Top 3 golf courses in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - If you are interested in golf, try a golf course to feel the grass and the ball movement. Below is a list of the top three golf courses in Houston.

1. Wildcat Golf Club

Wildcat Golf Club, located at 12000 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77045, is one of the golf courses in Houston. It provides lakes courses, highlands courses, a driving range, and a vista grill. The vista grill offers breakfast from 7:00 am to 10:30 am, lunch from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm, and bar hours from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Call the golf course at (713) 413-3400. It is open from Monday to Thursday from 7:30 am to 6:00 pm and on Sunday from 7:00 am to 6: 00 pm.

2. Clear Creek Golf Club

Clear Creek Golf Club, located at 3902 Fellows Road, Houston, TX 77047, is a golf course that is not far from Pearland, The Medical Center, and The Galleria. This course offers water on 7 of 18 holes. It has professional staff, a full-service golf shop and an exceptional practice facility.

Call the golf course at (713) 738-3610. It is open from Monday to Sunday starting from 6:30 am to 9 pm.

3. Memorial Park Golf Course and Driving Range

Memorial Park Golf Course and Driving Range, located at 1001 East Memorial Loop, Houston, TX 77007, is a golf course that was initially a 9-hole course with sand greens. It has been hosted by several well-known golfers including Arnold Palmer, Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Jack Nicklaus, and Jimmy Demaret.

Call the golf course at (713) 899-4653. It is open from Wednesday to Monday starting from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.