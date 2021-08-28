Four best places to eat pho in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Save your summer heat with a refreshing broth of Pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup that contains broth, veggies, slices of meat, or chicken, and more. We have collected five places in Houston that serve a perfect steaming bowl of Pho, check them out.

1) Pho Ben

935 N Shepherd Dr

Take your time to enjoy the elegant yet casual ambiance at Pho Ben and let your taste bud craves more. They serve flavorful broth that complements everything in it without being too salty. You can also order the popular spring roll and smooth yet creamy peanut sauce.

2) Pho Saigon

2808 Milam St

Pho Saigon is known for its delicious peanut sauce that makes it a perfect pair for the spring rolls. They have maintained the Pho bowls for years to serve the authentic and affordable Pho. Adjust your own portion of Pho from small, medium, and large that also comes with plenty of fresh ingredients such as sprouts, basil, mint, and cilantro.

3) The Pho Fix

1010 Prairie St

This family-owned restaurant has been in the business for four years to serve flavor-dense and aromatic Pho broth. We recommend you try their favorite menu, The Supreme Bowl loaded with Beef rib, oxtail, bone marrow, and all veggies. If you prefer a vegan menu, The ImpossiBowl offers you 100% vegan broth with vegan proteins, noodles, and all veggies.

4) Pho Binh

2916 White Oak Dr

Sit back and relax at Pho Binh's outdoor space and get your order delivered instantly. Order any Pho bowl with meat, and they will generously add more meat. To start, try their Tai Nam, which is steak and brisket soup, or Pho Ga Kho, chicken with soup on the side.

