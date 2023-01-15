Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row

Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?

Known as the womb raider, Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas Photo by Facebook

For starters, Taylor faked pregnancy for nearly ten months. She killed her friend, 21 year old Reagan Hancock in October 2020, and stole her baby from the womb before fleeing and pretending that the baby was hers. She held a gender reveal party a few months before the murder, purchased fake ultrasound photos and a fake baby belly from FakeABaby.com, and wore the fake baby belly. She searched on google for things such as "where do pregnant women go", and stalked and hung out in the parking lot of OBGYN clinics. While Taylor sat in the parking lot for hours at a time, she searched the license plate numbers of pregnant women online. These searches intensified in the weeks leading up to the murder.

Left: Reagan Hancock, 21 - victim Right: Taylor Rene Parker, 29 - suspect Photo by Facebook, Idabel Police Dept

Taylor's lies and manipulation did not end there. She continued to con and lie after her arrest, in the Bowie County jail. Prosecutors introduced this information during her murder trial, and it helped to secure her a space in death row. Jail staff has said that Taylor has been so disruptive and difficult that the jail has had to change its policies and procedures.

She has fabricated grievances, medical conditions and created issues with other inmates and correctional officers. She filed unfounded complaints against jail staff and threatened lawsuits against them as individuals over alleged mistreatment and discrimination. She also made statements that prosecutors say could be taken as threats of physical harm.

Parker has remained in protective custody at the Bi-State Detention Center since her arrest, until the day of her sentencing, November 9th, 2022, when she was transferred directly to Death Row.

She has made repeated “bogus medical claims” and demands for unnecessary medical care. She insisted on having an oxygen tank in her cell, and then would be observed by the jail staff not using the oxygen. Subsequent medical testing revealed that the defendant was not in need of the assistance of oxygen.

Taylor made repeated sick calls demanding medical attention for injuries and ailments that do not exist and then would use the time she was being transported to the jail medical department to talk with her boyfriends in the jail, or to pass notes to other inmates.

Taylor made a scene when jail staff put an end to her trips to the medical department. Taylor also becomes furious when the typical jail procedures for security are applied to her. She does not want to be handcuffed in the back and becomes furious when she is not handcuffed in the front.

Taylor has also cooked up a scheme to avoid having her inmate account garnished to pay the medical bills she owes the county, by having her mother purchase commissary items in the names of other inmates who would then give the items to her. As of February 2022, Taylor Parker owed over $2,260 to Bowie County for medical expenses.

Taylor planned a massive fraudulent scheme in which she fabricated evidence, tampered with witnesses, and ultimately attempted to frame a mentally fragile inmate for her crime. She asked fellow inmates to hand out letters that she typed up, and changed the hand writing in hopes that it would be successful. Details of the crime that only she knew were detailed in the letters, and she was aware of this.

She attempted to make it appear as though a gang killed Reagan, and that she was caught up in the middle of it due to a pain medication addiction. None of this is true and was just another attempt from Taylor to blame her actions on someone else.

Taylor Rene Parker, 29, crying in the court room before being sentenced to death Photo by KTAL

Taylor has also written quite a few jailhouse love letters, and maintained multiple romantic relationships with other inmates, both within the jail and from other facilities. She has also recieved help from family and friends to communicate with potential romantic interests on the outside.

Parker claimed to have a Netflix deal for a documentary and a contract for a biography. However, the jail says that Netflix never contacted them for a request.

Taylor is an avid reader of true crime stories, and murder mysteries. Her mother purchases the books for her. She is obsessed with the books about how to solve murders. She speaks about this frequently with other jail staff, and jailers. She wrote a letter and addressed it to the FBI and offered her assistance in solving murders in exchange for assistance in her case to get off with a life sentence rather than death. The letters were found in her cell during a routine search, as well as a razor and map of the jail. Razors are supposed to be turned back in to jail staff after each use.

Being a prisoner on Death Row in Texas isn't easy. Taylor will now spend 23 out of 24 hours a day inside of a single person 60 square foot cell. She is allowed only 4 visits a year, to be done behind glass, and 4 calls a year, for five minutes each. I wonder how Taylor is holding up in death row?

In the death house, prisoners are given their own cell with a toilet, bed, desk and shower Photo by AP

