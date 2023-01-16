Moscow, ID

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera stream

An insider told Fox News Digital that Bryan Kohberger's doctoral program at Washington State University keeps access to a "crime lab" database of police bodycam images along with live streams from security cameras on and off campus.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, has been arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho studentsPhoto byMonroe County Correctional Facility

The programs are used to study policing, "complex social interactions" between patrol officers and the people they encounter, as well as other governmental activities, according to the school's official website.

The source, who works for the university and has firsthand knowledge of the department, is issuing a warning that, in the wrong hands, the research tools could have given a suspect in a murder the ability to view unredacted crime scene images, potential videos of deaths, and even livestreams of security cameras with remote controls that allow the viewer to zoom in on faces. Kohberger was not a participant in the program, the university confirmed Friday night to Fox News Digital.

Security images visible on a computer monitor showing an area that appears to be near WSU's Greek Row. The occupants have been blurred out.Photo byFox News Digital

The institution claims that more than five police departments share bodycam footage with the CSI Lab database. The source, who was unable to corroborate the existence of the other agencies, claimed that one of them is the Pullman Police Department.

Students can easily apply for access to the CSI Lab online by filling out a brief questionnaire.

According to the insider who showed the locations on a map, the CSI computers are located in the same building and on the same floor as the graduate offices. The bodycam terminals can only connect to the internet through a few specific channels and are segregated from the department's main conference room by a soundproof wall.

Although it's unclear if Kohberger tried this method, the university fiercely disputed that he was given access to the CSI Lab.

"To be clear, Kohberger never had access to the programs", according to Phil Weiler, vice president of marketing and communications at WSU, who spoke with Fox News Digital on Friday evening. "Access to that facility is strictly controlled. All research assistants must complete a background check, an FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Level 2 certification, be fingerprinted by the FBI and sign a confidentiality agreement in order to enter the facility", he said.

Additionally, he stated that the DGSS's internship program for closed-circuit TV has been closed ever since the COVID-19 era began in 2020.

The insider, however, insisted that they had firsthand knowledge of "many persons, including our technical support workers, who have entered the site and worked as part of their job without having undergone the vetting or training."

The victims of the University of Idaho massacre. Left to right: Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Maddie MogenPhoto byYahoo! Life

According to Moscow Police, the department does not give the WSU researchers access to its bodycam archive or any live security camera streams. However, Several body and dashcam films of interactions with the victims were made as a result of MPD officers visiting the victims' home at least three times during the same semester Kohberger was enrolled at WSU, according to public records.

And just hours before the killings, at least two of the victims were spotted on a live Twitch video ordering lunch on their way home.

Twitch streamer, GrubTruckers, caught footage of two Idaho students mere hours before they were murdered that same day.Photo byGRUBTRUCKERS/TWITCH

It's unknown when Kohberger intended to begin if he still intended to join police enforcement, as he stated in his high school yearbook. The 28-year-old applied to the Ph.D. program in Washington after graduating from DeSales University with a master's degree in criminal justice last year.

Dr. Katherine Ramsland, a specialist on serial killers who co-wrote a book with the BTK Killer, Dennis Rader, was Kohberger's professor at DeSales University while he was there. 10 people were killed by Rader between 1974 and 1991. Dr. Melanie-Angela Neuilly, who on her CV lists "homicide, violent deaths, and violence as a public health concern" as some of her areas of expertise, was his professor at WSU.

Dr. Katherine RamslandPhoto byKendall Hunt

According to an affidavit in support of the arrest warrant for Kohberger on four first-degree murder charges and a count of burglary for allegedly breaking into a home with the intent to kill, Kohberger filed for an internship with the Pullman Police Department in recent months.

