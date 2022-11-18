The Importance of the Right Nighttime Skincare Routine

As the body’s largest organ, the skin is entrusted with a lot of different activities- namely, rejuvenation and recovery. However, the skin’s natural processes are made exponentially harder when individuals forsake their nighttime skincare routine.

When the day’s grime, dirt, and makeup are left on the skin, morning skin is noticeably duller and dryer than normal. So, in order to aid your skin as it implements natural processes, a nighttime skincare routine is key.

While it can be tempting to put your head down on the pillow and drift off into dreamland, implementing a basic night ritual can work wonders. This is because treating your skin with care before bed can lay the foundation needed to ward off wrinkles, pimples, and age spots.

The difference between day and night rituals

While it can be tempting to replicate your daytime skincare routine at night, it’s important that you utilise different products. This is largely because daytime rituals are centred around protecting your skin for the day ahead.

This means products will range from moisturiser to sunscreen. On the other hand, a nighttime routine needs to be focused on repairing damage caused by common pollutants throughout the course of the day. As such products will include everything from cleansers to serums.

The importance of nighttime skincare routines

As part of the body’s internal clock, there is a trigger to instigate certain responses. An example of such responses is sleep and skin rejuvenation. As such, when the body is asleep, the skin sets to work on aspects of epidermal recovery.

As part of the sleeping cycle, blood flow to the skin increases and this means that your body is naturally stimulating the production of collagen and new skin cells. Additionally, the skin also experiences moisture loss and increased temperatures during the sleep cycle.

Without the right skincare routine, the day’s makeup or environmental pollutants may actively work against your skin performing its natural processes. Resulting in visible deficiencies such as dry skin or clogged pores.

A 5-step nighttime skincare routine

With the skin undergoing transformative processes during the night, it’s important to aid this rejuvenation, rather than apply products that will work against it. As such, implementing a five-step nighttime skincare routine is the ideal solution.

While not necessarily a skincare product, it’s important to understand the role that quality sleep plays in ensuring that your skin has the ability to effectively rejuvenate overnight. As such, typically anywhere between seven and nine hours will help the skin to regenerate.

Step 1: Cleanse

When formulating a nighttime skincare routine, it’s essential to start with cleansing. If you are wearing makeup, start by removing it with micellar water or even a mild makeup remover. From there, use a gentle cleanser with active ingredients to clean both the face and neck.

Step 2: Tone

Toner essentially works to balance the skin’s pH levels while also smoothing out the skin. Toners are recommended for those with oily skin. For those with dry skin, a softener will be more appropriate.

Step 3: Serum

Applying the serum is highly personalised. Some people might choose a serum to target dark spots while others may be concerned with pimples or acne scarring. With this in mind, when applying serum, keep application to targeted areas rather than all over the face.

For those wanting to boost collagen production, there is another product that can be used before serum. A small amount of Vitamin A applied to the four quadrants of the face can stimulate collagen production. When combined with serum, elastin is promoted.

Step 4: Moisturise

Moisturising is an essential step in a nighttime skincare routine. As previously mentioned, the skin’s temperature rises during sleep. To offset the effects of dry skin, moisturisers will work to provide skin with hydration. All of which support cell regeneration and boost elasticity.

It’s also worth noting that the ingredients within most serums are often activated by moisturiser. This means that the skin is provided with essential nutrients needed to help repair specific damage such as dry skin.

Step 5: Eye cream

As the skin around the eye is traditionally quite thin, it’s important to incorporate eye care into a nighttime skincare regime. To fight against wrinkles, apply products specifically designed to provide bursts of hydration to the under-eye region.

(Optional) Step 6: Face mask

A couple of times a week, it’s worthwhile adding another step to your nighttime routine. By applying a mask targeted to your specific skin concerns every so often, you are essentially providing your skin with an added burst of hydration and nourishment.

(Optional) Step 7: Lip balm

When it comes to skincare, the lips are often overlooked. However, lips also might fight surface dirt and pollution. With this in mind, apply lip balm a few times a week to provide added moisture. Alternatively, you can also choose to cleanse your lips along with your face.

Benefits of nighttime skincare routines

When your skin is provided with the right foundation to complete its natural processes, there is a range of different benefits to enjoy. While results won’t occur overnight, those who stick to a nighttime skincare ritual will enjoy decreased occurrences of blackheads and pimples.

As skin penetration levels are higher during the nighttime hours, products will be able to work better on the skin, resulting in increased hydration and a more vibrant complexion. Additionally, this increased penetration boosts the accuracy of anti-aging creams.

Crafting the right nighttime skincare routine for your skin

As we move throughout the course of the day, we expect a lot of our skin. It must withstand everything from the sun, makeup, and environmental pollutants. All while fulfilling individual expectations such as remaining glowing, hydrated, and plump.

While the skin can undergo restoration and rejuvenation during the day, we have to provide it with the right products. By providing assistance, natural bodily processes become more effective and efficient. One such way to do this is by implementing a nighttime skincare routine. By choosing the right products for your skin, you can enjoy the benefits of healthy skin that look both refreshed and revitalised.