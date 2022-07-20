Smoking Cessation and Staying Hydrated

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

It's no secret that nicotine addiction can be one of the hardest addictions to beat. Using nicotine is socially accepted and generally not looked down upon in most areas of the world.

Yet, it's also no secret that using nicotine can cause serious health problems, including lung cancer.

Even if it doesn't get to the point of cancer, smoking and vaping can seriously impact your health. It negatively affects almost all areas of your body. Your skin, your teeth, your lungs, and so on.

While there are many helpful tips and tricks available to help you quit smoking, don't forget to discount the little things such as drinking water.

Since smoking and vaping dehydrate the body, it's more important than ever for a smoker or soon-to-be non-smoker to stay hydrated. In addition to combatting the effects of dehydration, drinking water is important to help flush nicotine out of your system.

In fact, most nicotine is expelled from your body through urine. While running to the bathroom every half hour may be annoying, you can be grateful that your body is getting closer to entirely eliminating the tobacco-related toxins.

Another benefit to drinking water as a soon-to-be non-smoker is the fact that using water instead of nicotine can help you ride out the cravings. So next time you're craving a smoke, you can delay the craving by grabbing a big glass of water. You might even find that the craving isn't so bad after all.

It's definitely not easy to quit smoking, but the second you snub out your last cigarette your body will begin to heal itself. It's never too late to take charge of your health and it will always be worth it. Your future self will thank you for taking the steps now.