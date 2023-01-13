"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prison

Do you remember the homeless veteran scammers from back in 2017? One of the scammers, Kate McClure, was sentenced on Friday, January 6th, 2023 for her role in the GoFundMe scheme that scammed $402,000 from thousands of unsuspecting people.

Photo of Johnny Bobbitt Jr. (left), Mark D'Amico, and Kate McClure at the CITGO station where the trio fueled the scam. Photo by The Philadelphia Inquirer

McClure is already serving time after pleading guilty to federal charges, and she was sentenced to one year in prison. Both of her sentences are to run concurrently.

This all began in 2017 when McClure and her then-boyfriend, Mark D'Amico started a GoFundMe campaign for a homeless veteran, Johnny Bobbitt, claiming Bobbitt gave McClure his last twenty dollars when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia.

The campaign, which featured a photo of McClure, Bobbitt, and D'Amico outside of a gas station, went viral and around 14,000 donors contributed $402,000. However, prosecutors said that McClure, 32, and D’Amico, 43, both of Florence, New Jersey, used most of the money for personal expenses, including gambling trips, pricey vacations, and a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon and lavish, extravagant purchases.

The prosecutor's office said that within a few months of the campaign's creation, all of the donated funds had been spent.

A criminal investigation was pursued after Bobbitt sued D'Amico and McClure in August of 2018, claiming he had only received about $75,000.

McClure did not attend Friday’s hearing. She is serving a term of one year and one day in a Connecticut prison, after pleading guilty last year to a federal charge of theft by deception.

Bobbitt and D’Amico have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the GoFundMe scheme. D’Amico is serving a state prison sentence of five years and a concurrent 27-month federal prison sentence. Bobbitt was sentenced to three years of supervised probation for money laundering and conspiracy. He also was sentenced in state court to probation and to complete in-patient drug treatment.

GoFundMe voluntarily returned all of the donations to the contributors.

The Philadelphia Inquirer writers Robert Moran in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Jan Hefler in Philadelphia; and photographer Elizabeth Robertson in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.

