6 Ways to Stand Out From Other Massage Therapists With Your Personal Brand

There are many factors to consider when becoming a massage therapist. You can learn the fundamentals of massage therapy and receive the required accreditations through training, however, how successful you are as a massage therapist will ultimately be determined by your will to succeed and ability to stand out. Whether you work for someone else or you work for yourself, you must effectively market yourself and establish a strong personal massage therapy brand. You’re the product, after all.

Your personal brand tells people who you are, what you do, the benefits you provide and why you should be selected over the competition. Brand is not just a logo or your name or tagline, it’s your reason for being and what makes you better or different.

A strong personal brand is critical to your success as a massage therapist, so ask yourself, “how do I want someone to feel when they walk away from an interaction with me?”.

How to build your personal massage therapy brand

Empowering yourself with a positive mindset for self-promotion is the bridge that connects your services with those that need it most. Think outside the box and come up with a vision and mission statement that truly reflects who you are and what your unique brand should be. You can do this by:

Getting to know your preferences

Massage therapists are needed in a variety of settings, from hotels and day spas to cruise ships, nursing homes, wellness centres, gyms, sporting facilities and offices. Consider what environment you’d like to work in and the things required to make you a good fit for that setting. If none of these settings tickle your fancy, the other option is to work for yourself out of your home or a small rented space.

Getting to know your preferred clients

Think about three of the best clients you’ve ever had. What sort of personalities did they bring? What was it like to work with them? What was the trouble they were trying to alleviate? Think about what the ‘after’ might have been like for those clients. Would they have been satisfied with what you delivered or is there something else you could have done for them to ensure they come back? Think about the messaging needed to get these specific people and others like them to respond to your unique offerings.

Getting to know other massage therapists

If you love your massage career because it’s mostly one-on-one (just you and your client in a quiet room with no interruptions), the idea of networking might terrify you. The problem is, networking really is important for establishing relationships in your field.

Massage therapists who network recognise the importance of not working in silo. They talk and engage with as many massage therapists as possible, to discover other like-minded, professional therapists who could bring something to their massage table. This value isn’t always immediate, but by making yourself known you could benefit from a formed relationship further down the track.

Writing down your achievements

Making a note of your achievements can help you to build a resume that stands out from the standard template. A good resume allows you to show (not tell) your potential employers what you have achieved so far in your career by being specific. Your qualification alludes to the reader that you have knowledge in Swedish massage and deep tissue massage, so don’t waste more ink by focusing on what you have learnt. Instead give examples of what you have done, such as:

“I helped a client with chronic lower back pain reduce her pain symptoms enough for her to resume her regular exercise classes. I did this by treating her twice a week for three weeks.”

or

“I used lymphatic draining massage to help a breast cancer patient manage her symptoms of lymphedema by massaging her every three months.”

This helps a potential employee to immediately see what benefit you could bring to the massage table.

Growing testimonials

Get your clients to provide you with testimonials and advertise these as positive endorsements. Remember, you’re a stranger to a new client or potential employer and they want to be reassured that you’ll do a good job. Being trusted by others in your community spurs an emotion that will add to your story of what makes you special. The only way to get testimonials is to ask, so don’t be shy.

Educating others

A great way to stand out from the crowd is to educate others and to position yourself as a thought leader. This may mean producing educational resources for clients on how to maximise the benefits of your service or it could be through sharing content on your social channels or through a blog. If you want to get really savvy about growing an audience of followers, consider creating content that people receive upon signing up to your mailing list.

Using your personal brand to get a new job

Your personal brand starts with your skills, experience and where you’ve previously worked, but it doesn’t end there. Branding also encompasses your career aspirations, how you present yourself, how you interact with others and who you want to be. The clearer you are on this, the more you can leverage your personal brand to secure that dream job or more clients for your business.

The view you have of yourself is not always what others see. The right personal branding makes these two perceptions line up perfectly. Ask others what makes you stand out in their minds and then bring your brand to life. Make yours unique and stay true so that your brand strengthens throughout your career.