Smart Living: How to Automate Each Room of Your Home

With a smart home, you can make your life easier, safer, and more energy efficient. Smartening up your home also doesn’t have to be costly or time-consuming. In fact, there are affordable smart devices available on the market and they don’t all have to be connected to a smart home hub to work. They can be controlled via apps and smart assistants on your phone or tablet with an internet connection.

There are different types of smart devices you can use for different rooms of your house. Here’s a look at what they are and how they can smarten up every room.

Entryway

Forgot your keys? Or forgot to lock the front door? Don’t worry! You can use a smart lock like the Schlage Encode or the Schlage Sense to lock and unlock your door remotely and automatically via a smartphone app. It’ll not only keep your home safe and give you quick access, you’ll also gain peace of mind. What’s more, you can let trusted friends and family come and go using an access code.

Living areas

Keep your family and guests entertained with smart video and audio systems like Amazon Echo Show 10 , Google Nest Mini , Apple HomePod Mini , Sonos Wireless Speakers, and Home Sound Systems . These can be controlled via smart assistants like Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple’s Siri on your tablet or phone. You can use them to stream movies and music, make phone and video calls, listen to news, check the weather, set timers, play games, and get answers to questions.

Improve your entertainment experiences by linking your smart speaker to your smart lighting to control the lights in the room. Smart light switches and dimmers from Leviton , Ecobee , Lutron , and TP-Link operate on your Wi-Fi network and turn ceiling lights on and off or dim them with voice commands or from your phone.

Kitchen

Never run out of anything again with Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf ! It can sense an item’s weight and notifies you when it’s running low or automatically reorders it for you. There are also smart fridges with an internet-connected touchscreen on the front and internal cameras so you can see inside without opening the door. Smart ovens and microwaves will ping your phone when something is finished cooking or heating. Smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors like the Nest Protect Smoke & CO Alarm will sound an alarm and send an alert to your smartphone if heavy smoke/fire or gas build-up is detected.

Bedrooms

Want a better night’s sleep and to wake up easier? The ReST Smart Bed has a built-in sensor that detects your unique pressure profile and automatically adjusts with your position for a relaxing and comfy sleep. You can control the bed with your smartphone. Also place the Withings Sleep Tracking Mat on the mattress to track your sleep cycles, heart rate, breathing, and snoring. Then it’ll give you a Sleep Score via an app and tips on how to sleep better. When morning comes, the Witti Beddi 2 - Smart Alarm Clock & Wake Up Light can wake you up with the radio, music, or sunrise simulating light.

What’s more, you can fall asleep and wake with more ease by installing smart bulbs that simulate natural lighting. The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs are controlled via Bluetooth or work with Alexa voice commands through an app on your tablet or phone, and you can program lighting scenes and schedules. You can also sleep and wake up easier by darkening or brightening the room with MySmartBlinds – open and close your horizontal blinds without ever getting up or doing it manually by using the app on your smartphone.

Bathroom

Ever wondered whether you left the hair straightener, hairdryer, or heater plugged into the outlet? Well, you’ll never wonder again with smart outlets like the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Outlet . You can integrate your appliances – both old and new – into the automation system and turn the outlet on or off remotely with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app.

Hallway

When it comes to heating and cooling your home, a smart thermostat can help you reduce your energy usage and bills . You can use it to program your HVAC system to operate only when you’re at home or to use less energy while you’re at work or sleeping. There are several to choose from, such as the Google Nest Learning Thermostat , Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control , Sensibo Sky or Air , and Wyze Thermostat . With these, you can create automatic temperature settings based on your daily schedule, heating and cooling needs and the weather.

Laundry room

Washing clothes has never been easier with smart washers like the LG Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer that adjust the detergent and water levels based on load size, ping your phone via an app when the washing is done, and remind you to switch to the dryer. What if water leaks from the washer onto the floor? A water leak sensor (aka flood sensor or moisture sensor) like the Resideo Wi-Fi Water Leak Detector will alert your phone if it detects water on the floor. And if it’s connected to the Dome Water Shut-Off Valve , it’ll send an alert to shut off the water.

Garage

Whether you’re leaving or returning home, you can make opening and closing your garage door a breeze with a smart garage door opener. The Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control allows you to operate your garage door remotely through the myQ app and alerts you when the door opens, closes, or is left open.

Front and back yards

Keep your family and your home safe with smart outdoor security cameras – from Ring , Arlo , and Netatmo – that display video feeds on connected TVs, detect motion, send real-time alerts, and have lights that illuminate your way. They’ll also allow you to keep an eye on your home while you’re away. Likewise, doorbell cameras like the Ring Video Doorbell can help you monitor your front porch and are controlled via app or voice. You’ll often find these smart features in a contemporary home .

Smart irrigation systems like the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller and Wyze Sprinkler Controller can water your lawn and garden for you with a tap of a button in an app or with a set schedule. They also work with moisture sensors to determine when to water. If you have a pool, you can keep everyone safe with pool motion sensors that alert you when someone or something falls in.

Create a smart home now!

Smart devices can make your housework for you, whether you’re at home or away. Imagine having the security cameras show you if there’s an intruder while you’re at work, the door unlocks itself when you return home, the audio system play music while you relax, and the lights turn off when you go to bed. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to build a smart home now! Choosing smart devices that are compatible with each other and don’t need to depend on a hub to operate, as well as having a good wireless router can make smartening up your home affordable and easy.