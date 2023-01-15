Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against them

Do you think that police officers should have the authority to overrule a city ordinance? Pittsburgh Police officers have been instructed to resume enforcing minor traffic violations such as an expired registration sticker, despite an ordinance from 2021 preventing them from doing so in the absence of a larger infraction. A spokesperson for the department said the notice came as a result of “recent changes in state law.” However, some legal experts are questioning whether there are sufficient grounds for reversing the policy.

The city ordinance prohibits Pittsburgh police officers from pulling over a motorist if the primary reason is one of the eight minor traffic violations. Officers could still pull over a motorist for another reason and issue a ticket for a secondary infraction. Advocates argue that racial bias can lead to disproportionate enforcement of Black and Latino residents. The ordinance was an attempt to mitigate those disparities modeled on similar legislation in Philadelphia. Black residents make up about 22% of the city’s population, but accounted for 42% of traffic stops in 2021, according to Pittsburgh Police data and reports.

A public information officer for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said that the procedure dictated by the ordinance was pulled down by Acting Chief Thomas Stangrecki to be reviewed in light of recent changes in state law, and because of the change, rescinding the memo made sense at this time in order to provide clarity for officers in the field.

Stangrecki also stated another reason for the reversal was to boost morale among the city’s police ranks. He said he'd received steady feedback that the ordinance is preventing them from doing their jobs. "The officers who are employed here come here for a reason, and that's to enforce the law,” Stangrecki said. “I thought it was imperative that I send out some strong messaging to the officers that are still here on this police force that you can do your job, you can enforce the law.”

Pennsylvania lawmakers passed an action last year to clarify rules around obstructed license plates after a state appeals court found that a Philadelphia police officer was justified in pulling over a vehicle with a license plate frame that only covered the state’s tourism website. Lawmakers feared that the ruling could criminalize thousands of drivers with custom license plate frames and passed a bill to clarify that the obstruction rules only apply to the identifying information on the plate.

Sara Rose, the deputy director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said that the department owes the public a full explanation about why it would move to reverse the policy. “In order for the police department to say, ‘No we’re not going to follow what City Council has told us to do,' I think they really need a strong justification and I have not seen that yet,” she said. She also questioned why the department would use its resources to pull over drivers for such minor offenses. Pittsburgh’s Police Department has been steadily decreasing in recent years, causing public officials to speak out about whether the city can effectively address a rise in violent crime. David Harris, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh argued that the ordinance does not affect public safety. “What’s the direct public safety impact for enforcing a law against failing to display a certificate of inspection?” he asked. “What this is about is not traffic safety. They want the unfettered ability to use any traffic offense to stop a car and poke around.”

“These offenses, we know, are those most commonly used not because of traffic safety, but as pretexts for investigating when there is no evidence,” Harris said. For example, an officer may suspect that a vehicle is involved in criminal activity and begin a traffic stop for a broken headlight to investigate further.

The ordinance was met with criticism from police organizations when it was first introduced, and last year the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association threatened to withdraw its accreditation over the policy. Ultimately, it decided against doing so. Pittsburgh was granted a waiver through 2025, according to Jim Adams, accreditation coordinator for the chiefs association. He said that while following the ordinance runs amiss of the accreditation standards, “It was no fault of the police department or the police chief.”

Mayor Ed Gainey said he wanted to meet with Acting Chief Stangrecki to understand why police had reversed the policy. Gainey said that the two plan to have “a conversation in the near future,” to help the mayor “get a better understanding” of the decision. “We want to assure you at the end of the day that there’s no profiling,” he said. “What I've seen in the past is where profiling has been a problem in building police-community relations.”

Harris declared that bias will inevitably play a role in the enforcement of minor traffic stops, which will ultimately make the police less effective. “What you need is people to trust you, so they'll tell you when they saw something that could help solve or prevent a crime," he said. “This is not going to help that.”

