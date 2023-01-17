Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed before

In a recent two-episode "Dr. Phil" special, a group of experts conjectured that the murderer in Idaho may have left a "calling card" and "very likely" has killed before.

"The Idaho Killer" Bryan Kohberger, 28, Photo by Monroe County Correctional Facility

Students from the University of Idaho Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho, early on November 13th. For the quadruple murders, Bryan Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. candidate at the nearby Washington State University, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

An empty tan leather knife sheath was found next to two of the slain the bodies of the University of Idaho victims, but the murder weapon has not yet been recovered, sparking a surge of speculation among the expert panel on "Dr. Phil."

Dr. Phil detailing the characteristics of the tool used in the Idaho killings while holding a knife in a sheath. Photo by FOX News

According to former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam, "I think they’ll find that knife. I think the knife could potentially be found, because I think, like the car, and these things, I think these are part of his operational tools. It’s no different than a go-bag for me", he exclaimed.

When questioned, defense lawyer Mercedes Colwin speculated that the sheath might have been purposefully left at the scene of the crime. "It could be, I mean it’s almost as if, and we’ve seen this with other killers, it’s their calling card, ‘I got this,’" She said. "Especially if you think you’re smarter than everybody else, and he certainly, he had gloves, at least that’s what’s presumed, that he had gloves. He tried to cover himself, did something to dispose of the clothing, if he in fact is the killer, then of course, this is something that could have just been a calling card and left it there. I don’t think this investigation is going to continue, indefinitely. I think Jonathan’s right, we’re going to presumably find the knife."

The panel also concluded that Kohberger might be a serial killer because this might not have been his first murder.

"If this is the culprit, do you think this was his first murder?", Dr. Phil questioned forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan. "Murder? Possibly. Bad act? No," Morgan answered.

Gilliam shared his suspicion that the perpetrator may have killed before. "I think he’s killed before most likely. Not four people, but I think he’s probably stalked and potentially killed females before," Gilliam suggested.

Colwin replied, "If he is the killer, this viciousness, the brutality, and the butchering of these four individuals, I can’t imagine this is the first time, if he is indeed the killer."

In the killings of the four University of Idaho students shown in the inset, police believe a Ka-Bar knife may have been involved. Photo by FOX News

What do you think about this? Leave a comment and speak your mind!

credit:

https://www.foxnews.com/media/idaho-killer-likely-murdered-left-behind-calling-card-experts-say

https://www.q13fox.com/news/bryan-christopher-kohberger-moscow-idaho-murders-suspect-arrest