Simms, TX

Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row

Jade Talks Crime

Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNIPf_0kFc5DkV00
Known as the womb raider, Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, TexasPhoto byFacebook

For starters, Taylor faked pregnancy for nearly ten months. She killed her friend, 21 year old Reagan Hancock in October 2020, and stole her baby from the womb before fleeing and pretending that the baby was hers. She held a gender reveal party a few months before the murder, purchased fake ultrasound photos and a fake baby belly from FakeABaby.com, and wore the fake baby belly. She searched on google for things such as "where do pregnant women go", and stalked and hung out in the parking lot of OBGYN clinics. While Taylor sat in the parking lot for hours at a time, she searched the license plate numbers of pregnant women online. These searches intensified in the weeks leading up to the murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TD9VC_0kFc5DkV00
Left: Reagan Hancock, 21 - victim Right: Taylor Rene Parker, 29 - suspectPhoto byFacebook, Idabel Police Dept

Taylor's lies and manipulation did not end there. She continued to con and lie after her arrest, in the Bowie County jail. Prosecutors introduced this information during her murder trial, and it helped to secure her a space in death row. Jail staff has said that Taylor has been so disruptive and difficult that the jail has had to change its policies and procedures.

She has fabricated grievances, medical conditions and created issues with other inmates and correctional officers. She filed unfounded complaints against jail staff and threatened lawsuits against them as individuals over alleged mistreatment and discrimination. She also made statements that prosecutors say could be taken as threats of physical harm.

Parker has remained in protective custody at the Bi-State Detention Center since her arrest, until the day of her sentencing, November 9th, 2022, when she was transferred directly to Death Row.

She has made repeated “bogus medical claims” and demands for unnecessary medical care. She insisted on having an oxygen tank in her cell, and then would be observed by the jail staff not using the oxygen. Subsequent medical testing revealed that the defendant was not in need of the assistance of oxygen.

Taylor made repeated sick calls demanding medical attention for injuries and ailments that do not exist and then would use the time she was being transported to the jail medical department to talk with her boyfriends in the jail, or to pass notes to other inmates.

Taylor made a scene when jail staff put an end to her trips to the medical department. Taylor also becomes furious when the typical jail procedures for security are applied to her. She does not want to be handcuffed in the back and becomes furious when she is not handcuffed in the front.

Taylor has also cooked up a scheme to avoid having her inmate account garnished to pay the medical bills she owes the county, by having her mother purchase commissary items in the names of other inmates who would then give the items to her. As of February 2022, Taylor Parker owed over $2,260 to Bowie County for medical expenses.

Taylor planned a massive fraudulent scheme in which she fabricated evidence, tampered with witnesses, and ultimately attempted to frame a mentally fragile inmate for her crime. She asked fellow inmates to hand out letters that she typed up, and changed the hand writing in hopes that it would be successful. Details of the crime that only she knew were detailed in the letters, and she was aware of this.

She attempted to make it appear as though a gang killed Reagan, and that she was caught up in the middle of it due to a pain medication addiction. None of this is true and was just another attempt from Taylor to blame her actions on someone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meeNh_0kFc5DkV00
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, crying in the court room before being sentenced to deathPhoto byKTAL

Taylor has also written quite a few jailhouse love letters, and maintained multiple romantic relationships with other inmates, both within the jail and from other facilities. She has also recieved help from family and friends to communicate with potential romantic interests on the outside.

Parker claimed to have a Netflix deal for a documentary and a contract for a biography. However, the jail says that Netflix never contacted them for a request.

Taylor is an avid reader of true crime stories, and murder mysteries. Her mother purchases the books for her. She is obsessed with the books about how to solve murders. She speaks about this frequently with other jail staff, and jailers. She wrote a letter and addressed it to the FBI and offered her assistance in solving murders in exchange for assistance in her case to get off with a life sentence rather than death. The letters were found in her cell during a routine search, as well as a razor and map of the jail. Razors are supposed to be turned back in to jail staff after each use.

Being a prisoner on Death Row in Texas isn't easy. Taylor will now spend 23 out of 24 hours a day inside of a single person 60 square foot cell. She is allowed only 4 visits a year, to be done behind glass, and 4 calls a year, for five minutes each. I wonder how Taylor is holding up in death row?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsKlE_0kFc5DkV00
In the death house, prisoners are given their own cell with a toilet, bed, desk and showerPhoto byAP

What do you think about this? Leave a comment and speak your mind!

credit:

https://www.ktalnews.com/news/crime/taylor-parker-trial/life-or-death-jury-deliberating-in-taylor-parker-sentencing-trial/

https://www.tdcj.texas.gov/death_row/dr_info/parkertaylor.html

https://cw33.com/news/texas/taylor-parker-becomes-seventh-woman-on-death-row-in-texas/#:~:text=NEW%20BOSTON%2C%20Texas%20(KTAL%2F,her%20unborn%20baby%2C%20Braxlynn%20Sage.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# taylor rene parker# death row# jade talks crime# true crime# reagan hancock

Comments / 388

Published by

Video blogger and independent reporter of crime since 2021. Welcome to the True Crime Corner!

