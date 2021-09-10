6 Compelling Reasons to Continue with Telemedicine Post-COVID

Telehealth services or virtual healthcare had been gaining ground, but uptake accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic – and for good reason. It enables the provision of different medical specialties ranging from mental health services to management of chronic conditions, without the risks of exposure to COVID-19 with in-person consultations.

Governments have also expressed positive opinions when it comes to continuing with telehealth for the long-term in a post-COVID-19 world.

Although not a complete substitute for in-person consultations, telehealth offers a vital complement to them. So what are the reasons why telehealth should continue in a post-COVID-19 world?

Benefits of telehealth services

1. Minimise exposure to illnesses

Telehealth services can minimize the risk of transmissible diseases from the cold, flu, to other conditions that in-person consults could facilitate. It is for this reason telehealth has seen major uptake during the COVID period.

Beyond COVID, where physical examinations aren’t necessary, telehealth gives doctors a wonderful tool for providing access to safe, zero-risk care without risk of transmissibility. For example, where you have appointments that are simply about renewing prescriptions or ordering pathology tests or scans, doctors can consider offering video or phone consultations.

2. Save time traveling and waiting

One of the most obvious advantages of telehealth services is the time saved on traveling and waiting, with 65.2% of seniors, in particular, nominating this as one of the top benefits. Those with challenges relating to mobility or transportation options can take advantage of telehealth channels to more easily access their doctors. Without it, patients might be more likely to skip important appointments.

In addition, minimizing waiting times isn’t only better for patients; it can enable healthcare providers to service greater numbers of people who need care and advice.

3. Save commuting costs

Telemedicine and telehealth services offer cost-saving benefits in highly specialized treatment programs and clinical trials. Patients and trial participants no longer need to commute long distances or even fly interstate to obtain the healthcare they need or to participate in studies.

This is not just a benefit for the patient or trial participant; researchers and healthcare providers can treat greater numbers of patients with the same infrastructure, potentially leading to significant improvements in healthcare outcomes as well as economic viability.

4. Improve access for rural communities

For rural communities, telehealth offers great potential for boosting access to high-quality healthcare and a wider range of healthcare providers. This is especially true when it comes to behavioral health and specialty care solutions.

Rural communities can have limited to no options for specialty services like psychiatry, mental health providers, child psychiatrists, and other highly specialized healthcare niches. Beyond rural communities, virtual health widens the range of services patients have access to. As such, it can have a direct impact on their ability to find the best provider and achieve optimal healthcare outcomes.

5. Take advantage of innovative delivery models

Virtual healthcare models are constantly evolving. Innovative practices like lower-cost virtual-first health plans and at-home-care models with remote monitoring make it easier for patients to access the medical care they need at an affordable price, with greater convenience.

People with chronic conditions and those who require post-acute-care support can benefit from newer delivery models that utilize elements such as integrated remote monitoring, hybrid care, virtual visits, and data integration.

Another example is on-demand virtual urgent care, which helps patients consult with providers on healthcare concerns without a trip to the emergency department.

Others include near-virtual office visits that combine virtual access to doctors with trips to retail clinics for tests, virtual home health services, and technology-enabled home medication administration. These eliminate the need for unnecessary home visits and could make finding the best healthcare provider for their needs a simpler process. It can allow healthcare providers to build scalable, cost-efficient models that offer detailed data insights for improved healthcare standards.

6. Consumers demand it

Research suggests consumer demand for telehealth will continue to grow going forward. Telehealth usage was 11% in 2019, and - when COVID-19 arrived - 70% of in-person appointments were canceled as patients shifted to virtual appointments.

Now 76% of McKinsey survey respondents say they’re interested in continuing to use telehealth services, whilst 74% report a high level of satisfaction with it.

Telehealth is here to stay

COVID-19 has driven a faster uptake of telehealth services, but that’s no reason to turn away from virtual healthcare when the pandemic is eventually brought under control.

Although telehealth is not a complete substitute for face-to-face consultations, it fills an important gap. Further, as innovative new models come to the fore, virtual healthcare can better satisfy patient needs that might have previously been poorly met.

To keep improving telehealth outcomes, better regulations, integration with technology, and integrating both patient and provider feedback to improvement measures can lead to a more efficient, effective healthcare system for all.

