Finding Real Hope in Times of Trouble

One of Jehovah's Witnesses enjoying the 2021 Regional Convention virtually PID

HOUSTON - March 26, 2021 First came the migraines and eye pain. Then one day, half of the board in Wendy Cervantes’ eighth-grade classroom disappeared from her field of vision. Subsequent medical exams revealed a pituitary tumor in the then 13-year-old’s brain and, despite surgery, complete excision was impossible.

“I was scared. I never thought that was something that would happen to me,” said the now 18-year-old from Pearland.

Since her diagnosis, Wendy has clung tighter than ever to the hope from the Scriptures that she’s cherished as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“I know that I’m living through something right now,” said Wendy about her lingering symptoms and ongoing treatments related to the tumor. “But instead of focusing on the pain, I focus on a beautiful paradise on earth, where I know I’ll be healthy.”

This spring, after two years of holding religious services in a virtual format, Wendy joins millions of Witnesses worldwide, including thousands in Houston-area congregations, in inviting all to hear about that hope in a Bible-based lecture to be held at a local Kingdom Hall during the week of April 4, 2022. This special presentation entitled “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” comes at a momentous time for Jehovah’s Witnesses locally, who will be heading back to their meeting places as of April 1 for the first time in two years.

“We’re overjoyed to be able to come together again in person at this very special time,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This event takes on a new dimension as we return to our Kingdom Halls and invite our neighbors to join us. It’s very exciting!” Congregations will also offer a videoconferencing option for all congregants and visitors.

Exploring the theme of “real hope” resonates with many who feel hopeless in the face of relentless bad news and mounting problems. For Las Vegas teen Hailey-Ann Seavey, negative thoughts became a vicious cycle before she found some relief. By her sophomore year of high school, painful memories of past trauma left Seavey unable to envision a future worth living for. “I kept cycling through the same negative feelings over and over,” she said. “I thought, ‘If this is how my life is going to be, what’s the point?’”

Seavey confided in a classmate, who comforted her with the Bible’s promise of a future time when pains of the past will plague no one.

Hope began to rise in Seavey’s heart. She started an in-depth study of the Bible and accepted her schoolmate’s invitation to attend congregation meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Soon, she was sharing her newfound hope with others.

“Learning what the Bible teaches gave me something to look forward to,” said Seavey, now 18. “I feel refreshed and uplifted, and I want others to have that too.”

Mike O’Connell, 70, of Marietta, Georgia, finds comfort in the same Bible promises.

His wife, Dee, contracted COVID-19 last year while hospitalized with a stroke and died just days before their 39th wedding anniversary. “I miss everything about her,” said O’Connell.

Picturing how he will welcome her back in the global resurrection to life on earth as described in the Scriptures helps O’Connell endure the pain of Dee’s absence.

“I have no doubt I’ll see her again,” he said. “Staying focused on that time keeps my hope alive.”

The 30-minute program “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” will be hosted worldwide by congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in person at local Kingdom Halls. The public is also invited the following week to the annual Memorial observance of Jesus Christ’s death on the evening of Friday, April 15, 2022.

“In times like these, we need hope more than ever,” said Hendriks. “Hope helps a person look ahead with courage and confidence to the fulfillment of God’s beautiful promises. That’s why attending one of these special programs can be life changing.”