"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prison

Jade Talks Crime

Do you remember the homeless veteran scammers from back in 2017? One of the scammers, Kate McClure, was sentenced on Friday, January 6th, 2023 for her role in the GoFundMe scheme that scammed $402,000 from thousands of unsuspecting people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rt8MG_0kChu88n00
Photo of Johnny Bobbitt Jr. (left), Mark D'Amico, and Kate McClure at the CITGO station where the trio fueled the scam.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer

McClure is already serving time after pleading guilty to federal charges, and she was sentenced to one year in prison. Both of her sentences are to run concurrently.

This all began in 2017 when McClure and her then-boyfriend, Mark D'Amico started a GoFundMe campaign for a homeless veteran, Johnny Bobbitt, claiming Bobbitt gave McClure his last twenty dollars when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia.

The campaign, which featured a photo of McClure, Bobbitt, and D'Amico outside of a gas station, went viral and around 14,000 donors contributed $402,000. However, prosecutors said that McClure, 32, and D’Amico, 43, both of Florence, New Jersey, used most of the money for personal expenses, including gambling trips, pricey vacations, and a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon and lavish, extravagant purchases.

The prosecutor's office said that within a few months of the campaign's creation, all of the donated funds had been spent.

A criminal investigation was pursued after Bobbitt sued D'Amico and McClure in August of 2018, claiming he had only received about $75,000.

McClure did not attend Friday’s hearing. She is serving a term of one year and one day in a Connecticut prison, after pleading guilty last year to a federal charge of theft by deception.

Bobbitt and D’Amico have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the GoFundMe scheme. D’Amico is serving a state prison sentence of five years and a concurrent 27-month federal prison sentence. Bobbitt was sentenced to three years of supervised probation for money laundering and conspiracy. He also was sentenced in state court to probation and to complete in-patient drug treatment.

GoFundMe voluntarily returned all of the donations to the contributors.

What do you think about this? Is her sentence justified?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and share this article on social media!

The Philadelphia Inquirer writers Robert Moran in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Jan Hefler in Philadelphia; and photographer Elizabeth Robertson in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.

Sources:

https://www.inquirer.com/news/new-jersey/kate-mcclure-johnny-bobbitt-mark-damico-go-fund-me-20220721.html

https://www.inquirer.com/philly/news/homeless-gofundme-scam-kate-mcclure-johnny-bobitt-jr-mark-damico-arrests-charges-20181115.html

https://www.inquirer.com/philly/news/breaking/homeless-johnny-bobbitt-gofundme-burlington-county-couple-kate-mcclure-mark-damico-20181114.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# crime# scams# jadetalkscrime

Comments / 102

Published by

Video blogger and independent reporter of crime since 2021. Welcome to the True Crime Corner!

Creighton, PA
1K followers

More from Jade Talks Crime

Wetumpka, AL

The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convicted

Two elderly Alabama women have been given suspended jail sentences in early December after feeding stray cats and trapping them so they could be neutered, a common health intervention to reduce the stray population.

Read full story
54 comments
Moscow, ID

Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed before

In a recent two-episode "Dr. Phil" special, a group of experts conjectured that the murderer in Idaho may have left a "calling card" and "very likely" has killed before. "The Idaho Killer" Bryan Kohberger, 28,Photo byMonroe County Correctional Facility.

Read full story
26 comments
Jackson, TN

Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee

A manhunt is underway in Tennessee. Britney Watson, a missing mother of two from Tennessee, and Kevin Watson, her ex husband, and a person of interest in her abduction who may be suicidal, are being sought by investigators.

Read full story
39 comments
Tow, TX

Two teens charged in killings of a father and son

In Texas, two teenagers were arrested and detained in relation to the shooting deaths of a father and son. The Llano County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander after two victims were found dead in Tow, Texas, a small town about an hour and a half northwest of Austin.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen

The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."

Read full story
23 comments
Jefferson County, TX

Woman created a disturbing Tiktok video a month before she was indicted for love triangle murder of a teenager

Two Southeast Texans in their 20's are accused of murdering and concealing the body of the man's 16-year-old girlfriend on March 26. They are said to have been the two corners of a vicious, tri-county love triangle.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 million

A woman allegedly conned her online boyfriend out of more than one million dollars in 16 months so she could gamble more than 300 times at Oklahoma casinos while claiming that she needed the money for medical bills.

Read full story
66 comments
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera stream

An insider told Fox News Digital that Bryan Kohberger's doctoral program at Washington State University keeps access to a "crime lab" database of police bodycam images along with live streams from security cameras on and off campus.

Read full story
Simms, TX

Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row

Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?

Read full story
311 comments

True Crime genre on Tiktok is just as entertaining as the television networks

For what seems like forever, true crime has been a popular genre in books, television, cinema, and podcasts, but TikTok is catching up with some good quality content. You can now get your True Crime fix while you're scrolling TikTok.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf gives felons second chance and grants most pardons in Pennsylvania history

Do you feel that registered felons should be given a second chance for clemency? Governor Tom Wolf issued his final 369 pardons this week because he is adamant that the choices made in the past shouldn't prevent Pennsylvanians from moving forward. His total number of pardons signed now stands at 2,540.

Read full story
316 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against them

Do you think that police officers should have the authority to overrule a city ordinance? Pittsburgh Police officers have been instructed to resume enforcing minor traffic violations such as an expired registration sticker, despite an ordinance from 2021 preventing them from doing so in the absence of a larger infraction. A spokesperson for the department said the notice came as a result of “recent changes in state law.” However, some legal experts are questioning whether there are sufficient grounds for reversing the policy.

Read full story
28 comments
Brackenridge, PA

Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootout

The Allegheny Valley is currently in shambles right now. Loud sirens and chaos could be heard throughout at least four neighboring towns on the evening of January 2nd, 2023. Brackenridge, Pennsylvania is usually a calm and quiet town. But the Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire, age 46, was killed on January 2nd during a shootout with 28 year old Aaron Lamont Swan.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy