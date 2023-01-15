Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf gives felons second chance and grants most pardons in Pennsylvania history

Jade Talks Crime

Do you feel that registered felons should be given a second chance for clemency? Governor Tom Wolf issued his final 369 pardons this week because he is adamant that the choices made in the past shouldn't prevent Pennsylvanians from moving forward. His total number of pardons signed now stands at 2,540. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDoAT_0kEm4ixA00
Pennsylvania Governor Tom WolfPhoto byCriminal Justice Reform, Press Release

“I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact. Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it,” said Governor Wolf. “A record prevents positive forward motion in a person’s life, and can spark a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities.”

Before Governor Wolf, Governor Ed Rendell held the record with 1,122 pardons granted. The 2,540 pardons granted, are the most pardons granted by a governor in the history of Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AL1v_0kEm4ixA00
Former Pennsylvania Governor Ed RendellPhoto byAssociated Press

Regardless of whether the sentence involved prison time, a pardon entails the state's complete forgiveness of a criminal conviction and enables the eradication of the associated criminal record. For those seeking clemency, submitting an application for a pardon is free; this change was introduced during the Wolf Administration. The application can be downloaded online. An attorney is not necessary for the procedure.

Through his leadership, Governor Wolf has made criminal justice reform a top priority, and as a result, Pennsylvania is a national leader in pardon reform. Governor Wolf has pardoned 2,540 people since entering office; 395 of those were as a result of the expedited review procedure for nonviolent marijuana-related charges, and 232 were as a result of the PA Marijuana Pardon Project.

The pardons procedure has been updated during the Wolf Administration, making the application process more efficient and waiving application fees. The Expedited Review Program for Nonviolent Marijuana-Related Offenses, a program to expedite the pardon application process for people with convictions for nonviolent marijuana possession or paraphernalia, was introduced by the Board of Pardons in 2019 and approved by Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. The PA Marijuana Pardon Project was initiated in September 2022 by Governor Wolf and Lt. Governor Fetterman in an endeavor to promptly pardon Pennsylvanians with only minor marijuana convictions on their records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PujOb_0kEm4ixA00
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate John FettermanPhoto byAP/Rebecca Droke

How do you feel about this? Speak your mind and leave a comment!

credits:

https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/gov-wolf-pardons-2000-pennsylvanians-for-new-beginnings/

https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/gov-wolf-leaves-2540-pennsylvanians-with-second-chances-most-pardons-granted-in-pennsylvania-history/

https://patch.com/pennsylvania/across-pa/gov-wolf-pardons-369-convicts-he-prepares-leave-office

# governor wolf# clemency# jade talks crime# pennsylvania# pardon

Comments / 317

Published by

Video blogger and independent reporter of crime since 2021. Welcome to the True Crime Corner!

Creighton, PA
1K followers