Creighton, PA
1K followers

More from Jade Talks Crime

Allegheny County, PA

Inmate with sickle cell claims medications aren't being administered in the Allegheny County Jail

Denzelle Kendrick, an inmate at the Allegheny County Jail, has been taken off various medications, according to his family, which treat his sickle cell illness, which he has had since birth.

Read full story
5 comments
Summerfield, FL

The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook Feud

In the Spring of 2011, Seath Jackson was 15 years old. He was living in Summerfield, Florida. On the afternoon of April 19, 2011, Seath's parents realized that he was missing.

Read full story
26 comments
Brackenridge, PA

GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversy

Harsh words are being said about a GoFundMe set up to assist the individual who is thought to be responsible for the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire.

Read full story
21 comments
Allegheny County, PA

Pennsylvania man brutally killed his mother and took selfies with her corpse

A Pennsylvania man who killed his mother and took photos with her body was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and his family was outraged by the plea agreement he was given. David Sumney was convicted of third-degree murder in a plea dealPhoto byAllegheny County Police DepartmentDavid Sumney, 33, is suspected of torturing and killing his mother Margaret, 67, in the bathroom of her South Lafayette home, in August of 2019.

Read full story
Wetumpka, AL

The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convicted

Two elderly Alabama women have been given suspended jail sentences in early December after feeding stray cats and trapping them so they could be neutered, a common health intervention to reduce the stray population.

Read full story
181 comments
Moscow, ID

Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed before

In a recent two-episode "Dr. Phil" special, a group of experts conjectured that the murderer in Idaho may have left a "calling card" and "very likely" has killed before. "The Idaho Killer" Bryan Kohberger, 28,Photo byMonroe County Correctional Facility.

Read full story
70 comments
Jackson, TN

Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee

A manhunt is underway in Tennessee. Britney Watson, a missing mother of two from Tennessee, and Kevin Watson, her ex husband, and a person of interest in her abduction who may be suicidal, are being sought by investigators.

Read full story
47 comments
Tow, TX

Two teens charged in killings of a father and son

In Texas, two teenagers were arrested and detained in relation to the shooting deaths of a father and son. The Llano County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander after two victims were found dead in Tow, Texas, a small town about an hour and a half northwest of Austin.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen

The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."

Read full story
23 comments
Jefferson County, TX

Woman created a disturbing Tiktok video a month before she was indicted for love triangle murder of a teenager

Two Southeast Texans in their 20's are accused of murdering and concealing the body of the man's 16-year-old girlfriend on March 26. They are said to have been the two corners of a vicious, tri-county love triangle.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 million

A woman allegedly conned her online boyfriend out of more than one million dollars in 16 months so she could gamble more than 300 times at Oklahoma casinos while claiming that she needed the money for medical bills.

Read full story
80 comments
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera stream

An insider told Fox News Digital that Bryan Kohberger's doctoral program at Washington State University keeps access to a "crime lab" database of police bodycam images along with live streams from security cameras on and off campus.

Read full story

True Crime genre on Tiktok is just as entertaining as the television networks

For what seems like forever, true crime has been a popular genre in books, television, cinema, and podcasts, but TikTok is catching up with some good quality content. You can now get your True Crime fix while you're scrolling TikTok.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf gives felons second chance and grants most pardons in Pennsylvania history

Do you feel that registered felons should be given a second chance for clemency? Governor Tom Wolf issued his final 369 pardons this week because he is adamant that the choices made in the past shouldn't prevent Pennsylvanians from moving forward. His total number of pardons signed now stands at 2,540.

Read full story
317 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against them

Do you think that police officers should have the authority to overrule a city ordinance? Pittsburgh Police officers have been instructed to resume enforcing minor traffic violations such as an expired registration sticker, despite an ordinance from 2021 preventing them from doing so in the absence of a larger infraction. A spokesperson for the department said the notice came as a result of “recent changes in state law.” However, some legal experts are questioning whether there are sufficient grounds for reversing the policy.

Read full story
28 comments
Brackenridge, PA

Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootout

The Allegheny Valley is currently in shambles right now. Loud sirens and chaos could be heard throughout at least four neighboring towns on the evening of January 2nd, 2023. Brackenridge, Pennsylvania is usually a calm and quiet town. But the Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire, age 46, was killed on January 2nd during a shootout with 28 year old Aaron Lamont Swan.

Read full story

"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prison

Do you remember the homeless veteran scammers from back in 2017? One of the scammers, Kate McClure, was sentenced on Friday, January 6th, 2023 for her role in the GoFundMe scheme that scammed $402,000 from thousands of unsuspecting people.

Read full story
102 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy