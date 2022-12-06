5 Tips To Help Infuse Your Home With Natural Light

Photo by Mark McCammon/Pexels

The importance of light to the functionality and liveability of your home cannot be underestimated. This is because light brings warmth and the all-important vitamin D. However, it also helps contribute to the feeling of space and comfort.

While some people may be in the design phases of building a new home, others may be living in a dark home. Whatever your situation, there are ways, both large and small, to infuse spaces within your home with light and love.

5 Ways To Bring Light Into Your Home

When it comes to infusing spaces within your home with natural light, there are both design and architectural measures that can be taken. While these steps vary in terms of their complexity, each has the desired result- letting more light in to freshen and cosy up rooms.

1. Opt for the right wall colours

At the moment, it’s very on-trend to decorate rooms with wallpaper. However, the wrong wallpaper can make rooms feel quite dark and constricted. By opting for a light wall covering or instead choosing glossy paint, rooms become more open and light-filled.

When painting with light colours, homeowners may run into another problem- cold spaces. Rather than opting for brilliant white colours, consider off-white or colours associated with the neutral and earthy palette.

Painting rooms with light colours is not to say that coloured paint cannot be used. However, exercise caution and choose light colours. To further infuse a room with light, consider painting the ceiling a shade lighter than the walls.

2. Be careful with flooring

Beautiful chestnut floors can be a luxurious home feature. However, there is a downside. Namely, those dark floors tend to make spaces feel more enclosed. In order to let the light flow, consider reflective flooring options such as laminate, ceramic or even stone floors.

The polished finish on these flooring options will work to reflect light already bouncing around in the home. For those who prefer carpet inside homes, choose carefully. This means opting for carpet complete with light or even neutral tones.

3. Accessorise accordingly

Believe it or not, accessories play a large part in letting light flow freely throughout certain spaces in the home. Take the kitchen as an example. A dark splashback will work to enclose the space. Whereas a light, almost mirror-like splashback will actually work to reflect light.

In another example, consider the living room. Rather than accessorising with oversized pieces, pick furniture items carefully. You can have windows and reflective surfaces galore, however, if chunky lounges are blocking the window, all that light is just going to waste.

Traditionally, hallways and breezeway spaces can be pretty dark and unforgiving. However, a completely stark space lacks personality. A simple solution is to add a mirror to the wall. Mirrors work to complement wall space, providing the illusion of space all while reflecting light.

4. Maintain the exterior

Maintaining the exterior of your home is a highly important tip. You can paint the walls lighter colours, and install carefully placed accessories to no avail if the light is being blocked on the outside of your home.

With this in mind, make sure that trees, shrubs or other plants surrounding windows are kept in a tidy condition. You may even need to move outdoor furniture a few paces away from windows or bi-folds in order to help light flow through.

5. Invest in windows or skylights

For those with the space and budget, introducing windows or skylights into space will help bring natural light in on an immense scale. Skylights, for example, can be placed in a hallway, lounge room or kitchen to provide bursts of sunlight from above.

Large new windows can be a beautiful addition, however, place them on the wrong side of the house and they may provide light on an infrequent basis. Equally as important are window coverings. Currently, light, airy sheers are on trend.

Another way to infuse spaces with light is to opt for bi-folds. This is a great option as bi-folds essentially turn an entire wall of the home into a glass feature. This works to make the surrounding areas feel brighter and more spacious.

The Importance Of Natural Light In A Home

When homes are dark, there is seemingly an easy solution- turn the lights on. However, artificial lights simply do not have the same benefits as natural light flowing freely through a room.

Able to provide warmth that helps make spaces feel comfortable and cosy, all while providing a natural room freshener and all-important vitamin D, natural light is important. This is especially true whether sitting in a living room or working in a home study.

Luckily, there are ways, both big and small, to help infuse spaces with natural light. Making even the simplest of decor and placement changes can work wonders. Providing you with a home that is equal parts functional, stylish and liveable.