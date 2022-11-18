The Importance of the Right Nighttime Skincare Routine

Jacqui Coombe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zRLQ_0jF4qWuG00
Miriam Alonso/Unsplash

As the body’s largest organ, the skin is entrusted with a lot of different activities- namely, rejuvenation and recovery. However, the skin’s natural processes are made exponentially harder when individuals forsake their nighttime skincare routine.

When the day’s grime, dirt, and makeup are left on the skin, morning skin is noticeably duller and dryer than normal. So, in order to aid your skin as it implements natural processes, a nighttime skincare routine is key.

While it can be tempting to put your head down on the pillow and drift off into dreamland, implementing a basic night ritual can work wonders. This is because treating your skin with care before bed can lay the foundation needed to ward off wrinkles, pimples, and age spots.

The difference between day and night rituals

While it can be tempting to replicate your daytime skincare routine at night, it’s important that you utilise different products. This is largely because daytime rituals are centred around protecting your skin for the day ahead.

This means products will range from moisturiser to sunscreen. On the other hand, a nighttime routine needs to be focused on repairing damage caused by common pollutants throughout the course of the day. As such products will include everything from cleansers to serums.

The importance of nighttime skincare routines

As part of the body’s internal clock, there is a trigger to instigate certain responses. An example of such responses is sleep and skin rejuvenation. As such, when the body is asleep, the skin sets to work on aspects of epidermal recovery.

As part of the sleeping cycle, blood flow to the skin increases and this means that your body is naturally stimulating the production of collagen and new skin cells. Additionally, the skin also experiences moisture loss and increased temperatures during the sleep cycle.

Without the right skincare routine, the day’s makeup or environmental pollutants may actively work against your skin performing its natural processes. Resulting in visible deficiencies such as dry skin or clogged pores.

A 5-step nighttime skincare routine

With the skin undergoing transformative processes during the night, it’s important to aid this rejuvenation, rather than apply products that will work against it. As such, implementing a five-step nighttime skincare routine is the ideal solution.

While not necessarily a skincare product, it’s important to understand the role that quality sleep plays in ensuring that your skin has the ability to effectively rejuvenate overnight. As such, typically anywhere between seven and nine hours will help the skin to regenerate.

Step 1: Cleanse

When formulating a nighttime skincare routine, it’s essential to start with cleansing. If you are wearing makeup, start by removing it with micellar water or even a mild makeup remover. From there, use a gentle cleanser with active ingredients to clean both the face and neck.

Step 2: Tone

Toner essentially works to balance the skin’s pH levels while also smoothing out the skin. Toners are recommended for those with oily skin. For those with dry skin, a softener will be more appropriate.

Step 3: Serum

Applying the serum is highly personalised. Some people might choose a serum to target dark spots while others may be concerned with pimples or acne scarring. With this in mind, when applying serum, keep application to targeted areas rather than all over the face.

For those wanting to boost collagen production, there is another product that can be used before serum. A small amount of Vitamin A applied to the four quadrants of the face can stimulate collagen production. When combined with serum, elastin is promoted.

Step 4: Moisturise

Moisturising is an essential step in a nighttime skincare routine. As previously mentioned, the skin’s temperature rises during sleep. To offset the effects of dry skin, moisturisers will work to provide skin with hydration. All of which support cell regeneration and boost elasticity.

It’s also worth noting that the ingredients within most serums are often activated by moisturiser. This means that the skin is provided with essential nutrients needed to help repair specific damage such as dry skin.

Step 5: Eye cream

As the skin around the eye is traditionally quite thin, it’s important to incorporate eye care into a nighttime skincare regime. To fight against wrinkles, apply products specifically designed to provide bursts of hydration to the under-eye region.

(Optional) Step 6: Face mask

A couple of times a week, it’s worthwhile adding another step to your nighttime routine. By applying a mask targeted to your specific skin concerns every so often, you are essentially providing your skin with an added burst of hydration and nourishment.

(Optional) Step 7: Lip balm

When it comes to skincare, the lips are often overlooked. However, lips also might fight surface dirt and pollution. With this in mind, apply lip balm a few times a week to provide added moisture. Alternatively, you can also choose to cleanse your lips along with your face.

Benefits of nighttime skincare routines

When your skin is provided with the right foundation to complete its natural processes, there is a range of different benefits to enjoy. While results won’t occur overnight, those who stick to a nighttime skincare ritual will enjoy decreased occurrences of blackheads and pimples.

As skin penetration levels are higher during the nighttime hours, products will be able to work better on the skin, resulting in increased hydration and a more vibrant complexion. Additionally, this increased penetration boosts the accuracy of anti-aging creams.

Crafting the right nighttime skincare routine for your skin

As we move throughout the course of the day, we expect a lot of our skin. It must withstand everything from the sun, makeup, and environmental pollutants. All while fulfilling individual expectations such as remaining glowing, hydrated, and plump.

While the skin can undergo restoration and rejuvenation during the day, we have to provide it with the right products. By providing assistance, natural bodily processes become more effective and efficient. One such way to do this is by implementing a nighttime skincare routine. By choosing the right products for your skin, you can enjoy the benefits of healthy skin that look both refreshed and revitalised.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Jacqui Coombe has been a prolific reader since childhood, and now channels her love of the written word into writing content on a range of topics from business, marketing and finance to travel and lifestyle.

