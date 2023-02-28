NEDA Week: Tips For Eating Disorder Recovery

Jade Augustine

Taking the first tentative steps into recovering from an all-consuming mental illness like an eating disorder is a difficult and brave decision, and you deserve credit for making it.

Eating disorders are often deeply entrenched in the mind of sufferers. You may want to recover, but don’t know how or where to start. If this describes you, remember that you’re not alone and that recovery is possible. Here are some ideas and tips to help you get started:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N91JA_0l1ruPe000
Photo byBrett Sayles

1. If possible, find a therapist that specializes in eating disorders and listen to their advice

Of course, any amount of professional help is a step in the right direction, but if your therapist specializes in eating disorders, it gives them a better opportunity to advocate for your physical and mental health.

To find an eating disorder therapist, you can usually get a referral from your general practitioner. If you don’t have a doctor, then you might have to do more research. In larger cities and college towns, you often can find outpatient clinics by typing just a few keystrokes into a search engine. If limited options are available, Psychology Today allows you to quickly find therapists in your area by entering your ZIP code.

The mere act of walking into a therapist’s office or meeting with them over Zoom for the first time can be overwhelming in itself. And if your therapist recommends a higher level of care, such as an intensive outpatient or even an inpatient program, you might be dismissive of the practicality of such measures, perhaps deeming them unnecessary or extreme.

However, your therapist is only looking out for you and will only recommend a level of care that they genuinely think you need. At first, you may hesitate to trust your therapist’s recommendation for treatment. However, confidence in the process is essential if you want to achieve a full and lasting recovery sooner rather than later.

2. Remove negative influences

Unfollow weight loss, fitness, or “thinspiration” accounts on social media.

Although such measures can be hard online, it can be even harder to remove such negative influences in person. Diet talk is everywhere, and it can be embarrassing or awkward to confront well-meaning friends and family when their latest diet comes up in conversation.

Sometimes, when dieting or weight loss comes up in conversation, you must intentionally change the subject. If you’re comfortable sharing, you might mention that you are trying to heal your relationship with food and your body and you don’t find these conversations helpful for you right now. If changing the subject doesn’t work, the situation might even require you to get up and walk away.

At worst, this could mean limiting or ceasing contact with people that are detrimental to your recovery.

3. Seek out positive influences

If recovery has required you to cut negative influences out of your life, then try to fill the space with positive people who will advocate for you when you need it. If no one in your life fills that role, you may get the extra support you need from one of many positive online communities focused on recovery.

If you use social media, you can choose to follow body-positive accounts or find pages that post inspirational quotes and mantras.

4. Talk to your loved ones

Opening up to even the closest of friends about a topic such as an eating disorder can be frightening, and you might not have the slightest idea of what to say. That’s okay.

Starting the conversation is the hardest part. Even something as simple as: “I have something to tell you, and I don’t want you to freak out” can lead to a great conversation with a friend.

You may want to outline in advance what you want to include in your conversation, such as how your eating disorder is affecting you in your daily life, how it affects you mentally, and most importantly, how your friend can help you.

After all, that’s what friends are for.

5. Avoid negative self-talk

Often, people with eating disorders tend to have a plethora of negative things that they say to themselves. One of the most common phrases heard from people with eating disorders is the phrase: “I feel fat.”

One problem with such negative self-talk is that it gives far too much importance to appearance and how appearance equates with worthiness.

An arguably more severe problem with this kind of self-critical thinking is that negative thoughts such as “I’m fat” are often a cover-up for the painful emotions that have been stuffed down by an eating disorder for so long. Continuing to perpetuate the cycle of negative self-talk can inhibit recovery.

Changing ingrained thought processes is not an easy task, but it is important to challenge yourself in recovery. Next time you think the dreaded thoughts of “I’m fat,” or “I’m worthless,” replace it with one positive thing about yourself. Try “I’m intelligent,” or “I am a great friend.”

It’s okay if it doesn’t come naturally at first. The more you get into the habit of replacing negative thoughts with positive ones, the easier it will become.

6. Don’t trust your body (at least at first)

Intuitive eating is great - when you can get to that point.

Early recovery is likely not the time to try it out. Disordered eating patterns affect hunger cues to the point where you might not feel hungry or full when you should. For now, trust your treatment team, not your body.

The good news is that with proper nutrition, hunger cues often come back and you can learn to trust your body eventually. If you’re asked to follow a meal plan in the meantime, do your best to comply. It will become much easier to move to an intuitive eating pattern later on in recovery.

7. Make a recovery playlist

No matter which music streaming service you use, you can make a playlist of songs that inspire you when you need extra motivation.

If you can’t think of songs to add to a recovery playlist, then do a quick search online for recovery playlists to get some ideas. Spotify is a goldmine for eating-disorder recovery playlists.

8. Find clothes that make you feel comfortable

Shopping for clothes while stuck in a disordered mindset can be a tearful, miserable experience. Mid-recovery might not be the best time to buy tight jeans, but stretchy yoga pants and cozy hoodies are perfect for eating disorder recovery. There is nothing like the comfort and softness of new clothing. Baggy clothes are often good for people recovering from eating disorders, especially for those in the process of gaining weight.

That’s not to say that there’s anything wrong with wearing tighter, more revealing clothing during recovery. If wearing tighter clothes helps with your body image and makes you feel confident, then go for it!

9. Forgive yourself if you slip up

Some recovery influencers paint a picture-perfect image of recovery where they share their amazing life, eat all of their previous fear foods, and never seem to slip up. While this is an incredible thing to achieve, it isn’t the reality for most people. Setbacks happen for most people going through eating disorder recovery.

Although guilt over slipping up is natural, it is essential to be kind and forgiving toward yourself. Eating disorders are sneaky and want nothing more than for your slip-up to become a relapse. The best way to defy your eating disorder is to forgive yourself for slipping up and then make the next right decision.

Whether you are firmly in recovery or you are still preparing to make the leap, using some of these tips can help make your difficult journey to a full recovery go a bit more smoothly.

# neda week# eating disorders# national eating disorder aware# anorexia# bulimia

