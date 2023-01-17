Two teens charged in killings of a father and son

In Texas, two teenagers were arrested and detained in relation to the shooting deaths of a father and son.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander after two victims were found dead in Tow, Texas, a small town about an hour and a half northwest of Austin.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office reported that Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19 years old, were arrested on Monday January 16th, 2023 in relation to the killings of Preston Wessling and Evan Wessling.

Left: Kyler Nathaniel Allen Right: Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were arrested Monday for capital murder Photo by Guadalupe County Jail

Both are charged with capital murder. The Llano County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) got a 911 call regarding numerous gunshot victims at a property on Airport Road near Tow, Texas, 90 miles northwest of Austin. Preston Wessling, 38, and Evan Wessling, 14, were both found dead on Saturday morning.

Around five in the morning on Saturday, deputies discovered the remains of Preston Wessling, 38, and his son Evan, 14, in the driveway of their home. Investigators are attempting to determine whether the shootings were connected to earlier 911 calls about gunshots that morning. Both had been shot. Authorities have not revealed the suspects' relationship to the victims or the reason behind the killings. It is still an ongoing investigation. The Guadalupe County Jail is currently housing the teenage suspects.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of two teenagers accused of killing a father and son. Photo by Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office

According to posts made on Facebook by the school district, Evan Wessling was a freshman at Burnet High School.

"Evan and his family have been members of the BCISD school community for several years, and many students and staff members may deal with feelings of shock and loss," the district said.

Photo by Facebook

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for updates! How do you feel about this? Leave a comment!

credit:

https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-teens-killings-father-son

https://www.ktsa.com/two-teens-arrested-charged-with-capital-murder-after-father-and-son-found-dead-at-central-texas-home/