Santa Monica, CA
71 followers

More from Jacqui Coombe

Things Owners Need To Know About Pet Travel

In recent years, pet travel has become more popular than ever before. As such, seeing a pet on your friend’s holiday or following a pet travel page on social media might inspire you to take your pet on your next holiday.

Read full story

Cash Flow Forecasting: What It Is & How To Do It?

What is cash flow forecasting? Why is it important for your business? How do you go about it? This article provides the answers to the most important questions regarding making the best use of your company’s financial resources.

Read full story

Everything You Need To Know About Obesity In Dogs

No matter how much we love and adore our dogs, they may be subjected to different illnesses, injuries and conditions. One such condition is obesity. While a bit of extra weight might seem harmless, the ramifications are far-reaching.

Read full story

5 Ways To Transform A Home Into A Smart Home

In the modern age, many aspects of life are all about convenience. Now more than ever, this ideal of convenience is extending into the home. Why leave the couch when you can change a thermostat from an app on your phone?

Read full story
1 comments

Dog Grooming Checklist For Beginners

Grooming is more than just brushing your dog. It also includes bathing, clipping nails, and cleaning the teeth and ears. A well-rounded at-home grooming routine will maintain your dog’s shiny coat and well-being (and keep that awful doggy smell at bay!).

Read full story

12 Value-Adding Home Improvement Ideas In 2023

They say ‘change is as good as a holiday’, so whether you are making a big change like moving house or small changes just for something different, there are many ways you can improve your home.

Read full story

17 Awesome Advantages Payroll Automation Delivers for Your Business

Payroll automation involves the use of a software platform to calculate employee pay. These all-in-one tools can process everything from tax withholdings to benefits and overtime payments.

Read full story

Outdoor Design Trends of 2022

In light of recent world events, homeowners are beginning to recognise the importance of creating a great outdoor space. Doubling as another area for cooking, living, relaxing, and even playing, outdoor areas are equal parts versatile and spacious.

Read full story

10 Secrets to Healthy Aging

There’s a lot more to aging than meets the eye. It’s something every human does, but something many people know very little about. Aging is a combination of physiological changes in the body and the environmental factors a person is exposed to. The body ages on multiple levels, including:

Read full story

9 Trending Career Options for Personal Trainers

Personal training is an in-demand industry, given that job opportunities are projected to grow 39% from 2020 to 2030. It’s a career avenue with plenty of options for specialisation. You can work in a gym or fitness centre, operate as a self-employed consultant to individuals or businesses, or work in alternative settings like retirement homes.

Read full story

6 Effective Communication Techniques for Connecting Hybrid Teams

The event of a global pandemic has radically accelerated the uptake of remote working. As a result, hybrid working is here to stay. The hybrid working model enables employees to combine both working from home and working on location. It’s a model that supports autonomy, flexibility, high performance and collaboration.

Read full story

6 Ways to Stand Out From Other Massage Therapists With Your Personal Brand

There are many factors to consider when becoming a massage therapist. You can learn the fundamentals of massage therapy and receive the required accreditations through training, however, how successful you are as a massage therapist will ultimately be determined by your will to succeed and ability to stand out. Whether you work for someone else or you work for yourself, you must effectively market yourself and establish a strong personal massage therapy brand. You’re the product, after all.

Read full story

10 Ways to Add Value to Your Home No Matter Your Budget

(Ralph (Ravi) Kayden/Unsplash) Increasing the value of your home is a great way to get ahead, whether your goal is to sell your property for a great price or to build equity in your home. There are many ways to add value to a property, but it’s important that you don’t spend more than you could potentially recoup.

Read full story

Major Forms Of Business Fraud That You Need To Watch Out For

Businesses need to be ever-vigilant against fraud, because there is a staggering array of tools and techniques available to attempt fraud, and they can target businesses of all sizes. In fact, while it tends to be fraud targeting the largest companies that make the news (because it’s often so sensational), it’s the smallest companies that are at risk of fraud, and tend to suffer the greatest percentage losses.

Read full story

10 Modern Living Room Design Ideas

When it comes to living room design, as the heart of the home, you want to get it right. Serving as a hub for both visitors and residents alike, the living room needs to exude comfort and personality, but also cohesion.

Read full story

15 Kid-Friendly Dog Breeds Ideal for Your Growing Family

Thinking of getting a dog for your kids but don’t know where to start? We’ve got you covered! Dogs come in all shapes and sizes and with different personalities, character traits, and grooming needs, therefore it’s important to pick the right one. So, we’ve put together 15 kid-friendly dog breeds to help you find the right fit for your family, but first, let’s look at the things you should think about before you get a dog.

Read full story

Smart Living: How to Automate Each Room of Your Home

With a smart home, you can make your life easier, safer, and more energy efficient. Smartening up your home also doesn’t have to be costly or time-consuming. In fact, there are affordable smart devices available on the market and they don’t all have to be connected to a smart home hub to work. They can be controlled via apps and smart assistants on your phone or tablet with an internet connection.

Read full story

How to Build Your Brand’s Digital Presence

Your digital presence is how your business exists and represents itself online. Made up of several different components, it can be summed up as the impression your brand makes through its content, website, advertising and other digital media and platforms.

Read full story

How to Change Careers Later In Life

Change is a big deal and when it comes to changing your career later in life it can all seem a bit daunting. The good news is, the changing nature of work means that a career change is more feasible than ever.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy