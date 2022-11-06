Eco Friendly Period Products

A menstrual cup is a low-waste and reusable period product, usually made of silicone or rubber that is inserted into your vagina to collect menstrual blood.

Photo by cottonbro studio

Most brands have two or three different sizes to choose from, usually depending on your age and whether or not you’ve given birth, so always make sure to check the size before making your purchase.

There are several benefits to making the switch to menstrual cups to manage your period:

Environmental Reasons

Depending on the brand, how often you get your period, and how well you care for your menstrual cup, they can last for up to ten years.

Considering that 12 billion pads and 7 billion tampons end up getting thrown away in the US every year, making the switch to using a menstrual cup is one way to keep unnecessary waste out of landfills.

Saving Money

Depending on how often you get your period, you could end up spending upwards of $100 on period products per year if you use pads or tampons. With a menstrual cup, you pay around $30 to $40 upfront, and then you can use it for years to come.

The price may seem steep at first, but it pays for itself within just a few cycles.

Menstrual Cups Hold More Fluid

On average, menstrual cups hold one ounce of fluid. Even super tampons only hold a third of an ounce. This means that you can change a menstrual cup less frequently. Since you can leave it in for up to 12 hours, many people who get periods can get away with only changing it once in the morning and once at night without having leaks. If you’re just starting with a menstrual cup, you might want to change it a little bit more often at first until you’re more comfortable with how it works for you.

Not having to deal with period products when you’re at work or out and about is a major plus of switching to a menstrual cup.

Tips For Using a Menstrual Cup

The insertion, removal, and care of a menstrual cup may seem daunting at first, but it’s pretty easy to use once you get the hang of it.

Insertion

Angles are everything when it comes to inserting a menstrual cup. It needs to be put in at a 45-degree angle, otherwise, it won’t go in correctly. In other words, you should try to aim it toward the base of your spine.

There are several different folding techniques, but many people find it easier to fold it in half and then fold it over again before inserting it. If you’re struggling to get it in, try lubricating it with clean water or even coconut oil if you feel comfortable. Once it’s in, feel around to make sure it’s not still folded in on itself.

If you feel any discomfort, you may need to take it out and insert it again. Alternatively, the discomfort may come from the stem being a bit too long for you, in which case you can cut it a little bit — not when it’s still inside you, of course. Trimming the stem should not cause any issues with removing your menstrual cup.

Removal

Make sure to wash your hands and get into a position that feels comfortable for you before removing your menstrual cup. When you’re ready, pull gently on the stem until you can reach the cup. Once you can reach it, pinch the cup to release the suction, and then you should be able to ease it out of your body.

Removing your menstrual cup can be a bit messy, so you might consider removing it in the shower until you get used to it.

Cleaning

After removing your menstrual cup, dump it in the sink, toilet, or shower. Then clean off your cup with water before reinserting it. If you’re in a public place and aren’t able to rinse it with water, you can always bring cleansing wipes with you or clean it off with toilet paper, reinsert it, and clean it properly as soon as you can.

At the end of each menstrual cycle, you should boil the cup in water for about 5 minutes before storing it in a safe and hygienic place. Some menstrual cup brands come with little bags to store them in when not in use.

Who Shouldn’t Use Menstrual Cups

Of course, no product is going to be perfect for everyone.

If you have vaginismus, endometriosis, you feel uncomfortable with inserting something into your vagina, or you’re not comfortable getting a bit messy, menstrual cups may not be for you.

Other Products For Low Waste Periods

If a menstrual cup is not for you, but you’d still prefer to have low-waste periods, there are other options!

Period Underwear

Period underwear is pretty much like wearing regular underwear, just with an added layer of protection. If you know how to use underwear, you know how to use period underwear. Many people who get periods and use period underwear tend to use them on lighter days or when they expect to get their period but don’t know exactly when it will show up. However, it can also entirely replace traditional period products.

Most pairs of period underwear hold about two tampons worth of fluid, so you may need to buy a few pairs to test them out properly. The price ranges from about $15–40 per pair of period underwear, depending on the brand.

If you’re first starting with period underwear, you may want to start on a cycle where you’re at home most of the time until you figure out how they work for you.

As if they weren’t simple enough to use, they’re also effortless to care for. Just rinse them off in cold water to get most of the blood out, and then you can throw them in the washing machine with your other laundry. Make sure to use cold water and then hang them up to dry.

Reusable Pads

Much like traditional pads, reusable period pads attach to your underwear. Though reusable pads usually attach via snaps. They tend to be more absorbent than disposable pads, so you’ll probably have to change them less frequently than disposable pads, but you should probably still change them whenever you feel them start to get heavier.

When it comes time to washing reusable period pads, soak them in cold water for about an hour before washing them. You can either hand wash them with soap and warm water or put them in the washing machine using hot water. Unlike period underwear, you can put most reusable pads in the dryer if you would like.

As you can see, there are quite a few ways to have a hygienic and eco-friendly period. There is no right or wrong way to manage your period — feel free to try things out and do what works for you.