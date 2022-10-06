12 Value-Adding Home Improvement Ideas In 2023

Jacqui Coombe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMXKi_0iNhn7RA00
Pixabay/Pexels

They say ‘change is as good as a holiday’, so whether you are making a big change like moving house or small changes just for something different, there are many ways you can improve your home.

Not only will you make it a comfortable place to live, but you’ll have the added benefit of increasing the value of your home. Here are 12 ideas that can help you achieve both.

12 Ideas For Home Improvements

1. Refresh your paint – one of the most cost-effective ways to give your home a new lease of life is to freshen up the colour scheme. You can do it yourself for minimal cost and the effect can be highly rewarding. Colours can be used to create a variety of moods from relaxing to highly luxurious.

2. Add technology – in today’s world, it’s all about technology. Installing security systems, lights and appliances that can all be controlled by an app on your phone will go a long way towards saving you time, making your life easier, and if you decide to sell, making your home stand out from the crowd.

3. Lose the carpets – modern homebuyers are taken with the clean and open feeling of bare floors. If hardwood flooring is not in your budget, there are many alternatives such as laminates or even tile. An added benefit is that it will give your home more of an open plan look.

4. Refresh the kitchen – if you can’t afford to buy all new appliances, simply adding a new backsplash, countertops and updated lighting will make a huge difference when it comes to modernizing your kitchen. While you’re at it, change out the hardware on your cabinets, or even add new cabinet facings.

5. Update the bathroom – A new tub or shower stall is a great way to revitalize your bathroom. Countertops, mirrors, and lighting can also go a long way to making your bathroom not only functional but beautiful as well.

6. Create an extra bedroom – A great way to improve the value of your home is to convert that space currently being used for storage into an extra bedroom. This can dramatically increase your property’s appeal to potential buyers.

7. Clean up the garage – Decluttering your garage will not only give you a sense of personal satisfaction but also increase the saleability of your home. And by adding a new garage door, you are increasing your security and adding curb appeal.

8. Install new shelving – With open shelving now so popular, putting up shelves in kitchens and living areas to show off your favourite items rather than hiding them can be a good way to add value and create aesthetic appeal.

9. Make your home more accessible – whether it’s a necessity because of age or physical limitations or simply a preference, open plan living and features such as wider doorways and stepless entranceways to your home can be important to you and any potential future buyers. And whether for pure decadence or necessary functionality, adding an elevator will certainly give your home the wow factor.

10. Make minor repairs – minor repairs can include fixing leaking taps, damaged walls, cracked windows, and torn or missing screens. These are all minor things but can add up over time.

11. Refresh landscaping – this can be as simple as trimming your trees and relaying paths and driveway or as elaborate as adding a gazebo, pond, or even a swimming pool. Your home’s exteriors are just as important as interiors when it comes to adding value and appeal.

12. Add an extension – while this obviously involves greater expense, the addition of a new patio or sunroom will not only increase the size of your home but will allow you to bring the outdoors in for more of the year. A new deck with bi-fold doors can have a similar effect.

Things To Keep In Mind

While DIY home improvements can be a great cost saving, they need to be done properly. If you don’t have the necessary skills, you should hire an experienced tradesperson to complete the work. A dodgy renovation could end up decreasing the value of your home and create the added expense of having to repair the damage. Not working out costs before you begin can be another pitfall. If your project costs more than you anticipated, this could negate any added value you might have hoped to achieve.

Other possible pitfalls with DIY renovations can include:

  • the stress involved with compromised living conditions during work,
  • not obtaining the right permits before you start,
  • the possibility of injuring yourself because you don’t know exactly what you are doing.

But don’t let this put you off. Providing you have a plan, do it right and seek professional help when you need it, home improvements can be a great way to increase value and create exciting new living spaces in your home.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# home improvement ideas# home improvement ideas 2023

Comments / 0

Published by

Jacqui Coombe has been a prolific reader since childhood, and now channels her love of the written word into writing content on a range of topics from business, marketing and finance to travel and lifestyle.

Santa Monica, CA
60 followers

More from Jacqui Coombe

17 Awesome Advantages Payroll Automation Delivers for Your Business

Payroll automation involves the use of a software platform to calculate employee pay. These all-in-one tools can process everything from tax withholdings to benefits and overtime payments.

Read full story

Outdoor Design Trends of 2022

In light of recent world events, homeowners are beginning to recognise the importance of creating a great outdoor space. Doubling as another area for cooking, living, relaxing, and even playing, outdoor areas are equal parts versatile and spacious.

Read full story

10 Secrets to Healthy Aging

There’s a lot more to aging than meets the eye. It’s something every human does, but something many people know very little about. Aging is a combination of physiological changes in the body and the environmental factors a person is exposed to. The body ages on multiple levels, including:

Read full story

9 Trending Career Options for Personal Trainers

Personal training is an in-demand industry, given that job opportunities are projected to grow 39% from 2020 to 2030. It’s a career avenue with plenty of options for specialisation. You can work in a gym or fitness centre, operate as a self-employed consultant to individuals or businesses, or work in alternative settings like retirement homes.

