral cats, and Alston was taken into custody after speaking out against Roberts' incarceration.

National animal rights organizations have taken notice of the women's punishment because they believe that neutering stray cats after trapping them is a successful solution to the stray cat problem.

“These are good Samaritans that should be applauded and not handcuffed. Compassion is not a crime,” said Alice Burton, the director of programs for Alley Cat Allies, an organization that promotes trap-and-neuter campaigns on behalf of stray and feral cats.

What do you think about this? Should the women have been arrested and charged?

