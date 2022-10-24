Everything You Need To Know About Obesity In Dogs

No matter how much we love and adore our dogs, they may be subjected to different illnesses, injuries and conditions. One such condition is obesity. While a bit of extra weight might seem harmless, the ramifications are far-reaching.

So, rather than indulging your pet in after-dinner treats and days of exercise, remain vigilant with your furry friend. This is important as, while obesity is reversible, this health condition puts unnecessary strain on your dog’s overall well-being.

Understanding Obesity

At its core, obesity is a nutritional disorder that is found in both humans and pets alike. In dogs, this nutritional imbalance is often caused by taking in (eating) more energy than what is being expended.

Typically seen in dogs between the ages of five and 10, obesity is a very serious condition. This is namely due to the fact that obesity puts undue strain on your dog’s key organs and joints.

The Signs Of Obesity

As obesity is a serious condition, it’s important to look out for key signs that your dog may be on the path to, or already experiencing obesity. While the presence of these signs might be stress-inducing, it’s important to note that obesity is reversible.

Common signs of obesity in dogs are:

  • Round face
  • Overall tiredness
  • Visible abdominal sagging
  • Lack of interest in moving or playing
  • Inability to see/feel your dog’s ribs, spine, and waistline

What Contributes To Obesity

There are three main categories of factors that contribute to a dog developing obesity. These categories pertain to environmental, physiological, and surgical factors that can be experienced in isolation or in tandem.

Environmental factors pertain to things such as overfeeding or inappropriate feeding. This may encompass feeding dogs too many carbs or snacks only. Lack of beneficial exercise is another key environmental factor.

Physiological factors include age and genetic predisposition. Age will contribute to obesity in some dogs such as border collies which will slow down their activity output as they age. Other dogs may simply have a genetic predisposition to obesity.

Finally, it’s important to note that different surgical elements may contribute to obesity. For one, spaying and neutering can cause changes in hormones which trigger hunger changes. In another example, rehabilitation periods after surgery may cause weight gain.

It’s also worth noting that obesity can also be the result of an underlying medical condition. These conditions range from hypothyroidism and Cushing’s disease to pregnancy and depression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WA1RN_0ik60ET500
Ayla Verschueren/Unsplash

The Dangers Of Obesity

Obesity is a condition that is taken seriously by veterinary professionals because of its impacts on other facets of health. Namely, the fact that obesity can significantly shorten a dog’s lifespan.

Additionally, obesity is linked to developing diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as heart and kidney disease. Obesity can also lead to arthritis due to the increased pressure placed on joints. It’s also worth noting that fatty tissue in itself is problematic.

This is largely because fatty tissues secrete hormones that affect everything from appetites and inflammation to insulin sensitivity and bodily functions. Water balance and blood pressure levels are also impacted.

Ways To Manage & Prevent Obesity

There are two ways that obesity can be both managed and prevented. The first and most important strategy is food intake. A diet rich in fibre and protein but low in fat is recommended for treating obesity.

Using food to treat obesity also requires owners to feed their pets at certain times. For example, a common strategy is dividing your dog’s daily food intake into several meals. This way, your dog’s stomach only has to digest small portions at a time.

While food intake will have to be watched closely, owners can still offer their pets treats. As treats can add up fairly quickly and cause weight gain, stick to a limit. No more than 10% of your dog’s daily calorie intake should stem from snacks.

Obesity can also be effectively managed through exercise. However, any exercise-related activities should be introduced gradually. This way, your dog can become physically accustomed to exercising.

A good routine to start with is a small walk around the block for 15 minutes, twice a day. Once your dog starts to get into the swing of things, these walks can increase in slow increments until the exercise reaches 30 minutes, twice a day.

Helping Your Pooch Overcome Obesity

As an owner, there is nothing more heartbreaking than watching your pet battle an illness, injury or medical condition. While obesity is a serious condition, there is a silver lining- namely the fact that this condition is often reversible.

Denying your pets certain treats will prove a test of character, however, staying strong will help your pet in the long run. By staying focused and committed to a food and exercise regime, your pet can get their figure and their healthy life back.

