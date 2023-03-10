10 Small Garden Project Ideas

For many people, there is nothing quite like their garden. Hours in the winter can drift by while tinkering away creating new features. Hot summer days can be spent tending to plants in order to give them the foundations needed to thrive.

It’s not just those with large gardens that are always looking for new things to build, install or try out. In fact, those with small gardens can have a lot of fun too. This is because, whether you’re swimming in space or pressed for room, there is always something to do in the garden.

10 Project Ideas For Small Gardens

When tinkering around in a small garden, there are many different traditional and on-trend ideas to employ in your space. For the best execution, it’s about implementing ideas that will complement your space rather than add unnecessary noise.

By opting for harmony between existing features and new installations, you are essentially creating the illusion of space. A feeling which entices people and leaves them feeling comfortable.

1. Hang a mirror

Mirrors can pull double duty in a small space. Firstly, a mirror, whether hanging on a wall or leaning up against a wall will work to create the illusion of depth. In essence, depth means space.

Additionally, a mirror will also work to add an aspect of personality to your garden. This is because mirrors come in a variety of shapes and colours. You can choose something that deliberately contrasts the garden to make a statement or have something that blends in.

2. Play with layers

To the naked eye, something that is all on one level will always appear small. In order to add more depth and the feeling of space to a smaller garden, play with layers. This could mean creating steps that lead from the deck down into the garden.

It could also mean creating sections of the garden. For example, raised beds could house flowering plants meanwhile ground-level beds could play host to seedlings and the like. All of which work to imply depth and volume.

3. Opt for hanging furniture

While no garden is complete without a space to sit down and have a spot of tea, furniture can also lead to clutter. Rather than taking up valuable floor space, consider hanging key pieces of furniture such as chairs.

4. Think in colour

Gardens should have personality, whether they are large or small. However, when dealing with a small garden, you have to think about colours wisely. Too many colours close together will be worlds colliding. As such, you want colours that work together, not against each other.

5. Create zones

A great project idea for those with small gardens is to create zones. One zone could be the cooking area and be denoted by the presence of a barbecue. Another zone could be the eating area, complete with small tables and chairs.

From there, a tetherball set could stand in one corner while on the deck there is a projector and a hammock for an outdoor movie night. While there are many different zones, none of them take up too much space. Thus working to give your backyard a multipurpose feel.

6. Value privacy

Oftentimes small gardens are the result of a lot of houses in one area. As gardens should act as an oasis of sorts, protect your zen and install some privacy screens. These privacy screens have the added bonus of adding colour and style to your outdoor space.

7. Install outdoor lights

While outdoor lights add ambiance to a garden, they also work to ensure that your garden becomes a usable space in both the daylight and nighttime hours. Think lights strung around the trunk of a tree, lanterns placed on the deck, or solar lights installed in the walkways.

8. Lay a patch of lawn

No garden is complete without a patch of lawn. No matter how big or small, a section of lawn can make all the difference. However, it’s important to note that once the lawn is laid, care is a year-round endeavour.

9. Don’t forget storage

No matter if a garden is big or small, storage is key. There are outdoor cushions, shovels, and watering cans in the house. For a small garden, try to choose multi-purpose furniture items that come complete with storage to help save further space.

10. Plant vertically

While space may be a premium, it’s always nice for a garden to feature a multitude of different plants. With this in mind, consider hanging plants in macrame plant holders from the ceiling or placing a vertical trellis on the wall for plants to grow and thrive.

Big Ideas For Small Gardens

No matter their shape or size, gardens are made to be enjoyed. With this in mind, those with small gardens can still employ a range of big ideas in order to bring their space to life. All of which results in creating a garden oasis enjoyed by friends and family alike.