Dangers of Online Eating Disorder Recovery Spaces

Jade Augustine

If you’re in eating disorder recovery, chances are that you’ve come across YouTube videos, Instagram posts, or TikToks of those who are also in recovery. The recovery community is prevalent and can be found on nearly any social media platform you can think of. However, while there are some benefits to consuming the content of these recovery creators, there are also some definite things you should watch out for if you don’t want to risk marring your recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uv7ju_0ijlKilp00
Photo by Michał Bielejewski on Unsplash

Body Checks

While eating disorders are not necessarily only about weight, it’s impossible to ignore that food and body image play an extremely significant role in how eating disorders affect a person’s life.

With this in mind, it’s easy to understand how damaging seeing others post body checks can be.

While not every recovery-centric creator will post body checks or body-related content, many creators do. Some will post pictures of their fragile, emaciated body or post before and afters, which aren’t exactly the most helpful content for those who are trying to heal their relationship with food and their bodies.

However, it’s easy to come across this content even when you aren’t looking for it. The important thing to remember is that these creators often use angles, lighting, filters, and some may even touch up their photos before they post them.

Comparison is futile.

Food Pictures

While pictures of food may not necessarily be harmful, you might end up seeing posts of people eating distorted portion sizes. Some people post pictures of really tiny food amounts. Some people post photos of massive amounts of food yet never actually eat that much in reality.

A common trend that has made its way around social media, even beyond the recovery spaces, is the trend of influencers posting pictures or videos sharing what they eat in a day.

These kinds of things can lead to food comparisons and doubts about your journey. You already have so many triggers and diet culture-saturated messages to deal with in everyday life. It would be best to avoid these influences as much as you can online.

Fitspiration

An alarming number of recovery accounts end up taking on the semblance of fitness or health-centric content. While nothing is necessarily wrong with eating healthily or exercising when done in a balanced way, not everyone makes this transition for healthy reasons.

While most of us know about thinspiration, fitspo is taking over social media, and the results may be just as damaging on the human psyche. It’s okay to want to be fit and eat healthy foods, but social media can make it hard to tell the reasoning behind someone’s choices.

Some people preach vegan diets, keto, intermittent fasting, or other diets that they claim are the absolute best and healthiest.

There is a fine line between those simply showing their healthy and fit lifestyles on social media and those using fad diets and eating patterns as a disguise for their disordered relationship with food and their bodies.

The lines are blurred. While this content may prove to be helpful for one person in recovery, it might end up being extremely damaging to another.

You Don’t Always See Reality

These recovery accounts might only show the good parts of recovery.

Recovery is hard, it’s messy, and it isn’t linear.

So if you see someone on social media posting pictures of them eating their fear foods and hanging out with friends, and going to fun places, you might feel like you’re not doing well enough in your recovery.

Yet, the truth is that you only see a fraction of the story — the parts they want to share.

As lovely as it would be to recover quickly and eat all of the fear foods you may have and never struggle with food or your body again, that isn’t the reality for most people. Don’t let social media convince you that you’re not doing recovery right or that you should be doing better by now.

You are on your own journey. Without a doubt, the recovery influencers you follow on social media are on their own journey, whether they share all of their struggles and downfalls with the world or not.

Are All Recovery Accounts Bad?

No, not all recovery accounts are harmful, and truthfully, even the ones that can be damaging are likely not made with malicious intent.

However, social media can be tricky for those in recovery. Presumably, you’re already struggling and already face triggers in person, so you owe it to yourself to limit your exposure to triggering content where you can.

Luckily, there are many accounts out there that take care not to post triggering content and do their best to provide the most helpful content that they can be for their followers.

Some people find that following creators who post inspirational quotes and recovery motivation can benefit them and give them the little boost they need to keep making the next right decision in their day.

No matter who you choose to follow on social media, it’s important to take everything you see online with a grain of salt. When you’re down in the dumps and feeling negative feelings about your body and struggling with following a meal plan, it might not be helpful to see people flaunting their fit bodies or showing you their highlight reels that don’t necessarily reflect reality.

How To Use Social Media in Recovery

Since social media can be a dangerous terrain to navigate when you’re recovering from an eating disorder, you have to be very intentional about your use of social media. Consider unfollowing accounts that don’t make you feel your best about yourself or muting those accounts so that you don’t see them in your feed until you’re ready.

And as you weed out what you don’t want to see on social media, you may want to fill that space with accounts that post things that help and inspire you in your recovery.

If you find that social media is still too hard to navigate while in recovery, it might be beneficial to take a break. If a full-on break is too daunting for you, it may be easier to take tiny little breaks throughout your week so that you aren’t being bombarded with posts and advertisements all the time.

In conclusion, not all eating disorder recovery accounts are harmful, but not all will be helpful either. It’s important to use discernment in navigating social media recovery content and remember that you only see a part of that person’s life in snapshots.

Diet culture is insidious and can still lurk behind these accounts whether or not the creator has intentions of causing harm.

No matter what other people are doing and what you see on social media, you are in charge of your recovery, and you have every right to make social media a safe place for you.

# eating disorder recovery# mental health# online spaces# social media# health and fitness

