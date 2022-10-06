12 Value-Adding Home Improvement Ideas In 2023

They say ‘change is as good as a holiday’, so whether you are making a big change like moving house or small changes just for something different, there are many ways you can improve your home.

Not only will you make it a comfortable place to live, but you’ll have the added benefit of increasing the value of your home. Here are 12 ideas that can help you achieve both.

12 Ideas For Home Improvements

1. Refresh your paint – one of the most cost-effective ways to give your home a new lease of life is to freshen up the colour scheme. You can do it yourself for minimal cost and the effect can be highly rewarding. Colours can be used to create a variety of moods from relaxing to highly luxurious.

2. Add technology – in today’s world, it’s all about technology. Installing security systems, lights and appliances that can all be controlled by an app on your phone will go a long way towards saving you time, making your life easier, and if you decide to sell, making your home stand out from the crowd.

3. Lose the carpets – modern homebuyers are taken with the clean and open feeling of bare floors. If hardwood flooring is not in your budget, there are many alternatives such as laminates or even tile. An added benefit is that it will give your home more of an open plan look.

4. Refresh the kitchen – if you can’t afford to buy all new appliances, simply adding a new backsplash, countertops and updated lighting will make a huge difference when it comes to modernizing your kitchen. While you’re at it, change out the hardware on your cabinets, or even add new cabinet facings.

5. Update the bathroom – A new tub or shower stall is a great way to revitalize your bathroom. Countertops, mirrors, and lighting can also go a long way to making your bathroom not only functional but beautiful as well.

6. Create an extra bedroom – A great way to improve the value of your home is to convert that space currently being used for storage into an extra bedroom. This can dramatically increase your property’s appeal to potential buyers.

7. Clean up the garage – Decluttering your garage will not only give you a sense of personal satisfaction but also increase the saleability of your home. And by adding a new garage door, you are increasing your security and adding curb appeal.

8. Install new shelving – With open shelving now so popular, putting up shelves in kitchens and living areas to show off your favourite items rather than hiding them can be a good way to add value and create aesthetic appeal.

9. Make your home more accessible – whether it’s a necessity because of age or physical limitations or simply a preference, open plan living and features such as wider doorways and stepless entranceways to your home can be important to you and any potential future buyers. And whether for pure decadence or necessary functionality, adding an elevator will certainly give your home the wow factor.

10. Make minor repairs – minor repairs can include fixing leaking taps, damaged walls, cracked windows, and torn or missing screens. These are all minor things but can add up over time.

11. Refresh landscaping – this can be as simple as trimming your trees and relaying paths and driveway or as elaborate as adding a gazebo, pond, or even a swimming pool. Your home’s exteriors are just as important as interiors when it comes to adding value and appeal.

12. Add an extension – while this obviously involves greater expense, the addition of a new patio or sunroom will not only increase the size of your home but will allow you to bring the outdoors in for more of the year. A new deck with bi-fold doors can have a similar effect.

Things To Keep In Mind

While DIY home improvements can be a great cost saving, they need to be done properly. If you don’t have the necessary skills, you should hire an experienced tradesperson to complete the work. A dodgy renovation could end up decreasing the value of your home and create the added expense of having to repair the damage. Not working out costs before you begin can be another pitfall. If your project costs more than you anticipated, this could negate any added value you might have hoped to achieve.

Other possible pitfalls with DIY renovations can include:

the stress involved with compromised living conditions during work,

not obtaining the right permits before you start,

the possibility of injuring yourself because you don’t know exactly what you are doing.

But don’t let this put you off. Providing you have a plan, do it right and seek professional help when you need it, home improvements can be a great way to increase value and create exciting new living spaces in your home.