Read full story

6 Effective Communication Techniques for Connecting Hybrid Teams

The event of a global pandemic has radically accelerated the uptake of remote working. As a result, hybrid working is here to stay. The hybrid working model enables employees to combine both working from home and working on location. It’s a model that supports autonomy, flexibility, high performance and collaboration.

Read full story

6 Ways to Stand Out From Other Massage Therapists With Your Personal Brand

There are many factors to consider when becoming a massage therapist. You can learn the fundamentals of massage therapy and receive the required accreditations through training, however, how successful you are as a massage therapist will ultimately be determined by your will to succeed and ability to stand out. Whether you work for someone else or you work for yourself, you must effectively market yourself and establish a strong personal massage therapy brand. You’re the product, after all.

Read full story

10 Ways to Add Value to Your Home No Matter Your Budget

(Ralph (Ravi) Kayden/Unsplash) Increasing the value of your home is a great way to get ahead, whether your goal is to sell your property for a great price or to build equity in your home. There are many ways to add value to a property, but it’s important that you don’t spend more than you could potentially recoup.

Read full story

Major Forms Of Business Fraud That You Need To Watch Out For

Businesses need to be ever-vigilant against fraud, because there is a staggering array of tools and techniques available to attempt fraud, and they can target businesses of all sizes. In fact, while it tends to be fraud targeting the largest companies that make the news (because it’s often so sensational), it’s the smallest companies that are at risk of fraud, and tend to suffer the greatest percentage losses.

Read full story

10 Modern Living Room Design Ideas

When it comes to living room design, as the heart of the home, you want to get it right. Serving as a hub for both visitors and residents alike, the living room needs to exude comfort and personality, but also cohesion.

Read full story

15 Kid-Friendly Dog Breeds Ideal for Your Growing Family

Thinking of getting a dog for your kids but don’t know where to start? We’ve got you covered! Dogs come in all shapes and sizes and with different personalities, character traits, and grooming needs, therefore it’s important to pick the right one. So, we’ve put together 15 kid-friendly dog breeds to help you find the right fit for your family, but first, let’s look at the things you should think about before you get a dog.

Read full story

Smart Living: How to Automate Each Room of Your Home

With a smart home, you can make your life easier, safer, and more energy efficient. Smartening up your home also doesn’t have to be costly or time-consuming. In fact, there are affordable smart devices available on the market and they don’t all have to be connected to a smart home hub to work. They can be controlled via apps and smart assistants on your phone or tablet with an internet connection.

Read full story

How to Build Your Brand’s Digital Presence

Your digital presence is how your business exists and represents itself online. Made up of several different components, it can be summed up as the impression your brand makes through its content, website, advertising and other digital media and platforms.

Read full story

How to Change Careers Later In Life

Change is a big deal and when it comes to changing your career later in life it can all seem a bit daunting. The good news is, the changing nature of work means that a career change is more feasible than ever.

Read full story
4 comments

Online Study: 9 Ways to Make the Most of Your Learning Experience

As the world navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, online learning has become a necessity for most students. Universities have expanded their range of online courses, making the commitment to online learning even easier than before.

Read full story

8 Crucial Skills You Need to Become a Social Worker

Social work is a challenging yet rewarding profession, giving you the opportunity to support others in overcoming problems in their lives. As a social worker, you’ll be helping individuals and families work through and resolve issues. These can include mental and emotional challenges as well as behavioral problems. Some social workers specialize in certain areas like substance abuse or mental health. To become a successful social worker in any specialization, you’ll need certain skills and personal attributes, in addition to relevant education requirements. These are eight of the most important skills you’ll need to be an effective social worker.

Read full story
5 comments

How To Improve Your Tenant Relationships

As a landlord, it’s in your best interests to be on good terms with your tenants. A good landlord/tenant relationship ensures the rent gets paid on time, your property is looked after and your tenants stay with you for the long term.

Read full story

The Benefits of Custom Valves for Quality Assurance

Decision makers in mining and manufacturing are realising the benefits of using custom valves in their applications,. While generic valves can pose health and safety risks and cause costly downtime if they fail, custom valves fit better, perform better, and offer uncompromising quality.

Read full story

Stress and Anxiety in Your Pet: Signs and How to Manage It

Just as we experience stress and anxiety, our animal companions can also encounter these challenging feelings. Stress could be triggered by a sudden change that’s hard to deal with, your pet’s needs not being met, or some other factor. Unlike humans, our cats and dogs can’t communicate their inner state to us so it’s up to us to look out for the signs and symptoms. Recognizing the signs and taking action to manage them can prevent stress and anxiety damaging immunity, compromising health, and leading to behavioral issues in your pet. These are some of the most common signs of pet stress and what you might be able to do about them.

Read full story

How To Choose The Best Lawn For Your Yard

Ever wondered how some lawns look like they’ve come straight out of a home garden magazine? Green, lush, perfectly manicured. How do they do it?. While maintaining a healthy lawn has a lot to do with it, having the best lawn on the street generally comes down to choosing the best lawn for your yard.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy