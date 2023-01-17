Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee

A manhunt is underway in Tennessee. Britney Watson, a missing mother of two from Tennessee, and Kevin Watson, her ex husband, and a person of interest in her abduction who may be suicidal, are being sought by investigators.

Britney Watson, a missing Tennessee mother of two, was last seen on Jan. 7. Photo by Jeanann Beasley/ Facebook

The 34-year-old mother was last seen on January 7 at a motel along Interstate 40 in Jackson, Tennessee, according to the Haywood County Sheriff's Office, which made the announcement of her disappearance on Sunday, January 15th.

Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. made the announcement later on Sunday, saying that they had found Kevin's car near Big Eddy Lake, north of Brownsville, and were "checking the local area around it."

According to Garrett, the police "have evidence that indicates" Kevin, who is being investigated as a possible witness in the disappearance of his ex-wife, "may be armed and suicidal."

The pair went through a divorce around four years ago and attempted to reconcile but ran into "domestic troubles," the sheriff claimed.

"It's a tragic situation here, a domestic situation," Garrett said. "We need to keep in mind that there are two small children in this situation and pray for them and their family."

Britney's mother, Jeanann Beasley, posted a link to a GoFundMe with the message, "Help Mama Jean get to her kid," claiming that the 34-year-old "was supposedly slain by her husband." Garrett affirmed that there is evidence to support the suspicion that Britney may be deceased.

Why Britney stayed at a Jackson, Mississippi, motel on January 7 is unknown. In an effort to perhaps find her remains, the sheriff's office sent cadaver dogs to her house on Hillville Loop in Haywood County on Sunday. However, they were unsuccessful.

Garrett is confident that authorities will find Kevin. "We will probably be able to locate him because, as I said, we found the truck, we found the note, and we have tracking dogs out there that’s going to help us search the area. We are also using deputies on foot and a drone unit," the sheriff told WBBJ.

Kevin Watson Photo by Facebook/Kevin Watson

Britney has light-brown hair, is 125 pounds, and stands at 5 feet, 9 inches. Authorities said that she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and pants.

